cut

Inside Kaia Gerber’s First Fashion Week



- Kaia is the 16 year old daughter of Cindy Crawford, and recently walked for the first time in New York Fashion week
- Says she went from taking her driver’s test to the airport to fly to NYC to make her runway debut at Calvin Klein
- Also walked for Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Rihanna
- Says she "literally can't walk in heels.. it's so hard"; However, she ended up receiving praise for her walk

Source

ONTD, did you walk in fashion week after taking your driver's test?
Tagged: ,