Inside Kaia Gerber’s First Fashion Week

Wow, she comes across really snotty! Am I wrong ontd!?? Reply

I think it's just the dead, slow valley girl voice Reply

she seems privileged Reply

im sick of her already Reply

"Supermodel", really? The word has no meaning anymore.



Anyway if this is really what she wants to do I hope she won't get preyed on by creeps. She's so young. Reply

Yeah seriously how tf is she a supermodel. She literally just walked her first season lol Reply

Models are nothing like they used to be, its all about followers and nepotism it seems. Im fine with her, but honestly, she's not even remotely as memorable as her mother, maybe with time Ill change my mind about her.



I find her less irritating than Jenner and the Hadids but they will probably end up being really close friends or whatever now that she's gaining traction. Reply

I actually don't think she came off poorly, she's a 16 year old that through genetics and pedigree has a fast ticket to the top of the modeling world but she seemed ok enough. Maybe the "thank you" and dog are clouding my view. Reply

all these vogue-ish YT videos about this gen of young models and a 'day in the life' or whatever are the EXACT same, the models themselves act the same, like the same tones of voice, "jokes", aesthetic, everything. Reply

IKR all these kids look permanently bored and they all have this rude sense of humor



It just pisses me of that they keep giving these rich white kids a platform that they don't even use, cause they have nothing to say



truly they have nothing to say. so devoid of life. Reply

really interesting and very cool Reply

Lol Reply

I don't really care about her, but I can't wait for her to boot out Kendall lmao Reply

she looks and even sounds like rachel bilson. Reply

THIS Reply

i cannot unsee how much she looks like rachel bilson. Reply

she's really pretty Reply

aw, I think this was cute Reply

Those tiny sunglasses need to go. I'm not wearing them if they actually come back into fashion Reply

So Cindy pretty much shoved her into this then yeah? Reply

it's not just cindy, her father, randy, is also a model Reply

she's really beautiful, like a carbon copy of rachel bilson. but not a fan of this super privileged family Reply

She's too much a child still. Go back to school and then come back Reply

She's ok but I think her brother is way better looking

She's ok but I think her brother is way better looking

he was such a handsome kid Reply

lordddd he is beautiful Reply

she's not that great because she just started. all she does is show up and look like her mother and people eat it up. Reply

I feel like her head is too small. I'm just not into it. Reply

Compared to the other popular models right now, I think she has lots of personality. She seemed sweet, she clearly won the genetic lottery and her actual skill set (posing, walking) are pretty good considering she is fresh. Reply

