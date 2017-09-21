Inside Kaia Gerber’s First Fashion Week
- Kaia is the 16 year old daughter of Cindy Crawford, and recently walked for the first time in New York Fashion week
- Says she went from taking her driver’s test to the airport to fly to NYC to make her runway debut at Calvin Klein
- Also walked for Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Rihanna
- Says she "literally can't walk in heels.. it's so hard"; However, she ended up receiving praise for her walk
ONTD, did you walk in fashion week after taking your driver's test?
Anyway if this is really what she wants to do I hope she won't get preyed on by creeps. She's so young.
I find her less irritating than Jenner and the Hadids but they will probably end up being really close friends or whatever now that she's gaining traction.
It just pisses me of that they keep giving these rich white kids a platform that they don't even use, cause they have nothing to say
She's ok but I think her brother is way better looking