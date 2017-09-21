Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - Official Trailer #2
Synopsis: In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale
source
Moff made really gross comments about hiring her because she was leggy when she was in Doctor Who.
Did I get a bingo?
...so I kinda want to see the full thing now.
So no thanks. But I'm sure that my nieces will love it.
Edited at 2017-09-21 07:00 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-21 07:04 pm (UTC)
But "Jumanji seeping into the real world" is what annoys me the most about this reboot. The epic stampede scene, the lion in the bedroom, David Alan Grier's reaction to all the fuckery, the house being destroyed, etc. that's what I loved the most about the original movie when I was a kid. That was the best part!
This new movie like any "I'm stuck in a parallel world" movie.
Edited at 2017-09-21 08:40 pm (UTC)