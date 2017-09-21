Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - Official Trailer #2

I would want to see this except I loathe the rock and kevin hart, they are the worst fucking combo Reply

No, thank you.

I like how they seem to go ham with the video game aspect but not enough to see it.

my favorite part is when the girl finds some pants and a jacket to put on

I love how they all get clothes that cover everything. The blonde who was wearing an orange tank top even gets a jacket when she becomes an ugly fat guy. But the redhead gets the tiniest ensemble they can squeeze her in.

Karen is constantly being objectified, it's horrible.



Moff made really gross comments about hiring her because she was leggy when she was in Doctor Who.

The reasoning for her mini outfit is so shit. The lack of woc is shit, and it's stupid that we have to do this without Robin Williams.

Did I get a bingo?



Did I get a bingo? Reply

This is the worst thing I've seen today...



...so I kinda want to see the full thing now. Reply

Story of my life.

I hate Kevin Hart, dislike Nick Jonas, The Rock is getting on my nerves now, I didn't even know Jack Black was still alive and I don't know the woman and I side-eye that outfit.

So no thanks. But I'm sure that my nieces will love it.



Edited at 2017-09-21 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Karen Gillan is lovely and deserves better than this.

Fact

agreed

this looks good

i dislike many of the ppl in this movie >:(

Their excuse as to why Karen Gillan is in that nonsense outfit still don't sit right with me and doesn't make sense but at least her character pointed it out.

Edited at 2017-09-21 07:04 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-21 07:04 pm (UTC) Reply

...it doesn't look that bad.

Movie looks like trash

NO, NO, NO. I can only assume that anyone who thinks that this is anything less than offensively bad has never seen Jumanji. The thing that made Jumanji amazing wasn't the idea of this crazy jungle. It was the emotion. The sparks of joy and sadness and the total unfairness. The relationships - the father/son relationship that made me cry, the moment that Alan goes back to the shoe factory and discovers that the father he thought hated him had spent the rest of his fortune and life looking for him, the shredded trainer, Judy learning to open up after the loss of her parents, Peter crying over his monkey features, Jumanji seeping into the real world, and Alan and Sarah's chance to make a better future for themselves and the children. This absolute piece of garbage trailer has no heart and I can't see the potential for it to have heart, either.

I agree with everything you wrote. You could really feel for the characters.

But "Jumanji seeping into the real world" is what annoys me the most about this reboot. The epic stampede scene, the lion in the bedroom, David Alan Grier's reaction to all the fuckery, the house being destroyed, etc. that's what I loved the most about the original movie when I was a kid. That was the best part!

This new movie like any "I'm stuck in a parallel world" movie.



Edited at 2017-09-21 08:40 pm (UTC) Reply

i think they could have tried to do the reverse and make a "video game leaks into real life" story but it just wouldn't work as well as a board game (the board game was portable and the story was able to travel all over the town). it would look a lot like pixels with a jungle theme.

god yes, THANK YOU. the theme of family and loss is what makes jumanji a memorable film. the whole scene of alan coming back and then looking for is father and then running off to the factory is actually a pretty big part of the film and theres no cgi, no board game misadventures just emotion.

I really like Karen.

i honestly don't understand why these even needed to be a jumanji story, this could have been any "fall into a video game" action movie

this is 100% going to flop

I wanna support Karen Gillan but idek

Same, this is unfair

Ill se this when its on redbox for Karen. As much as they try to justify her outfit it doesnt cut it

Idgaf about Jumanji, I've zero attachment to the original. Just here for Kazza.

