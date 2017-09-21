Celebrities post about Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in México
We 🙏🏻4 Those Suffering From Devastating Earthquake in Mexico😥We Also🙏🏻4 Ppl Of Islands Who Suffer Catastrophic Damage Due 2 Hurricane Maria— Cher (@cher) September 20, 2017
Dios protege a mi Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 y dale fortaleza a la gente de México 🇲🇽— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 19, 2017
Haven't heard from family in 🇵🇷 since yesterday.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 20, 2017
Phones are out. https://t.co/EJbxb6rOhQ
No puedo dormir. Mi mente está en Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 con mi gente. Somos fuerte. Reconstruiremos. Unidos.— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) September 20, 2017
El poder de la oración es inmenso, seguimos orando por Puerto Rico y México. Estamos con ustedes #MiGente #PrayforPuertoRico #PrayforMexico pic.twitter.com/lilumyGlIc— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 19, 2017
🇵🇷❤️🇵🇷Help out! Give to Maria & Irma: Puerto Rico Real-time Recovery Fund https://t.co/fiUXdNwA5A. Raise funds on @generosity— Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) September 21, 2017
Praying for Mexico, Puerto Rico and everyone in the path of #Maria Please consider donating https://t.co/jtF4N33q59 More info for PR soon. pic.twitter.com/LfS7p0cAaK— Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) September 20, 2017
Here are some links to help with disaster relief (thank you killerqueen, blacktinbox, fierceputainand eisenberries):
Puerto Rico:
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/maria-irma-puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
http://remezcla.com/lists/culture/puerto-rico-where-to-donate/
http://www.redcross.org/hurricane-irma-volunteer-application
Dominica:
This is a link for the Dominica relief fund: https://t.co/f82s7iNfIU https://t.co/RNskVAj4Zq— fagdad elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) September 20, 2017
PLEASE RT FOR THE FAMILIES IN DOMINICA pic.twitter.com/EsJjgGfDZQ— Models Of Diversity (@ModsOfDiversity) September 21, 2017
An update from Lin that his family is ok + How to donate to the Hispanic Federation:
Our fam is okay.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 21, 2017
The @PlacitaDeGuisin is okay.
Even the dumb goats are okay.
Powerless but okay.
Okay.
Let's go. https://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq
México:
Gracias por ayudar a nuestra labor:— Topos México (@topos) September 13, 2017
Santander 92000709294 CLABE 014180920007092942
Paypal: donativos@brigada-rescate-topos.org topos.mx pic.twitter.com/3bVhOqXRYe
#Importante Continuamos sumando esfuerzos de #ayuda para los afectados por el sismo. Dona desde PayPal https://t.co/RMbCHzd8BD #RT— Cruz Roja Mexicana (@CruzRoja_MX) September 21, 2017
If there's anything you guys would like me to add to the post, please let me know.
Thank you SO much to those of you that have sent me well wishes. I am incredibly grateful.
hope you and your fiance hear from his family asap and hope they are all safe. glad your family is safe.
<3
my family lives in vega baja and none of my other relatives have heard from them or know if they're okay. I wasn't worrying until today when one of my aunts posted on Facebook asking if anyone had information on my dad and my family to let her know... she's the one who posted previously about my other aunts and uncles and relatives in PR being safe.
kind of going out of my mind worrying about them :( i honestly don't know what i'll do if my sister is dead
i can't imagine what it's like waiting to hear from family during these times. i hope everyone hears back from their families soon with (somewhat) good news that everyone is doing ok. <3
the lack of compassion and just general lack of thought and care for everyone in the islands affected by the hurricanes is awful.
