Aishwarya Cannes stairway

Celebrities post about Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in México





















Here are some links to help with disaster relief (thank you killerqueen, blacktinbox, fierceputainand eisenberries):



Puerto Rico:

https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/maria-irma-puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
http://remezcla.com/lists/culture/puerto-rico-where-to-donate/
http://www.redcross.org/hurricane-irma-volunteer-application




Dominica:





An update from Lin that his family is ok + How to donate to the Hispanic Federation:



México:




If there's anything you guys would like me to add to the post, please let me know.

sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
Tagged: , , , , ,