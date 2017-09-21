Celebrities post about Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in México

My company/family is trying to find a bunch of things to donate to Anguilla because my cousin's boyfriend's family is from there. Reply

I'm watching the rescuers try to get the school kids out of the rubble. Those poor kids <3 Reply

ah I know!! I can't keep my eyes off the updates, hopefully they make it out. But I get mad at people saying this is all fake, tell that to the people risking their lives by getting in Reply

.......do i even wanna know who is saying this is fake? Reply

Praying for Mexico, Puerto Rico and everyone in the path of #Maria Please consider donating https://t.co/jtF4N33q59 More info for PR soon. pic.twitter.com/LfS7p0cAaK — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) September 20, 2017







Edited at 2017-09-21 06:25 pm (UTC) The post keeps getting messed up when I try to edit it

Some links for disaster relief:

https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/maria-irma-puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund

http://remezcla.com/lists/culture/puerto-rico-where-to-donate/



To volunteer in PR:

http://www.redcross.org/hurricane-irma-volunteer-application



Thank you SO much to those of you that have sent me well wishes. I am incredibly grateful. Thank you so much for this post, OP. I already mentioned this in another post, but my family in San Juan is safe but my fiancé's in Ponce is still MIA. The island is absolutely destroyed. Trees and light posts down, no one has electricity, barely any running water. I'm absolutely shaken.Some links for disaster relief:To volunteer in PR:Thank you SO much to those of you that have sent me well wishes. I am incredibly grateful. Reply

I'll add these links to the post. I really hope you hear back from your fiancé soon ♥ Reply

Thanks! He's here with me in NYC, but his entire family is down there.



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:27 pm (UTC)

Also! If you need information regarding any town in PR, radio stations seem to be down, but people everywhere around the island are using Zello Walkie Talkie to provide any info they have. Just search for Hurricane María channels. Reply

it's so horrible. barely had time to recover from irma and then maria came.



hope you and your fiance hear from his family asap and hope they are all safe. glad your family is safe.



<3 Reply

I'm glad you're family is okay! how were you able to get in touch with them? Reply

i'm glad your family is safe!



my family lives in vega baja and none of my other relatives have heard from them or know if they're okay. I wasn't worrying until today when one of my aunts posted on Facebook asking if anyone had information on my dad and my family to let her know... she's the one who posted previously about my other aunts and uncles and relatives in PR being safe.



kind of going out of my mind worrying about them :( i honestly don't know what i'll do if my sister is dead Reply

Let's not forget Dominica and St. Croix, who were also affected. Dominican PM's roof was blown off his house and he had to be rescued



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:26 pm (UTC)

If you can find any links to help the relief effort in Dominica and St. Croix, please let me know and I'll add them to the post. I'll look for links as well. Reply

https://twitter.com/elijahdaniel/status/910609051561508864



https://twitter.com/modsofdiversity/status/910926695296897025







Edited at 2017-09-21 06:43 pm (UTC)

The Dominican PM's posts were heartbreaking. Fuck this hurricane. Reply

I've got a coworker from Dominica and her sister lives on St. Maarten. I've been told that St. Maarten needs tents. Lots and lots of tents because virtually everybody has lost their homes. A couple of other coworkers and I are trying to start a grassroots effort to get tents sent down there. Reply

All my love to those affected by these disasters. I'm going to donate as soon as I can. Stay safe everyone, and I hope you hear back from friends and families soon ❤️ Reply

it's so scary not hearing from family during something like this. my sister lives in miami and just got the power back two days ago. during irma we didn't hear from her in days. i hope everyone stays safe and hears back from loved ones soon <3 Reply

The power and phonelines being out in Puerto Rico is just really scary for all the friends and family elsewhere trying to reach people on the island. I hope everyone here is able to get in contact with loved ones soon if they haven't already. Reply

This Mexico school just went from 3 to 5 survivors, they are still trapped though. Reply

i feel like the earth is extremely angry right now :-/



i can't imagine what it's like waiting to hear from family during these times. i hope everyone hears back from their families soon with (somewhat) good news that everyone is doing ok. <3 Reply

Puerto Rico, or any of these islands, shouldn’t have to be part of the US in order for people to give a damn.



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:44 pm (UTC)

this



the lack of compassion and just general lack of thought and care for everyone in the islands affected by the hurricanes is awful. Reply

i always forget Puerto Rico is part of the US but i'm latina Reply

I posted about this in the roundup but I'm so worried about one of my best friends. In 8 years we haven't gone more than 2 days without messaging and I have no way of knowing if she's okay. :( Reply

Puerto Rico is American in some way, right? Although I'm guessing it will probably be ignored this time as "not mainland"... Reply

They are an American territory, therefore they are American citizens Reply

they’ll be ignored because A) a lot of people don’t even know it’s US territory so the people are citizens and B) racism Reply

taxation without representation, neither in Congress or electoral college. Reply

Our fam is okay.

The @PlacitaDeGuisin is okay.

Even the dumb goats are okay.

Powerless but okay.

Okay.

Let's go. https://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 21, 2017



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:59 pm (UTC) the Hispanic federation is another place to donate to

added to the post, thank you! Reply

waiting to hear from my family after the earthquake was the most terrifying wait. my grandma and two of my aunts lost their homes because of the quake. Reply

