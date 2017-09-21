Peter Rabbit - Official Trailer

Nice, this is getting released on my birthday, lol. I love almost everyone involved in the cast, so I might check it out just for them Reply

This looks obnoxious as all get out. I was willing to give it a chance but I don't think so for now.

I used to love Peter Rabbit.

Reply

My parents decorated my nursery with everything Peter Rabbit. I still have the curtains & bedding somewhere.

My best friend as a child was called Jemima. I loved calling her Jemima Puddle-Duck.

There's definitely worse Jemima's.

oh for fucks sake.

I barely remember these books but I know I loved them as a kid. Wasn't McGregor mean/evil though? bc from the trailer I just feel sorry for him and feel like Peter's an ass lmao.

I'll watch it when it ends up on Netflix



I'll watch it when it ends up on Netflix Reply

Well Domhnall's playing Younger McGregor, and Sam McNeil is playing the Older McGregor. Sam looks pissed in the set photo with the beard, so seems like the animals turn him like that lol.

Good old-fashioned nightmare fuel.

the fuck

I find the animation too ugly to even watch the trailer.



Even though I was a huge Beatrix Potter fan girl I somehow sheltered myself from the knowledge that Farmer McGregor baked Peter's father into a PIE and my mother mentioned one time when I was a teenager and I was SHOOK. 😱😵 Reply

The original story and artwork is too beautiful to be ruined by this Dreamworks-level piece of trash.

seriously, idek how this got green-lighted?? it's just so..... bad.

..who thought it was ok for peter rabbit to be a fuccboi..?

James Corden is THE WORSTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT



This is just hideously disgustingly awfulJames Corden is THE WORSTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT Reply

Yup, Peter Rabbit was a fave of mine but I'm definitely not indulging anything that involves Corden.

Peter rabbit is so charming and lovely, it deserves so much more than this grotesque oaf





Also why TF is Mr. McGregor young???? why are all the animals getting turnt



just use a different ip smh Reply

Wtfffff

lol at domhnall's run at childhood classics

His scream noooooo

Yes gotta see it. haha Reply

This feels like an outright abomination tbh compared to the original.

Ugh this looks really obnoxious and annoying. I'll just go back to watching these, I used to love them as a kid.







Reply

This Peter Rabbit seems obnoxious as fuck and nothing like the one I remember from childhood, hopefully this goes in a more Paddington situation. Also, rise my ginger bae Domhnall rise!

This seems like an unnecessary grown-up version of the story.

the plot reminds me a little bit of the bee movie

definitely won't be seeing this, but get that money portugal. the man.

...The books were charming and had a quiet, calming energy.



This is bullshit. (Strong opinions about media intended for children, blah, blah) Reply

Just saw the 'Peter Rabbit' trailer.

...

There is a special place in movie hell for everyone involved. — Christopher Johnson (@OfficialCDJ) September 21, 2017

I worked on this lmao this is my fave tweet about it so far Reply

