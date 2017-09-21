Peter Rabbit - Official Trailer
Peter Rabbit (James Corden), the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.
Release Date: February 9, 2018
I'll watch it when it ends up on Netflix
Even though I was a huge Beatrix Potter fan girl I somehow sheltered myself from the knowledge that Farmer McGregor baked Peter's father into a PIE and my mother mentioned one time when I was a teenager and I was SHOOK. 😱😵
James Corden is THE WORSTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
Also why TF is Mr. McGregor young???? why are all the animals getting turnt
just use a different ip smh
Yes gotta see it. haha
This is bullshit. (Strong opinions about media intended for children, blah, blah)