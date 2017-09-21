ONTD Roundup

any member who has had an abortion: how much am I gonna bleed afterwards? Reply

What a first post. Reply

oh, fuck me. Reply

i didn't bleed very much after mine. Reply

not very much, anywhere from spotting to light flow Reply

Good luck sis! Hope it goes well :) Reply

Good luck! Please take care of yourself afterwards with naps and cookies! Reply

Never had an abortion, but i just wanted to echo the good wishes. Hope everything turns out alright. Reply

I didn't. Reply

going through this week like Reply

lmao this is me this week. Friday can't come soon enough! Reply

omg Reply

literally me.



I've been sick this week.



first day back in the office, cuz I hated being at home. I got lonely. Reply

Lmfao what country is this Reply

tell me bout it Reply

Yup. I'm off next week and have friends visiting and this week is dragging. Reply

Omg this Terminator looking bus rn. Reply

lmao i love this gif. Reply

lolll. my week is all off because i thought yesterday was thursday and it wasn't and i feel like i lost a day somewhere??? Reply

omg it took me the longest time to figure out what I was looking at lol Reply

You got: Honey Crisp Apple Cider



You are a true nature seeker. You'd rather be outside enjoying the crisp air and natural beauty of the earth than cooped up inside.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/francescarea/host-a-potluck-dinner-and-well-reveal-what-fall-s-2vdw6?utm_term=.fp1zLe9Vm#.fkkXmJrxv

You got: Honey Crisp Apple Cider

You are a true nature seeker. You'd rather be outside enjoying the crisp air and natural beauty of the earth than cooped up inside.

You got: Cozy Cashmere

You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself. Reply

You got: Dazzling Red Maple

You are a sweet, calm person. People find comfort when around you because you can compartmentalize life and put people at ease. Reply

sugared pumpkin swirl, gross Reply

You got: Dazzling Red Maple

You are a sweet, calm person. People find comfort when around you because you can compartmentalize life and put people at ease.



lol if you say so Reply

You got: Cozy Cashmere

You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself.



Yessss I like the cozy scents Reply

Cozy Cashmere Reply

You got: Sugared Pumpkin Swirl

You are a traditional person in every way of life. You believe family and friends are most important and cherish generational wisdom.



Oh hell yes. Reply

You got: Cozy Cashmere

You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself



I disagree lol. Reply

You got: Wild Fig & Red Currant



You are a nontraditional person who colors outside the lines. You believe that life comes with highs and lows, but the sun is always shining over the next ridge.



nah fam ain't I Reply

You got: Honey Crisp Apple Cider



You are a true nature seeker. You'd rather be outside enjoying the crisp air and natural beauty of the earth than cooped up inside. Reply

You got: Cozy Cashmere

You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself. Reply

You are a traditional person in every way of life. You believe family and friends are most important and cherish generational wisdom.



You got: Sugared Pumpkin SwirlYou are a traditional person in every way of life. You believe family and friends are most important and cherish generational wisdom. Reply

You got: Dazzling Red Maple

You are a sweet, calm person. People find comfort when around you because you can compartmentalize life and put people at ease. Reply

You got: Cozy Cashmere



You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself. Reply

You got: Cozy Cashmere



You have a warm personality that constantly attracts positive energy. You radiate happiness and are always thinking of ways to help others before yourself. Reply

Hey everyone! Reply

Heeeeey! How have you been? Reply

Really good!!! Just insanely busy Reply

i just got a kitty and she looks like the one in your icon *_* Reply

Who of us didn't TBQH?! Reply

Right? We all wrote this with our comments and Buzzfeed just stole each and every one of 'em. Reply

Parent

Parent

Parent

Parent

Parent

Parent

Parent

Lmao this girl. I wish I was in high school so I could give this presentation. Reply

this song is so damn good Reply

One of the only songs by her I actually like so I agree. Reply

I wish I had.

Into You was ICONIC.

lol i never followed ariana but then a few months ago i decided to listen to her stuff and into you blew me away. i'm so confused why it wasn't a bigger hit, it's so good. Reply

Did anyone submit a post for Hurricane Maria? I can try to make one, it doesn't seem like a lot of celebs have tweeted about it tho :( Reply

The only celebrities I see tweeting are Puerto Ricans. Lin, Justina Machado, JLo, Rosie Perez, Victoria Justice, Aubrey Plaza but that could just be about who I follow. Reply

I made a combined post for the earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria bc a lot of celebs are posting about both, hopefully it gets through Reply

Someone said they did last night but it must not have gotten approved Reply

I tried last night but stupidly forgot the LJ cut. Besides Puerto Ricans (Lin Manuel, JLo, Aubrey Plaza, Joan Smalls, etc.) I saw Cher and Enrique Iglesias, as well as several politicians. Reply

Jesus how is it only Thursday? Reply

I thought that said Tuesday and panicked for a hot second. Reply

lol oh no, that would really be a long week! Reply

My dog is starting to get really anxious when I leave. He completely wrecked my living room the other day so now he has to be crated when I go. I feel so guilty but I have to work and get groceries. I'm never gone that long but it's still becoming an issue. Reply

My cat gets a bit lonely throughout the day while I'm at work, so I've started leaving Spotify playing for him. I can tell how much he likes a playlist by how much calmer he is when I get home. Maybe your puppers would like that? Reply

what do you play for him? Reply

You can try giving him something that will keep him busy at least the first few minutes you're gone. Try a stuffed frozen kong. Reply

If it becomes too much of an issue, you may want to consider talking to his vet about an anti anxiety medication. A lot of doctors like to use Fluoxetine for dogs. Reply

Nip this in the bud, man. I have a friend who had a dog with separation anxiety, and it was so bad they ended up rehoming the dog. He would tear their house apart as soon as it looked like anyone was getting ready to leave, and no amount of training helped him, but I think most dogs are responsive to training/meds. Reply

Yeah, definitely nip this in the bud. It can have profound physical affects on the pet’s health. Reply

is the dog tired/adequately exercised before you leave? Sounds like he or she isnt based on the destruction you described). A lot of behavioral issues can arise just from small existing anxiety but the dog isn't tired. If your dog is then I would contact a trainer before you you go the medication route. The medication is just a bandaid, it doesn't solve the root of the issue.



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:12 pm (UTC)

And because the first five links that come up when you search for separation anxiety treatment in dogs are for that abusive asshole Cesar Milan, here are some links from people who know what they're talking about:



Separation Anxiety - Dr. Sophia Yin



Karen Pryor's Webpage



And because the first five links that come up when you search for separation anxiety treatment in dogs are for that abusive asshole Cesar Milan, here are some links from people who know what they're talking about:

Separation Anxiety - Dr. Sophia Yin

Karen Pryor's Webpage

And yes, please talk to your veterinarian about including drugs in the treatment plan. Drugs aren't a solution on their own, but they're very helpful when combined with training.

indie pop, indie rock / 2017

My dog fell asleep on my lap yesterday while I watch the Masterchef season finale (yay Dino!) and I was friggen dying inside with how cute she was snoring. Reply

aww. i remember when my pup would beg to get on my lap but now she's just too heavy for it! Reply

I'm so happy Dino won. BABYDOLL! Reply

oh man, I hadn't watched Masterchef yet. dang. Reply

ugh spoilers Reply

does anyone else turn into an entirely different person when they're PMSing? no? just me? Reply

i become really irritated and snappy. when the period is over, i feel more 'normal' and can't believe my pms feelings... so yeah kinda maybe. Reply

so I got my hair cut last night and the hairdresser fucked it up. I didn't notice until I got home but my bangs are super uneven and there aren't even layers in one side of my hair! I'm going back in two hours when the salon manager is there to get it fixed but holy shit. I spent way too much money for this. I could have cut my bangs better myself! Reply

They should refund you and fix your hair. Reply

I wanted to get bayalage and showed my hairdresser a pic of what I wanted. It was $300, and I so fucking stupidly paid cash. She fucked it up so bad, then “fixed it” the next day (not really, I just got so frustrated I couldn’t deal with her anymore so I left) and chided me because she said the picture I showed her of what I wanted wasn’t bayalage, it was just someone (a celebrity) growing out their hair. I’m like...even if that’s true, so? That’s what I wanted and you looked at the fucking picture before doing my hair...



Anyway, never going back to that bitch even though she texts me all the time. Reply

I showed a picture to a stylist once and she was like "Well clearly this person has used heat styling on their hair. Your hair's not just gonna look like that." Like....ok, can you cut it to that length and I'll figure out the rest? It was just a tousled bob! Reply

Last night I was finally able to kill a spider that's been hanging out in my room for a few weeks, yas! Reply

i had to kill one the other day and was so sad about it idk. small spiders are adorable to me. Reply

you dont kill spiders! you move them and throw them away :( Reply

Nah boo I kill them. Reply

Ikr, I hate it when ppl kill non-venomous spiders Reply

I changed my monitor to a 22" tv and now trying to find the best backlight/brightness/contrast ratio for my eyes. its driving me crazy. Reply

Got my licence less than 2 weeks ago and some idiot nearly drove me off the road earlier. Ended going up a grassy verge. I'm ok and the car is ok (thank god, cos it's my brother's car) but I was such a mess afterwards. I was supposed to meet up with friends this evening but I just couldn't face it.

Reply

