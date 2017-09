Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Behind the Scenes - Birdcage)

"It also should be noted that these BTS videos have the entire video at the end, a sneaky way to boost those streaming numbers."



lol, I saw an article post that as a conspiracy theory. Sneaky. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, it really counts towards streaming even though it's not the official music video link?



I don't like this bish but dang, she's crafty. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the music video automatically starts after these. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, it's straight up included in the upload Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pretty sure youtube detects music playing automatically, so anything it picks up it counts... Remember when Harlem shake was #1 on the Hot 100? I think it was because of all the videos people made, each one counting towards streaming.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. Don’t watch it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course she uploads these the week that cardi was going to go number 1.....





taylor swift hates seeing other women succeed. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait is Cardi getting it or not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the tracking week ends today so who knows. she's purposely uploading them for this current tracking week.



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know anymore.

But I think I saw Cardi tweeted saying she likes Taylor (but does she mean it or just to soften the blow?) so some of her fans wants to help her now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if cardi can be beaten by a few unlisted videos then she doesn't deserve it :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's why I don't buy her "feminist" schtick - she's had way too much beef with other female artists and made petty actions relating to it to make her "there's a special place in hell for women who don't support other women" quote disingenuous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stretch before you reach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has to think of ways to keep her insane stans happy. Reply

Thread

Link

Considering she's not promoting the song at all and is nowhere to be seen, yeah, a few BTS videos are the least she can do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It also should be noted that these BTS videos have the entire video at the end, a sneaky way to boost those streaming numbers.



Of course 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

business savvy babe! snatch those video views!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I actually think it's really clever, I just knew ONTD would freak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Taylor chilling with a rat is so meta for ONTD RN: Reply

Thread

Link

It's obviously her next meal.



ETA: Oh wait, was that the point? ::haven't seen the MV::



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen the MV but I don't remember the rat. I would have had to seriously consider stanning a bit if she actually did try to eat it like a snake, though! (Though not *literally* eat it, LoL, that little fuzzy bb must be protected.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do u think she stole them from the basements where ontd members live?



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Taylor looks like a rodent so I just assumed that was her cousin making a cameo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I missed the rat in the video! What a little cutie!



I am literally going to go home and chill with my rats so... I guess you're right Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait...these vids are 1 min of bts and then literally the entire mv?! that's....i really hate her sometimes. Reply

Thread

Link

Lemme go put on Bodak Yellow on repeat while I clean my room Reply

Thread

Link

All my coworkers hate me as I’ve had my BY Spotify playlist on all Day this whole week. Literally just the single version, the Kodak Black Remix and the Spanish version all on repeat. I do have it on low volume so they don’t have to hear it but I want her to get #1soooo bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It gets me so hype for no damn reason. I know it's probably not my bf's type of music at ALL so I've left it off of playlists I usually have on in the car but I just love it too much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that explains why she's posting so many of these Reply

Thread

Link

mana acabei de ler sobre esta cura gay, what's up with that? 😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

O Conselho Federal de Psicologia tem uma resolução que proíbe a patologização da homossexualidade.

Uma galera de um grupo de psicólogos cristãos entrou com uma ação pedindo a invalidação dessa resolução porque ela "impede o tratamento do sofrimento causado pela homossexualidade, bem como o estudo acadêmico" ou algo do gênero.

Um juiz IMBECIL não invalidou a resolução, mas concedeu uma liminar que proíbe interpretação da resolução de modo a limitar o tratamento de sofrimento mental causado pela homossexualidade e o estudo da homossexualidade, ou seja basicamente abriu as porteiras.

Tá uma bagunça porque como o vocabulária usado é sutil (termos como (re)orientação sexual, essa questão do estudo etc) muita gente não enxerga que o objetivo disso é permitir a cura gay.

Eu passei umas 20h discutindo com um imbecil no facebook que achava que terapia de (re)orientação sexual era diferente de cura gay porque uma amiga dele se descobriu lésbica durante a terapia..............

Enfim, to exausta emocionalmente desse assunto. Brasil tá na idade média. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her videos/her ~persona are all geared towards the young public and sorta childish but then i watch these BTS clips and she looks and sounds like a full grown woman, like... way too mature to be pulling these stunts Reply

Thread

Link

non-fans perception of her is so funny, her persona hasnt been particularly juvenile since Speak Now. she's literally been this deep voiced sardonic grandma for years



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this video is about her reputation, that's a pretty adolescent subject to worry about. the older you get, the less you tend to care.



maybe at some point she'll move towards more mature themes or presentation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

these videos make her really likeable.. i see you taylor I see you Reply

Thread

Link

It also should be noted that these BTS videos have the entire video at the end, a sneaky way to boost those streaming numbers.



You sly dog, Taylor. I almost admire this shameless promotion. Reply

Thread

Link