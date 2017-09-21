Trailer for 'Isle of Dogs'

As I was watching this I was thinking how similar in style it was to Fantastic Mr. Fox and life if Wes Anderson made another animated movie and then googled, and it's Wes Anderson directing. He does have an identifiable style, I'll give him that. Reply

It has a very Rankin/Bass feel to it too. Reply

Every time news about this movie comes up, I can't help but appreciate the pun in the title Reply

I wouldn't have noticed it, if you hadn't mentioned it! Reply

Idgi Reply

Isle of Dogs sounds like I Love Dogs. Reply

Omg I didn't notice it, that's cute! Reply

you just blew my MIND Reply

I really don't like most of these voices. It's a shame, I'd probably be excited otherwise, but it does look nice. Reply

it looks good! i thought it was going to be a henry selick movie at first lol. Reply

I thought we decided cat movies are better Reply

No cat wank plz. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106747607.html Sorry ijaf and people start dog wank in cat posts so Reply

reported for personal attack Reply

Why can't we just all eat rainbow cakes. Reply

Holy uncanny dog valley. This looks (like literally, visually) terrifying. Reply

This looks so goddamn cute Reply

It's an interesting concept, but it's kinda of creepy Reply

Looks good Reply

how come all of the dogs are caucasian and american? no dogs of color. this is japan.



IDK if this a joke or not but the cast includes Kunichi Nomura, Mari Natsuki, Koyu Rankin, Akira Takayama, Yojiro Noda and Yoko Ono. Reply

lmao Reply

Here for cute realistic dog puppet sneezes.



But these voice actors sound bored. Reply

Have you ever seen a Wes Anderson movie? Reply

Lol.

I don't mind it too much in Moonrise Kingdom. With these puppets it's too obvious for me. Reply

Whoever has seen this...will I cry? Basically, does the doggie (ANY DOGGIE) die? I'm fine with people getting it, but kill an animal, even if its animated, and I'm done. I SEE YOU, BAMBI. Reply

teas teas Reply

it looks good, can't wait Reply

The pun in the title didn't register with me at all until somebody else pointed it out.



Anderson's last two films have been big commercial successes within expectations. He's going a bit more esoteric here, from the looks of it (unless kids suddenly rediscover the joys of stop-motion animation). Reply

"unless kids suddenly rediscover the joys of stop-motion animation"



this gave me such a hearty laugh Reply

