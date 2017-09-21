Trailer for 'Isle of Dogs'
ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.
Source
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106747607.html
But these voice actors sound bored.
I don't mind it too much in Moonrise Kingdom. With these puppets it's too obvious for me.
teas
Anderson's last two films have been big commercial successes within expectations. He's going a bit more esoteric here, from the looks of it (unless kids suddenly rediscover the joys of stop-motion animation).
this gave me such a hearty laugh