Netflix finally renews Bojack Horseman
SO, THIS HAPPENED... pic.twitter.com/ZgRcG7anIF— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 21, 2017
Netflix has renewed the show for its 5th season!
final thoughts on season 4? wishes for season 5?
Part of me would have been glad if season 4 was it.
HOORAY
Speaking of netflix cartoons, that shitty one about puberty 'big mouth' or whatever, looks so, so bad.
What's been stopping me is I find the animation/artwork ugly :/ but I'll have to overlook it I guess, which will be easy if I like the content
I really fucking do.
She's a good cat! She was cute w Stilton .. hopefully they get back together
I really thought she could make it work with the mouse guy.
It's a hard sell when I describe to people an animated series with animals and tons of puns, but it's one of the best shows out there.
Easily top 5 netflix originals. fight me.
they're doing a season 5 table read right now
I respect that.
