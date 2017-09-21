YAY!!!!!!!!!!



Part of me would have been glad if season 4 was it.

Reply

Thread

Link

Why did they take so long to renew it???



Speaking of netflix cartoons, that shitty one about puberty 'big mouth' or whatever, looks so, so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

dont even talk about netflix "finally" renewing anything when they still havent renewed house of cards Reply

Thread

Link

:O they haven't renewed house of cards? that means they haven't started production for season 6? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

house of cards doesn't deserve to be renewed after that shit 5th season tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's about time 🎉🎉🎉. i was getting worried considering how it only took them hours last year to renew the show. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad I didn't know it wasn't already guaranteed. I'd have been stressed. I thought the BoJack backstory was tragic and explained a lot. Princess Carolyn 😿 Reply

Thread

Link

I've been hearing about this show so much lately. I never paid it any mind because it's an animated show about a horse, but everyone on my tl is raving about it. I read a tweet about it being depressing, which makes me hesitant to watch, but I'll give it a chance. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to finally give it a try since I've heard so many people rave about it. I enjoy watching animated shows and I'm aware I'm not exactly in the majority when I get into discussions about tv shows lol, but it's interesting hearing people who don't like animated shows/cartoons really praise this show.



What's been stopping me is I find the animation/artwork ugly :/ but I'll have to overlook it I guess, which will be easy if I like the content Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BoJack suffers from depression (as does quite a number of other characters) and they do a pretty good job of showing it in real terms. Well, real aside from talking horses and such. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, okay. Thanks for the info. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got into it over the Labor Day weekend. I enjoyed it a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want Princess Carolyn to be happy.



I really fucking do. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. I hope next season it explores her considering motherhood, either via adoption or invtro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, and I can't believe I let this show lull me into thinking everything would turn out okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that episode was such a heartbreak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Forreal

She's a good cat! She was cute w Stilton .. hopefully they get back together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, she deserves it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. poor thing really went off the rails this season. i hope she pulls it together and makes amends with a few people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. S4 was so rough on her. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think she ever will tbh, her character always gets the short end of the stick. Just like bojack will never not be self absorbed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh. this season was horrible to her. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.

I really thought she could make it work with the mouse guy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg charge your phone! Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show, it's like nothing else out there.

It's a hard sell when I describe to people an animated series with animals and tons of puns, but it's one of the best shows out there.

Easily top 5 netflix originals. fight me. Reply

Thread

Link

Paul F. Tompkins is the hardest working man in show business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That guy is everywhere and he comes across as so gracious.

I respect that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SO I just started watching the show. I was loving season 1 and finished up and then season 2 happened and while I still love it, this shit gets dark fast. I was like, well, that happened and it just got more bleak. I enjoy it but not what I expected. Reply

Thread

Link

Keep going bb! It gets even darker but it's really good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season had me so far in my feelings.



Edited at 2017-09-21 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link