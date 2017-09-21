ONTD: Do you tolerate white rappers in order to support your fave?



they’re both white rappers Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't call her a rapper Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd call her more of a rapper than Iggy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm grateful he's a one hit (era?) wonder Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD: Do you tolerate white rappers in order to support your fave?



Rihanna stans can’t say no Reply

Thread

Link

Hipster Maximus Level achieved, tbh



but i guess it's p harmless (still not into her work no matter how much i'd like to) Reply

Thread

Link

aaaw I like it. I go through phases of hating on Macklemore but at the end of the day I he seems like a good dude who's heart is in the right place.



and I'm just all about Kesha these days. Reply

Thread

Link

why does macklemore look like a park ranger?



this is nice tho. i'm glad kesha got to do a collab. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a cute song Reply

Thread

Link

I have a soft spot for Macklemore. A lot of his music is annoying af but I love Cowboy Boots, Downtown, and the video for Glorious lol.



This is sweet. Reply

Thread

Link

love it and it's so true.

Had such a revelation about rose colored glasses. How if you can look back on the past and remembered it as being good when it was a mixed bag like everything is- you can do that in your present too! Reality is what you focus on etc... Reply

Thread

Link

I like kesha and Macklemore but I'm kinda done with the idea of good old days because my childhood and early teenagehood was fucking horrible. like I feel younger now having just come into my 20s than I ever did before. at least this kinda mentions it Reply

Thread

Link

i attempted to tolerate this to support kesha and i woke up ill the next morning. the previous time i was forced to listen to macklemore, i woke up with a fever. 100% of the times i hear macklemore i get sick!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I love Britney's "Make Me... (Chart)."



So yes OP. Reply

Thread

Link