September 21st, 2017, 01:26 pm cameltoee Macklemore Feat. Kesha - Good Old Days (Video Premiere) SourceONTD: Do you tolerate white rappers in order to support your fave? Tagged: kesha, macklemore & ryan lewis, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
they’re both white rappers
Rihanna stans can’t say no
but i guess it's p harmless (still not into her work no matter how much i'd like to)
and I'm just all about Kesha these days.
this is nice tho. i'm glad kesha got to do a collab.
This is sweet.
Had such a revelation about rose colored glasses. How if you can look back on the past and remembered it as being good when it was a mixed bag like everything is- you can do that in your present too! Reality is what you focus on etc...
So yes OP.
Also wonder if we will hear a full version of just Kesha. I’m sure she wrote full verse and then he said he had a song for them and she gave the chorus.