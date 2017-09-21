Happy 10th anniversary to Gossip Girl, TV's coldest teen soap
How Gossip Girl became TV’s coldest teen soap https://t.co/wdRXQEGXm7— Vox (@voxdotcom) September 20, 2017
- talks about how the show went from concentrating on Dan as the moral compass/audience proxy with Blair and Serena navigating human relationships in a world of privilege, to a show about how romantic relationships were exploitative and deserved to be bought and sold
- and this happened because the villain of the show, Chuck, became the romantic lead and unlike with other shows where the bad boy has to redeem himself, Chuck's worldview became the show's worldview and fans and writers revelled in it
Source
THE WORST
In the era of PLL I used this so often!
If she ends up being redeemed, go ahead and spoil me but I wanted one cute~ (yet OTT) lil storyline but no.
I watched to see a young Sebastian Stan and I wanted to see how his character leaves but damn, I can’t anymore. They’re all loosing it.
Edited at 2017-09-21 04:15 pm (UTC)
idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
Re: idek why i still had this gif saved
expose me!
Edited at 2017-09-21 07:47 pm (UTC)
My feelings on it are mixed but we at least had some cute initial moments and good music. Apparently GG was almost Eric too, which would've both been interesting and made a lot more sense.
You're right though.
Dan was always a fucking asshole who threw his "niceness" in everyone's face. And obviously the fact that he turned out to be Gossip Girl made him appear deranged half the time.
Chuck tried to rape both Jenny and Serena and the show just glossed over it.
All the relationships in this show were toxic.
Dan was the worst and gaslighted Serena but Blair stans love him for some reason, probably because they hate Serena. Both Serena and Blair deserved each other. (EDIT I meant to say they deserved better but yeah if they ended up together as the power lesbian couple of the New York social scene THAT WOULD'VE BEEN GREAT).
Edited at 2017-09-21 05:16 pm (UTC)
and she was ok with it end ended up marrying him
oh, and he almost hit her in a fit of rage
Yikes...I'm not there yet but maybe it's best I retire it now.
he would often kind of stalk blair before they were dating, and i think he would threaten to tell nate/blackmail her about them sleeping together? (its been a while since i've watched)
he sold blair so that he could keep his hotel in season 4? i think
Edited at 2017-09-21 04:27 pm (UTC)
i need to be able to express myself through gifs!!
also, i'm still kinda salty that we didn't get the lily spin-off.