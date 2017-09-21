Happy 10th anniversary to Gossip Girl, TV's coldest teen soap

I didn't revel. At all. Reply

ontd was such a shining beacon during these live episodes. I remember only coming here because it was the only place that despised Chuck.

MTE

perfect first comment!

don't get me started on Chuck

THE WORST

THE WORST Reply

By fans I don't mean ontd lol

I never even watched this show but

Making sure this was posted! LOL

Truly the gif(t) that keeps on giving!

In the era of PLL I used this so often!

Reply

Chuck and Blair ended up being toxic as fuck. I stopped watching season 3 I think but I know how things ended up.

Still watching it for the first time but I might be done after this episode in season 3. Chucks Mom came back and surprise! She’s evil and was doing an evil plan with his evil uncle. I had to stop there.



If she ends up being redeemed, go ahead and spoil me but I wanted one cute~ (yet OTT) lil storyline but no.



I watched to see a young Sebastian Stan and I wanted to see how his character leaves but damn, I can’t anymore. They’re all loosing it.



Edited at 2017-09-21 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Nnnnnn. nagl

lmao this show was so randomly gross about rape...

How is this the show being gross about rape? It's one character's perspective, and a character who consistently displays fucked-up socialization and worldviews

jfc

ughhh i forgot about this. smh.

y i k e s WHAT THE FUCK

What awful writers forced this line out of Leighton's precious mouth?!

not surprised coming from a show that turned the character that tried to rape two girls into their romantic lead and main protagonist.

lol people need to stop with all the thinkpieces on this dumbass show. it was mildly enjoyable for 2 seasons before circling the shitter and more people watched for the clothes than the plot

Mte, it's not that deep and went to shit really fast

Mte, Vulture are embarrassing themselves.

more people watched for the clothes than the plot

expose me!



expose me! Reply

seriously. ive been seeing these 10 year anniversary retrospectives for like a month now. everywhere, all the time. its trash

met. I remember reading the reviews on TWP and the guy who wroght them kept praising it and I never understood why.

yeah it's just 15 writers throwing darts at things that can happen in a drama to all of the characters without any long-term cohesive storytelling or character development. nothing really means anything, it's just random soapy chaos.



Edited at 2017-09-21 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Obligatory comment on how us knowing Dan was GG from the beginning and instead the show being about us watching him navigate this world & trying to make decisions as him vs. GG would've made for a better show.



My feelings on it are mixed but we at least had some cute initial moments and good music. Apparently GG was almost Eric too, which would've both been interesting and made a lot more sense. Reply

Yeah but then they would have had to plan something from the beginning and not just pull Dan's name out of a hat!

You're right though.



You're right though. Reply

i guess i could've seen eric. i felt like he was barely there half of the time, so at least people wouldn't have been able to go back and see him reacting weirdly to gg posts.

Eric should have been Gossip Girl for sure, he was on the periphery and besides outing him, he wasn't really mentioned on GG (as far as I remember).

should've been Dorota tbh

Parent

Blair was a straight up sociopath in the first season.

Dan was always a fucking asshole who threw his "niceness" in everyone's face. And obviously the fact that he turned out to be Gossip Girl made him appear deranged half the time.

Chuck tried to rape both Jenny and Serena and the show just glossed over it.

All the relationships in this show were toxic. Reply

holy shit

yeah ive recently been rewatching and i was just thinking about how blair was mean in a scary way in the first two seasons, the first especially, and thankfully that was kind of toned down a bit later on

Blair was such a bully most of the time tbh. I remember that episode where she basically goaded Serena into visiting Yale and then set her up and embarrassed her by telling the dean and all the other applicants about her friend that overdosed, like wtf? And of course all her stans defended her, because they were just as insecure.

yah that whole plot where blair got that teacher that didn't kiss her ass fired from her job by saying she was sleeping with dan was wild af

The funniest thing was Blair stans taking on her personality traits when you argued with them lol, as if that made them better people than you. I love her but some of them were so pathetic (and I've noticed that with a lot of stans who are a fan of that character type, Mary Crawley, etc).



Dan was the worst and gaslighted Serena but Blair stans love him for some reason, probably because they hate Serena. Both Serena and Blair deserved each other. (EDIT I meant to say they deserved better but yeah if they ended up together as the power lesbian couple of the New York social scene THAT WOULD'VE BEEN GREAT).



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Blair was psycho (an entertaining character to be sure) and Dan was the worst Nice Guy since Xander from Buffy, IDK why ONTD keeps pretending they were nice people who deserved better??

Parent

Yeah, which is why I don't understand people that love Blair

Parent

I never got the obsession with Blair. Like she was definitely a compelling character and Leighton did play her well, but I still find it weird how Jenny or Vanessa would do relatively minor "bad" things and everyone acted like they were MONSTERS. Whereas Blair's hobbies throughout the earlier episodes of the show were being rich and sabotaging people yet somehow everyone hated Serena more lmao.

Parent

i never watched gossip girl tbh what's the short scoop on chuck's shittiness?

See the comment above yours for some of his shittiness.

he sold his girlfriend to his uncle for a hotel

and she was ok with it end ended up marrying him



oh, and he almost hit her in a fit of rage

Reply

"he sold his girlfriend to his uncle for a hotel"



Yikes...I'm not there yet but maybe it's best I retire it now. Reply

he sexually assaulted/tried to rape jenny and serena in the first season

he would often kind of stalk blair before they were dating, and i think he would threaten to tell nate/blackmail her about them sleeping together? (its been a while since i've watched)

he sold blair so that he could keep his hotel in season 4? i think Reply

an abusive sociopathic pig



Reply

edited: they've taken giphy away now too???



Edited at 2017-09-21 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

lj changed something in their code, a lot of embedded stuff doesn't work anymore

Link

Thread



Link

chrome :(



i need to be able to express myself through gifs!! Reply

Parent

That's odd, Giphy doesn't work for me on Firefox.

i feel like maybe joshua safran really sent things downhill tbh.



also, i'm still kinda salty that we didn't get the lily spin-off. Reply

I remember liking the fashion and always being interested in how Chuck formed words. His mouth was intriguing to watch

his accent was so weird. like it started off okay, and then slowly turned to a whisper/mumble.

it was this weird drawling thing. i just enjoyed its weirdness

