Happy 10th anniversary to Gossip Girl, TV's coldest teen soap




- talks about how the show went from concentrating on Dan as the moral compass/audience proxy with Blair and Serena navigating human relationships in a world of privilege, to a show about how romantic relationships were exploitative and deserved to be bought and sold

- and this happened because the villain of the show, Chuck, became the romantic lead and unlike with other shows where the bad boy has to redeem himself, Chuck's worldview became the show's worldview and fans and writers revelled in it

