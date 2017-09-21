zoë

73 Questions With Tracee Ellis Ross | Vogue



Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is on top of the world. Her acclaimed performance as Dr. Rainbow Johnson has taken the veteran actress to never-before-seen heights. After winning a Golden Globe and garnering an Emmy nomination, Tracee graciously invites Vogue into her home to take a shot at answering 73 Questions.

lol ashlee simpson even makes a cameo!
