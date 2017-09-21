73 Questions With Tracee Ellis Ross | Vogue
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is on top of the world. Her acclaimed performance as Dr. Rainbow Johnson has taken the veteran actress to never-before-seen heights. After winning a Golden Globe and garnering an Emmy nomination, Tracee graciously invites Vogue into her home to take a shot at answering 73 Questions.
lol ashlee simpson even makes a cameo!
does she mean she got a cover?
she almost walked into me once. greatest moment of my life.
Also slay Evan/Ashlee with the cameo. They’re really cute together.
One of my favorite nepotistic actors!
she has such a unique relationship with fashion and her style is a+
ok i watched and i love her even more now
i strive to be that comfortable in my skin and confident
A RAY OF SUNSHINE