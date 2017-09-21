'It' set to break all-time horror record; Stephen King turns 70
Today's The Day #StephenKing's #ItMovie Becomes The Biggest R-Rated Scary Movie Ever via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/kptnkVm0mH— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) September 21, 2017
Stephen King's It is about to break a 44-year old box office record for most successful R-rated horror film. The prior holder The Exorcist's unadjusted gross is 232.9 million. With a $4m Wednesday and a $232.4m domestic total, It will top that sometime this afternoon or evening. If it makes 30 million this weekend it will also top Jaws and I Am Legend.
In related news, Stephen King turns 70 today.
70 Awesome Facts and Stories About Stephen King for his 70th Birthday https://t.co/1JCGd4EpJ3— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 21, 2017
