Mako

'It' set to break all-time horror record; Stephen King turns 70



Stephen King's It is about to break a 44-year old box office record for most successful R-rated horror film. The prior holder The Exorcist's unadjusted gross is 232.9 million. With a $4m Wednesday and a $232.4m domestic total, It will top that sometime this afternoon or evening. If it makes 30 million this weekend it will also top Jaws and I Am Legend.

In related news, Stephen King turns 70 today.



Source 2

Tagged: , , ,