Handbook for Mortals' Lani Sarem had a book signing last night
This....is hilarious.— L.L. McKinney (@ElleOnWords) September 20, 2017
"for 23 hours #1 New York Times Bestseller"
I'm HOWLING. pic.twitter.com/kJv2oajqUI
Did you go?
One masochist decided to go and tweet about it:
Okay so I'm at the B&N and I can't find her. There's no posters. No crowd. Nothing. #HandbookforMortals #23hourBS— 📚Lydia 📚 (@thesubliminator) September 21, 2017
UPDATE— 📚Lydia 📚 (@thesubliminator) September 21, 2017
Found the table. It's just us. The book is really thick. #HandbookforMortals #23hourBS pic.twitter.com/G1WNmpQObB
THEYRE HERE— 📚Lydia 📚 (@thesubliminator) September 21, 2017
5 minutes late.
We're hiding behind Wonder Woman posters cause it's literally just us and awkward #23hourBS
they eavesdropped for a while and then...
OKAY IT HAPPENED— 📚Lydia 📚 (@thesubliminator) September 21, 2017
We talked for half an hour
I'm gonna try to remember the highlights and put them in a thread #23hourBS pic.twitter.com/yZi0GEnv7q
Highlights of the ensuing twitter thread:
* Lani thinks the reason everyone is mad at her is because the book was labeled as Young Adult instead of New Adult.
* Thomas said that he didn't know that libraries and librarians existed. He also said he hadn't read a book in 10 years.
* Lani thinks that Comic Con people aren't readers and don't talk about books online.
* At one point, Lani said, "It's not MY fault Angie is a black writer!"
("Angie" = Angie Thomas, the author of The Hate U Give)
bonus -
Spotted #HandbookForMortals in airport stores @ LAX & MSP on my way to Madison, WI. Book event tonight @BNmadisonwest. @WizardWorld Fri-Sun pic.twitter.com/lmbNIEH6LM— Thomas Ian Nicholas (@TINBand) September 20, 2017
This was funny until that racist ass comment but still 😂😂😂 the sheer GALL
Also ha racist ass comment tho smfh :(
I'm LOLing at those photos of the book in airport stores. Only one copy left among all those bestsellers - this book is really moving units!
That's what annoys me the most about this whole enterprise - they didn't do the most basic research! If you're going to scam, please try to get it right.
It's like when some of the "local authors" in town (self-published crap that doesn't sell) come into my bookstore and do this to my displays. Yeah, I see you putting that copy of your book we've had on the shelf out of pity for FIVE YEARS that has never, ever sold on the front of my bestseller display. Your books is not now and never will be a bestseller in any way. IT HAS TO ACTUALLY SELL TO DO THAT.
When I come back from my day off, I have to walk around the store and see who of my locals have come in to do some self-merchandising.
This is Trump's fault. Scam artists think they don't even have to try anymore
Just everything involved in this, from the "movie" to the random actors, is surreal.