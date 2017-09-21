Handbook for Mortals' Lani Sarem had a book signing last night

Hahaha oh my goooddddd



This was funny until that racist ass comment but still 😂😂😂 the sheer GALL Reply

Damn, I saw this ad but didn't realize it was literally 3 minutes away from my apartment. Whoops. Reply

Its literally behind my apartment. I saw the sign mentioned "Wizard World passes" and was super confused because I know thats happening soon in my city.



Like, I go to the Metcalfe's that is next to this store every fucking Sunday. Reply

hey hey neighbor



I go to woodman's for actual grocery shopping but metcalfe's when I don't want to deal with how massive woodman's is



the true Joannes of publishing Reply

i really need to write a book Reply

DO ITT!!!!



Nanowrimo is almost upon us!! ONTD Writing group! Reply

ONTD Writing group



QUICK SOMEBODY MAKE THAT FORUM



Seriously, that would be the best writing group EVER. :D Reply

Same. I'm in processing but irl stuff...happens lol.



Also ha racist ass comment tho smfh :( Reply

i'm in the middle of mine now, just finished the outline and in the middle of chapter 3 lol



it's been like six years coming but you know, no time like the present Reply

Same. I've been trying for years, but I need to commit. Reply

The expression on Lydia's face is killing me. It's like she's being held hostage and forced to smile at gunpoint. Reply

A random B&N probably doesn't give a shit, but I doubt any bookstore with dignity would host this.



I'm LOLing at those photos of the book in airport stores. Only one copy left among all those bestsellers - this book is really moving units! Reply

He didn't even TRY. He could at least have cropped out the top part of that James Patterson/Sandra Brown photo, not put a hardcover in with trade paperbacks, and put the book in with other YA titles instead of general fiction. Reply

If the guy hasn't read a book in 10 years, he hasn't been in a bookstore and has no clue how they work.



That's what annoys me the most about this whole enterprise - they didn't do the most basic research! If you're going to scam, please try to get it right. Reply

I'm dying the longer I'm looking at that photo. Their scammin' ass didn't even try with that!



It's like when some of the "local authors" in town (self-published crap that doesn't sell) come into my bookstore and do this to my displays. Yeah, I see you putting that copy of your book we've had on the shelf out of pity for FIVE YEARS that has never, ever sold on the front of my bestseller display. Your books is not now and never will be a bestseller in any way. IT HAS TO ACTUALLY SELL TO DO THAT.



When I come back from my day off, I have to walk around the store and see who of my locals have come in to do some self-merchandising.



GDI, I did not mean to reply to you.



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:06 pm (UTC) Reply

lol that last tweet gets more embarrassing the more I look at it. I didn't notice the James Patterson/Sandra Brown sign in the first one. Then a hardback is being stocked next to paperback and mass market paperbacks, really? Also you can clearly tell there is a paperback behind the book in the second one like he didn't even move it before he placed his book there.



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:11 pm (UTC) Reply

lol right? At least bring more than one copy and move the book that was originally there!



This is Trump's fault. Scam artists think they don't even have to try anymore Reply

i wasn't rly paying attention to the photos of airport stores but now i can't stop laughing at how bad they look Reply

It's also clearly the same book in both photos. It has these two circular dips on the top left. Very embarassing! Reply

lmao right? those airport pics are embarrassing. try harder, dude. Is he really this hard up that he feels like he has to ride or die for this book? Reply

Gloria Tesch's impact tbh Reply

Me reading and still trying to figure what the hell is going in this literary saga: Reply

Lmfao Reply

lmao, what was this in reaction to? Reply

IIRC he was nominated for a Tony but he didn't win so they caught his reaction. Reply

dead at the american pie guy being there Reply

Holy shit - I didn't even recognize him! I had to scroll back up after I saw your post. Reply

ahhhh, so that's where i know his mug from Reply

Ikr and the shit he said... got me dead and buried. How SWAY Reply

lol I'm so confused Reply

ya why is he randomly involved in this? someone answer please im so confused lmao. Reply

apparently he's supposed to be an actor/producer in the movie adaptation? Reply

this is the mess that keeps on giving, i love it. Reply

idk who these ppl are and the drama re:them, but I lauged so hard at that last tweet. You know this guy was carrying a copy of the book and putting it at random places on that shelf making it seem like it was part of that airport store inventory. Reply

I'm so glad I got out of children's books and I'm shocked this isn't an S&S mess, because this seems like their kind of shitstorm. Reply

What's funniest about this to me is that they went this boutique (essentially self pub) route for this book and covered most of the costs themselves, when it probably wouldn't have been too hard to get it picked up by one of the Big 5? I mean, it's a really bad book but bad books are published every day. Reply

If Kiera fucking Cass can be published up by Harper, someone would have bought this flaming pile of crap, too. Reply

I wouldn't even know this book existed if it wasn't for ontd tbh Reply

That cover art legit looks like a character design my friend from high school would draw in photoshop. Like not terrible but it shouldn't b on a book cover.. Reply

It was basically plagiarized off Deviantart Reply

I just looked up what it was copied from and the difference in talent and quality is STAGGERING Reply

where can i find spark notes for this drama? Reply

