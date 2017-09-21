Handbook for Mortals' Lani Sarem had a book signing last night

Everyone's favorite author Lani Sarem and her sidekick Henry Rowengartner Thomas Ian Nicholas were at a B&N last night ahead of Wizard World Comic Con!


Did you go?

One masochist decided to go and tweet about it:






they eavesdropped for a while and then...


Highlights of the ensuing twitter thread:

* Lani thinks the reason everyone is mad at her is because the book was labeled as Young Adult instead of New Adult.

* Thomas said that he didn't know that libraries and librarians existed. He also said he hadn't read a book in 10 years.

* Lani thinks that Comic Con people aren't readers and don't talk about books online.

* At one point, Lani said, "It's not MY fault Angie is a black writer!"
("Angie" = Angie Thomas, the author of The Hate U Give)

