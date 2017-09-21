My post got rejected bc of you! hahajaj



I LOVE THIS VIDEO SO MUCH, FUCK!!!

I'm so happy seeing Charlotte's daughters in the video, Joe and Alice play the younger versions of her.



joe is sooooo cute i can't believe she's already this old Reply

she said she was this close to asking her mother, but didn't do it. whyyyyy Reply

meh @ the song



i love this music video damn dev looks so good 😭 i'm excited for new music from him Reply

Blood Orange was only last year!



and still on loop Reply

such a good fucking video. good song too.



i'll take a whole movie of just the teen version of the couple. dancing on opposite sides of the street is the stuff classic 80s teen romcoms are made of. Reply

love the song, love the video Reply

perfection Reply

this sounds like an Air song Reply

her second album was produced by them, they've always seem to ~inspire her works that followed Reply

dev's white woman obsession is wearing thin but love this Reply

Your stanning is so cute



I hate that a horrible ex and I bonded over Charlotte, it unfortunately taints her music for me Reply

maybe she's touring with this one? fingers crossed. Reply

i was so confused for a second there because i thought it was literally married for real and i was like what happened to her partner???



the video is cute, idc much for the song Reply

at first i thought this was irl and i FREAKED bc i love them both. so excited that she's making new music though so thank you for sharing op! Reply

queen and king of indie pop! Reply

