September 21st, 2017, 10:03 am wheresandrae Charlotte Gainsbourg Marries Dev Hynes in New Music Video For the song "Deadly Valentine." The new album Rest is out Nov 19!!!!sourcecrying and whispering rn Tagged: french celebrities, music video, new music
I LOVE THIS VIDEO SO MUCH, FUCK!!!
I'm so happy seeing Charlotte's daughters in the video, Joe and Alice play the younger versions of her.
Edited at 2017-09-21 02:52 pm (UTC)
i love this music video damn dev looks so good 😭 i'm excited for new music from him
and still on loop
i'll take a whole movie of just the teen version of the couple. dancing on opposite sides of the street is the stuff classic 80s teen romcoms are made of.
I hate that a horrible ex and I bonded over Charlotte, it unfortunately taints her music for me
the video is cute, idc much for the song