Murder on the Orient Express | Official Trailer 2
What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.
On the one hand I really want to see this, but on the other I don't want to have to suffer Deppshit's presence.
(I've already seen this version and, well, safe to say it's not going to replace the 1974 version as a timeless classic, but it's a gr8 cast.)
I never saw the original movie or read the book so this will be totally new for me
I saw the tv doc they did for the last season of the series and the amount of work, time and research he put into creating the character was amazing.
The Miss Marple books are great too but some people can find her a bit of an annoying snooping grandmother person.
But tbh all are great, Fabulous books. I'm very passionate about them.
I also liked the mini series BBC One made.
I love all of Agatha Christie her books and I watch at least 6-7 episodes a week with David Suchet as Poirot (Even though I finished all of them multiple times) so this is a bit of a far stretch from that image.
I assume this has been approved by Christie's estate though? They also approved a British author to write two stories with Poirot as a character so I presume they must have seen the plot for the movie (Although they can't be that innovative) and character sketches.
I'm just a bit miffed at their choice here. Kenneth is obviously very accomplished and he is a great actor but I wonder if he showed them the character he had in mind? The Christie estate is used to be super hell-bend on making sure nobody thought Poirot was a funny character but this mustache is very intense.
Although the mood of the movie obviously remains the same so perhaps they could excuse it.