Murder on the Orient Express | Official Trailer 2

On the one hand I really want to see this, but on the other I don't want to have to suffer Deppshit's presence.

People are aware that Johnny Depp...isn't in this movie very long, right? I keep seeing those kinds of comments and it's like, fuckin' spoiler alert, y'all.



(I've already seen this version and, well, safe to say it's not going to replace the 1974 version as a timeless classic, but it's a gr8 cast.)

that's good to know

Thanks for sharing, that makes me feel better. I really want to see this for Leslie and Daisy. Honestly the entire rest of the cast is great, not sure why Depp has to ruin it.

I never saw the original movie or read the book so this will be totally new for me



I never saw the original movie or read the book so this will be totally new for me Reply

I'm excited for this movie like the old woman that loves murder mysteries that I am.

Orly? Well then!

i've only seen the david suchet TV version which i thought was great. how does it compare to that?

I haven't actually seen that one! I assume it's more low-budget, but that doesn't necessarily mean worse, lol.

How did Polunin do? Was he any good? (He is the count I think.)

So you're complaining about spoiler alerts by giving a spoiler?

I saw this trailer in theaters and started getting hyped and then...Depp showed up. UGHHHHHHHHHHH.

If it makes you feel any better, it's his character who gets brutally murdered.

This honestly looks pretty good.

David Suchet will be the one and only Poirot for me, ever

+1

I saw the tv doc they did for the last season of the series and the amount of work, time and research he put into creating the character was amazing. Reply

I am so CONFLICTED over this movie. Gotta support my fave Leslie, but that means I must endure Depp. Fuck.

Ugh why is Depp in this? I want to see it, have never read the book/previous movie so it sounds interesting

He will not be in the movie for very long...to say the least. It's also a hugely despicable and gross character so it's very fitting tbh.

Oh good!

I wanna see this

I wish Kenneth B was Suchet instead. *sigh* Oh well, it does look pretty.

I still can't get over that mustache.

Same! Like, Poirot is suppose to have this nice put together mustache and they were like fuck it let's give him a giant ass one.

Branagh has never had any subtlety lmao

I can't either. So stupid. Just as soon see this in his place:

This movie has such a fantastic cast even if it does have Johnny Depp

Oh, I'd like to see this. Been meaning to read some Agatha Christie. A good mystery is always nice.

You should definitely read some! She has great books, really great books. I would basically recommend all of them from Poirot. Although I really love 'Evil under the sun', 'Death in the clouds', 'Evil under the sun' and my personal favorite 'Death on the Nile'.



The Miss Marple books are great too but some people can find her a bit of an annoying snooping grandmother person.



But tbh all are great, Fabulous books. I'm very passionate about them. Reply

My personal fave is 'And Then There Were None'.

That one was fabulous too! When I read the end I was like 'Wait...what?'.



I also liked the mini series BBC One made. Reply

Her mysteries are god-tier in terms of being able to solve them.

This dime store Poirot hurts me. David Suchet was the best Poirot.

I am not sure about this but I will watch it.



I love all of Agatha Christie her books and I watch at least 6-7 episodes a week with David Suchet as Poirot (Even though I finished all of them multiple times) so this is a bit of a far stretch from that image.



I assume this has been approved by Christie's estate though? They also approved a British author to write two stories with Poirot as a character so I presume they must have seen the plot for the movie (Although they can't be that innovative) and character sketches. Reply

Ofc they would approve a film with Kenneth Branaugh

Yes I think they are a bit quicker these days. It took them ages to approve David Suchet to play Poirot but I guess that way in the 80's.



I'm just a bit miffed at their choice here. Kenneth is obviously very accomplished and he is a great actor but I wonder if he showed them the character he had in mind? The Christie estate is used to be super hell-bend on making sure nobody thought Poirot was a funny character but this mustache is very intense.



Although the mood of the movie obviously remains the same so perhaps they could excuse it. Reply

honestly i cant watch any poirot that isnt david suchet now lol. david suchet IS poirot

