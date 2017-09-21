Gina Torres met divorced entrepreneur Kevin Wright on the beach in mid-August
Sources say that he wasn't even aware of who the former "Suits" star was when they first met
The mystery man dating Gina Torres is a “cowboy type” father of six from Utah.
They met in mid-August and they have since become a serious couple.
Wright wasn’t even aware of who Torres was when they first met.
They have both recently left long relationships.
Wright ’s the opposite of a Hollywood guy, he’s just a cowboy type.
Aren't Cowboys usually SouthWestern anyway?
father of six from Utah. Cowboy type.
do not want
ehh whatever. ride him, girl
so gross.
Utah
Oh no, even Gina Torres has been swept up in MLM ☹️
Please tell me it's this Kevin Wright, CEO of Baddass Nutrition: https://mobile.twitter.com/kevinbaddass