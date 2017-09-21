Gina Torres met divorced entrepreneur Kevin Wright on the beach in mid-August

He's a cowboy y'all. Reply

Thread

Link

He's ugly Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao what even is that photo Reply

Thread

Link

what do you mean? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing shrivels up my pussy faster than southern cowboy types



Edited at 2017-09-21 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Worse, Utahn cowboy types.



Aren't Cowboys usually SouthWestern anyway? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that, wherever there are rural areas, there are "cowboy types", tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I live in Texas and I went out of my way to avoid ending up with one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl no Reply

Thread

Link

That sentence gave me hives Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whomp whomp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte that sentence dried me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, like run the fuck away gurl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Run Gina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eww. WTF is wrong with her. Damn Gina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





do not want



ikrdo not want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, is it some kind of midlife crisis that she's having? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

.....?



ehh whatever. ride him, girl Reply

Thread

Link

wtf is a 'cowboy' type? Reply

Thread

Link

A country guy who may or may not wear a "cowboy hat," jeans, t-shirt & a lot of flannel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“father of six from utah” 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

It's a long winded way of saying MORMON Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly what i was thinking, and v unfortunate.



so gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my first thought when I saw Utah lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm guessing he isn't anymore. But can you imagine being his ex? Presumably she is still mormon and then her husband is out living it up with Gina Torres and she's probably stuck at home with the six kids trying to figure out how to live as a single mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I guess she better get through those magic underpants any time she wants some dique Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmm be careful sis Reply

Thread

Link

He didn't know who she was?!?!?! He doesn't deserve Wonder Woman. He's a cowboy from Utah with a damn litter of kids I feel like this also goes without saying he's probably Republican. Reply

Thread

Link

IA



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to all of thissssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She left Laurence Fishburne for... this and six kids? Girl. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she met him after they split because if it was for him... yikes tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've only been together for a month and she split with LF last year fwiw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean you know people can transverse stereotypes but that descriptor isn't promising Reply

Thread

Link

I totally get if actors want to date outside the industry, but even as a nobody, id run the other way from someone like this Reply

Thread

Link

A Mormon tho? Reply

Thread

Link

Entrepreneur



Utah



Oh no, even Gina Torres has been swept up in MLM ☹️



Please tell me it's this Kevin Wright, CEO of Baddass Nutrition: Oh no, even Gina Torres has been swept up in MLM ☹️Please tell me it's this Kevin Wright, CEO of Baddass Nutrition: https://mobile.twitter.com/kevinbaddass Reply

Thread

Link