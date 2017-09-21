Gina Torres met divorced entrepreneur Kevin Wright on the beach in mid-August




The mystery man dating Gina Torres is a “cowboy type” father of six from Utah.
They met in mid-August and they have since become a serious couple.
Wright wasn’t even aware of who Torres was when they first met.
They have both recently left long relationships.
Wright ’s the opposite of a Hollywood guy, he’s just a cowboy type.

