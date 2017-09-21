Ex-NFL superstar Albert Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence




He is alleging his baby mama physically and verbally abused him during their 2-year relationship.
Brittany accused Albert of skipping out on child support for their young son.
Albert says that he has witnesses and bruises that can attest to Brittany’s violent behavior.
In January Brittany, who was drunk, kicked Haynesworth in the groin twice.
Haynesworth claims his ex, who is white, would call him the n-word.


source
Tagged: ,