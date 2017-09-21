Ex-NFL superstar Albert Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence
Albert Haynesworth: My Baby Mama Physically Abused Me, I Have Bruises and Witnesses https://t.co/jDbQpX3evq— TMZ (@TMZ) 21 septembre 2017
He is alleging his baby mama physically and verbally abused him during their 2-year relationship.
Brittany accused Albert of skipping out on child support for their young son.
Albert says that he has witnesses and bruises that can attest to Brittany’s violent behavior.
In January Brittany, who was drunk, kicked Haynesworth in the groin twice.
Haynesworth claims his ex, who is white, would call him the n-word.
source
oh @ the title of this post tho. implying men can't be victims of domestic violence?
"Ex-NFL superstar Albert Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence"
agent initiating: albert haynesworth
recipient: ex-girlfriend
more famous person: albert haynesworth
"Ryan Philippe sued for abusing ex-girlfriend"
agent initiating: ex-girlfriend
recipient: ryan philippe
more famous person: ryan philippe
tl;dr: in celeb news, titles will get more hits if the celeb name is in beginning of the title and is used as a reference point.
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:36 pm (UTC)
ik its not uncommon but i will never understand why racists marry and procreate with the race of ppl that they hate.
.. then after she had a few kids with those guys, she was back to dating white guys & giving them all "permission" to use racial slurs against all of her kids.
It was hard not to slap her after spending 15 minutes around one of that-ex's younger brothers and how little self-esteem he had.
normally the poc in the relationship hates themselves so much that they worship their white partner, and being worshipped sure feels nice to a power-hungry bigot
i didn't see y'all using amber heard's past against her when it was exposed that she had abused a previous partner.
Edited at 2017-09-21 02:35 pm (UTC)
He was a poster child for all the horrible shit NFL athletes get away with
I feel bad for the children involved bc they deserve more than to be raised by a rapist and an abuser
But he can fuck all the way off
Edited at 2017-09-21 02:58 pm (UTC)
Yup. I went to a board game night at a friend's place a few years back and there was a couple there I barely knew. The girl was super competitive and taking everything way too seriously and whenever the guy messed up she'd smack him on the shoulder and yell. I felt so fucking uncomfortable. I wish I'd said something but he kept trying to play it off as a joke. They're still together and I think she's so evil and hate her so much though I haven't seen her since.
But when he would try to give up and walk back to his car, she would follow him and punch him in the head.
Over and over again this would happen until she almost shoved him in front of a truck.
Which at this point I'm about to go outside to tell her I'm calling the cops on her, but then he just screams, "I'M DONE WITH YOU HITTING ME! I'M TAKING YOU TO YOUR MOMS!"
And picks her up, shoves her into the car, and drives off with her still trying to punch him in the head.
And they looked at most 16. This shit happened in high school all the time and it was seen as fine.
fucking yikes... i hope he gets custody and she gets convicted
She never laid a hand on me, but she knew I'd call the cops on her. My dad said the scariest thing for him was the thought of my sister or I trying it with a partner but he'd strike back. Lo and behold, my sister was in a mutually abusive relationship for over 5 years.
I'm so sorry that happened to you
Yeah, this would be the go to thing my mom would do to her bf.
Jesus!!
I talked with my coworkers about maybe reporting it prior to her firing but it's crazy how confused and weird everyone gets when the roles are reversed. It's like no one knows how to immediately respond because it's not as common. And then I began to feel weird about bringing up the idea to tell someone about it because everything is always iffy at work. Thankfully she got fired like a week after.
I just hope they're broken up by now :/