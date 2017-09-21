That's horrible man. Abusers need to be locked up in jail forever. Reply

Is he trying to get custody of the kid? Reply

I hope so Reply

He fucking better. If she's racist toward him, then she will be racist toward the child. The poor baby will grow up with all kinds of fucked up internalized ideas. Reply

Oh Jesus apparently the guy has rape allegations against him. This poor child. Reply

There's such a stigma to men admitting to abuse I'm glad he's reporting it. Reply

mte Reply

Especially with all the mach bullshit in the NFL Reply

Mte Reply

ia Reply

Agreed Reply

damn thats awful.



oh @ the title of this post tho. implying men can't be victims of domestic violence? Reply

what's wrong with the title? Reply

they're a troll, don't bother Reply

How would it be different if the situation had been flipped? Reply

trololo Reply

like usually you're eh but you have a point here and people can't seem to overlook that to point out the ERR in the wording of the title. Reply

i suppose im also a troll, because i thought 'claims' was an odd word choice Reply

i would say the title is appropriate because it's using the more famous person's actions as the reference point. these are celeb headlines and celeb names placed at the beginning will get more attention. i dont know if these are the right terms, but i guess it comes down to agent initiating and the recipient.



"Ex-NFL superstar Albert Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence"

agent initiating: albert haynesworth

recipient: ex-girlfriend

more famous person: albert haynesworth



"Ryan Philippe sued for abusing ex-girlfriend"

agent initiating: ex-girlfriend

recipient: ryan philippe

more famous person: ryan philippe



tl;dr: in celeb news, titles will get more hits if the celeb name is in beginning of the title and is used as a reference point. Reply

Good for him for being brave enough to come out and say this Reply

Damn, that's awful. It's rare for a guy to discuss being abused, especially a pinnacle of masculinity like a footballer. I hope he gets custody



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:36 pm (UTC) Reply

according to the post on lsa this woman also scammed ppl with her charity and kept most of the donations for herself...she sounds like a real winner.



ik its not uncommon but i will never understand why racists marry and procreate with the race of ppl that they hate. Reply

There was a thread on twitter a while ago of mixed kids talking about how their white mothers called them the n word as children so sad Reply

ugh that's heartbreaking... Reply

wow, that is so awful Reply

What? omg that's awful. Reply

:( That is so sad. Reply

Yeah, I used to date a guy who had a white mom + Mexican father & his mom called him racial slurs all the time, and would encourage her usually-black boyfriends to do the same, too..



.. then after she had a few kids with those guys, she was back to dating white guys & giving them all "permission" to use racial slurs against all of her kids.





It was hard not to slap her after spending 15 minutes around one of that-ex's younger brothers and how little self-esteem he had. Reply

racist white people marry and procreate with the race of ppl they hate all the time because power

normally the poc in the relationship hates themselves so much that they worship their white partner, and being worshipped sure feels nice to a power-hungry bigot Reply

He sexually assaulted a black waittress and then claimed she was just jealous of him being with a white women. Then went onto to say how he doesn't even like black women. Karma. Reply

honestly.....yeah?? like i bet he was letting her call him nigga through their whole relationship but now it's a problem. Reply

Team nobody Reply

... yikes Reply

that doesn't make this ok. you can be both an abuser and a victim. it doesn't take away from your victimhood.



i didn't see y'all using amber heard's past against her when it was exposed that she had abused a previous partner. Reply

plenty of people in those posts used it against her. Reply

That still doesn't mean his gf/wife wasn't abusing him. Just means he's a trash can too Reply

these self hating negros SMH Reply

so he's an abuser too, gross Reply

I assume all black male athletes are like this tbh. After going to a football college where it was literally a snow bunny or instagram exotic chasing playground.



Edited at 2017-09-21 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

M T E



He was a poster child for all the horrible shit NFL athletes get away with



I feel bad for the children involved bc they deserve more than to be raised by a rapist and an abuser



But he can fuck all the way off Reply

mess all around



mess all around

Edited at 2017-09-21 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

oh Reply

I think the saddest part here is this baby, like how is it going to have a chance when both of its parents are violent :( :( :( Reply

My computer teacher in middle school told us his wife used to hit him. He’d come in with bruises and scratches. Reply

I had a teacher in elementary school who's son was being abused by his gf. Reply

God ages ago there was this blog on tumblr run by a 40-50 year old guy who'd post pictures and updates of himself after his wife had beaten him and would also document all the carnage she left around the house. It was horrifying & he only did it because he said people didn't believe him since he's a grown man. I hope he's ok now Reply

It's actually pretty crazy how abusive women have been normalized. Whenever I see a woman put her hands on a man and scream and the dude is trying to be as patient as ever knowing how it would look if he defended himself, I do feel bad. Control your temper and keep your hands to yourself - what is so hard to understand about it? Reply

This is kinda random, but I watched some Muppets with my nieces a while ago and I now realize Miss Piggy is an abusive pos, yet it's played as funny. Aside from the gender thing, she's also obviously way bigger than Kermit. Reply

Yup. I went to a board game night at a friend's place a few years back and there was a couple there I barely knew. The girl was super competitive and taking everything way too seriously and whenever the guy messed up she'd smack him on the shoulder and yell. I felt so fucking uncomfortable. I wish I'd said something but he kept trying to play it off as a joke. They're still together and I think she's so evil and hate her so much though I haven't seen her since. Reply

It is and unfortunately it’s so often overlooked even by people that witness signs of it first hand Reply

One time I heard some girl screaming outside my apartments so I went to check on her... but she was walking away from the guy she was with screaming at him.



But when he would try to give up and walk back to his car, she would follow him and punch him in the head.



Over and over again this would happen until she almost shoved him in front of a truck.



Which at this point I'm about to go outside to tell her I'm calling the cops on her, but then he just screams, "I'M DONE WITH YOU HITTING ME! I'M TAKING YOU TO YOUR MOMS!"



And picks her up, shoves her into the car, and drives off with her still trying to punch him in the head.



And they looked at most 16. This shit happened in high school all the time and it was seen as fine. Reply

I had a friend who was in an abusive relationship (well, he's still with her, but he claims she doesn't abuse him anymore, idk if I believe it). She'd slap him, kick him, scratch him. At one point she got mad at him for getting out of work late and threw a rock at his head. He said it came about 3 inches from his temple. He kept brushing it off like it was no big deal, even though I could tell he was terrified of her. Reply

At my former job I had a student (a super nice old lady) who's son was killed by his gf. It was incredibly sad and shocking to hear. Reply

"Haynesworth claims his ex, who is white, would call him the n-word"



fucking yikes... i hope he gets custody and she gets convicted Reply

Zoinks Reply

this is one article i'd love to see the comments in on tmz or fb. must be wildly different. Reply

My mom would get violent with my dad and just go in fits of rage with my sister and me. With my dad, you could tell she was doing the hitting and pushing thing to make him strike back. He never did.

She never laid a hand on me, but she knew I'd call the cops on her. My dad said the scariest thing for him was the thought of my sister or I trying it with a partner but he'd strike back. Lo and behold, my sister was in a mutually abusive relationship for over 5 years. Reply

I'm so sorry that happened to you Reply

In January Brittany, who was drunk, kicked Haynesworth in the groin twice.



Yeah, this would be the go to thing my mom would do to her bf. Reply

My ex coworker used to brag about beating her boyfriend up and would say that she dates a pussy because he's not man enough to fight back. Also would talk about how maybe he's a pussy because he's Asian (she was Asian too but he was the first Asian guy she's ever dated).



I talked with my coworkers about maybe reporting it prior to her firing but it's crazy how confused and weird everyone gets when the roles are reversed. It's like no one knows how to immediately respond because it's not as common. And then I began to feel weird about bringing up the idea to tell someone about it because everything is always iffy at work. Thankfully she got fired like a week after.



I just hope they're broken up by now :/ Reply

