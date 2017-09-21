Margot Robbie has new details on the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn movie

I know nothing of her work. Can she act? Reply

she's not bad but i think she gets by on her looks a lot. like i'm interested to see how she is in that mary queen of scots movie where she's all ugly bc i think ppl mistake her beauty for charisma and acting ability



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:24 pm (UTC)

she's really charming on screen imo Reply

She was good in wolf of Wall Street and z for zachariah, meh in that Tina fey movie, rubbish in Tarzan and suicide squad. Reply

Ugh that fucking Tarzan movie... Reply

that tarzan movie was such a chore to get through. Reply

Yes I really enjoy her in films Reply

She's not bad. Has a very uneven New Yawk accent sometimes, but other than that she's pretty good. Reply

I liked her on PanAm, short-lived as it was. Reply

She has something, and is a good enough actress, but I wouldn't say she's proved herself a great talent just yet. Reply

she is good but so far the majority of her movies aren't very good Reply

I loved her in I, Tonya, I thought she was really good in it. Reply

*heavy sigh.*





I wonder if she still has the rat Jared Leto sent her Reply

No. I think Guillermo Del Toro has it or something. Seriously. Reply

Aww. I hope that's true. I love rodents and sending a live one in a random ass box is animal cruelty. Hope GTD got a buddy for it and their names are Harley and Quinn. Reply

Their love story sucks.



The only time Harley has had anything approaching a healthy relationship is with Ivy. Reply

Even then Ivy is sometimes manipulative as well. :( But yeah, I prefer her with Ivy, too. They're so cute together when they are written as having a healthy relationship, be it as besties or super gay besties lol. Reply

"I’m personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker’s case, would die for one another. It’s kind of romantic in a messed up way."



wtf? was harley/joker meant to be seen as aspirational and ideal in suicide squad? Reply

Yeah that's where they fucked up.



Actually in retrospect, the one thing SS did 'dark' in terms of 'we're the bad guys' involved the bad guys hitting or torturing women. Reply

Everyone laughed at those scenes so they didn't do a good job of satirizing it Reply

i wish she'd stop referring to these abusive relationships (this one and tonya harding's) as ~love stories~ Reply

Yeah. I'm not here at all for this movie playing an abusive relationship as romantic. We don't need more of that in the media. Reply

idk why more people don't see the message it sends. she's got an opportunity playing these two roles to do some GOOD for victims of abuse, and instead she's all "hahaha, i love twisty love stories". come on. Reply

Mte Reply

oh, boy. do we really need another movie essentially romanticizing abuse as a ~love story? 'cause even if they show the ugliness of it and don't even intend it in a positive light, too many people are gonna be like, "GOALS!!!!" 🙄 Reply

Joker/Harley is romanticized abuse and the comics (and cartoons) address this pretty blatantly on more than one occasion, as if actually watching/reading it wasn't enough.



Gotham City Sirens >>>>>>>>>>> Reply

LITERALLY the second episode of btas she was ever in, before they even established her character and back story, Lubbock tells her he's an abusive creep. Reply

keep it. Reply

wait jared is coming back for this? didn't he say he was done



yikes at margo acting like there was anything cute about joker and harley's relationship... Reply

No. No no no no no. I thought she knew better than to romanticise abuse like this 😔 Reply

good on margot robbie. if she was going to make me eyeroll, at least she did such a good (appalling?) job that my eyes are doing a 180 in their sockets rn Reply

Action-Romances are pretty much my favorite movies of all time, I love the whole "couples that slay together stay together" thing and couples that will happily kill for their partners. But even I don't want this! Like, what does that tell you, WB? (In all honesty, there are a number of Batman characters/pairings I'd be there on opening day for to see in this sort of scenario, but Joker and Harley are not among them.) Reply

Ugh. Joker/Harley is the woooorst. Can we please stop romanticizing it?



On a related note, anyone else play Telltale's Batman series? They're gonna introduce Harley in the next episode and I'm praying they turn the typical Joker/Harley dynamic on its head. Reply

i mean, i think they're portrayed as insane individuals anyway, so the fact that their relationship is abusive makes sense in context.



it's just a shame that a lot of the audience is usually really vulnerable and see this as validation for any abuse they experience. Reply

