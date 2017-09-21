Margot Robbie has new details on the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn movie
Margot Robbie teased the upcoming Joker/Harley Quinn film with "I’m personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker’s case, would die for one another. It’s kind of romantic in a messed up way." She also described the film's directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whom she previously worked with on Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot as “brilliant”.
#MargotRobbie has new details on the upcoming #Joker and #HarleyQuinn movie
Source
I wonder if she still has the rat Jared Leto sent her
The only time Harley has had anything approaching a healthy relationship is with Ivy.
wtf? was harley/joker meant to be seen as aspirational and ideal in suicide squad?
Actually in retrospect, the one thing SS did 'dark' in terms of 'we're the bad guys' involved the bad guys hitting or torturing women.
Gotham City Sirens >>>>>>>>>>>
yikes at margo acting like there was anything cute about joker and harley's relationship...
Action-Romances are pretty much my favorite movies of all time, I love the whole "couples that slay together stay together" thing and couples that will happily kill for their partners. But even I don't want this! Like, what does that tell you, WB? (In all honesty, there are a number of Batman characters/pairings I'd be there on opening day for to see in this sort of scenario, but Joker and Harley are not among them.)
On a related note, anyone else play Telltale's Batman series? They're gonna introduce Harley in the next episode and I'm praying they turn the typical Joker/Harley dynamic on its head.
it's just a shame that a lot of the audience is usually really vulnerable and see this as validation for any abuse they experience.
