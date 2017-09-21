Mako

Margot Robbie has new details on the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn movie

Margot Robbie teased the upcoming Joker/Harley Quinn film with "I’m personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker’s case, would die for one another. It’s kind of romantic in a messed up way." She also described the film's directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whom she previously worked with on Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot as “brilliant”.

