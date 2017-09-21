Harry Styles sings Ariana Grande and One Direction at his first solo tour

Was hoping he was going to sing side to side. Reply

lmao including the rap Reply

I didn’t realize how badly I needed this in my life til this comment ☹️ Reply

I like his version of wmyb. it's fun. stockholm syndrome sounds overdone with the guitar settings. Reply

i like his version of just a little bit of your heart but i wish he would sing different 1d songs



i love that niall went to his show last night, narry is real <3 Reply

He probably will for some variety. Reply

NARRY LIVES. Reply

"you are the best friends any person could ask for" yes start that Taylor-like stans cult Harry Reply

except she genuinely likes her fans he wants nothing to do with his outside of shows 💀



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah he really avoids them lol but he's smart in affirming the image they have of him in their heads Reply

lmao I am continuing research on my little article and LMAO this is a recent Taylor Swift like.... I love ya girl, but..... Reply

he dgaf about us lmao Reply

I hope he switches up the 1D songs he performs. I'd like to see him do WDBHG.



Also I hope pictures come out of Hary and Niall from last night because I've been waiting 84 years for a Narry reunion. Reply

WMYB and Little bit of your heart is about Louis, Stockholm Syndrome is about manager. WE'RE HERE TO SUPPORT U LARRY!!!! /s Reply

I'm not crazy about the 1D song choices, but his version of WMYB sounds fun, even though I'd wish they'd retire that song altogether. His suit game has been strong so far. Light blue really suits him. Reply

the trousers would look so much better if they were tight



I give it a week before he gets tired of suits and goes back to jeans and a black top lmao Reply

I don't mind them. those super tight jeans they used to wear seem super uncomfortable if you want to run and jump around on stage all night.



I think he's committed to this new flower child aesthetic. even if he's sweating, he's suffering for his ~art. Reply

Yeah at that size they kind of remind me of grandmas curtains. Reply

love the suits, hate the fit of the pants. they looked like they were legit falling off at one point. Reply

I like that he isnt afraid to wear bold outfits. Needs a better tailor though. Reply

I like dis :) he looks lovely Reply

JALBOYH is a song he co-wrote for Ariana. I hope he sings some more songs he helped write. Reply

it sounds way too loud in there haha like a One Direction concert crowd, while he's playing a show that is going for ~intimate~ seems awkward. I can tell he loves music, and it makes me think he will be successful, or at least making music for a long time. Reply

It's also cute that they're going to each others show's. Niall was at Harry's last night, Louis was at Niall's the day before, and Niall also went to Louis taping of the Late Late Show. Reply

Louis is in LA right now too where are the Larry posts about how management locked him in a basement so he couldn't go Reply

He tweeted someone who is based in SF, as a sign of good luck for the Larries to decode, keep up!



I can't wait for this weekend when Niall, Louis and Harry all perform at the same event. Reply

I already saw some saying they put camille in the audience so people wouldn’t suspect louis was backstage lmao Reply

Singing someone else's hits because he has none of his own. Sad! Reply

He wrote the song Reply

He co-write JALBOYH actually but I don't disagree with you there, his single choices have been atrocious. Reply

keeping with the 1d trend. Reply

I never checked for 1D but I listened to this album and I'm obsessed with the first track and think the rest is pretty good. Apparently his stans hate it though lol Reply

I’m excited to see him Monday! I need to listen to the album more leading up to it cause I haven’t listened enough lol Reply

is that james corden standing w/niall Reply

I thought so too but not entirely sure. Corden adores Harry so I wouldn't be surprised.



Edited at 2017-09-21 02:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Stan Ariana! Reply

