Harry Styles sings Ariana Grande and One Direction at his first solo tour
Harry wasn't the only 1D member there as ex bandmate Nial came out to support him on the tour's second stop in Los Angeles.
#Video | Niall at Harry's concert in LA! via ot4wwupdates pic.twitter.com/3xUzE5czE6— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 21, 2017
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2 SOURCE 3
i love that niall went to his show last night, narry is real <3
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:33 pm (UTC)
Also I hope pictures come out of Hary and Niall from last night because I've been waiting 84 years for a Narry reunion.
I'm not crazy about the 1D song choices, but his version of WMYB sounds fun, even though I'd wish they'd retire that song altogether.
I give it a week before he gets tired of suits and goes back to jeans and a black top lmao
I think he's committed to this new flower child aesthetic. even if he's sweating, he's suffering for his ~art.
I can't wait for this weekend when Niall, Louis and Harry all perform at the same event.
Edited at 2017-09-21 02:57 pm (UTC)