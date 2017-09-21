Mariah performs BOTH Iconic remixes of her #1 hit 'Honey'

Is Mase still a preacher? Reply

And still robbing folks blind at his southern mega church? Yes.

for a second i thought you meant the david morales mix and i was so prepared to get my life.



looks like i'll have to get it some other time. Reply

i completely forgot about hip hop honors but saw ppl bitching about the next day...was it any good?

mess









mess

only opened this in the hope of finding this gif

screaming

Her part was cut out for my location. I guess. I never saw her & I watched beginning to end.

omg

The way Dustin talked about this moment on the friend zone had me dying.

Missy Elliott was so damn great! I also forgot how many amazing collabs Mariah has done over the years in hip hop.

idk how to embed but besides these 2 AMAZING honey ones, i LOOOVE the make it last thank god i found u remix, it's so smooth and sexy

I love all her remixes, as a gay especially the dance remixes













that gospel into the dance mix GOD DAMN SIS!!! Reply

honestly, so talented.

honestly, truly

We love this icon 😩

I dvr'd this 2 separate times and not once did I see Mariah!!



I live on Long Island did it not air for anyone else??? Reply

Because VH1 says it was an hour but it went over by a few minutes. Right after the Lil Kim performance it comes back from commercial with Mariah.



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Link





Another day, Another slay Reply

omg I still laugh at this part every time. LEGEND

Can't watch it from my country...

I can't believe she even faked going down that building I'm DYINGGGGGGGGGGGG

I screamed and threw my phone! That was everything I needed to start my day haha

It was like a real-life, instant catfish. Slender, good hair, athletic going down...

Clumsy, curvy and confused walking out lookin' like, "Yep. It wasn't me." with that lame ass harness hanging off her arm. Giiiiirl, I legit died laughing. Reply

honey was my BOP

always be my baby >>>

also when will mariah sing breakdown, 4th of july and the roof live again 👀

