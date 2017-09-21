Takuya Nakamura

Mariah performs BOTH Iconic remixes of her #1 hit 'Honey'

maxresdefault



In case the video didn't embed properly, you can watch the vid by clicking here

In case you forgotten the iconic perfectly colour-schemed music video and song







Source 1 2 3

I love this performance even when it was awkward. It was pretty much a throwback to the entire Honey MV, Spy-riah Carey abseiling down a building? THICC-riah on a jetski? Mariah awkwardly singing with a graffitied brickwall backdrop, um what? Mariah in the iconic Campaynge gold helicopter? YASSS
Tagged: , ,