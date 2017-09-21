Mariah performs BOTH Iconic remixes of her #1 hit 'Honey'
In case the video didn't embed properly, you can watch the vid by clicking here
In case you forgotten the iconic perfectly colour-schemed music video and song
I love this performance even when it was awkward. It was pretty much a throwback to the entire Honey MV, Spy-riah Carey abseiling down a building? THICC-riah on a jetski? Mariah awkwardly singing with a graffitied brickwall backdrop, um what? Mariah in the iconic Campaynge gold helicopter? YASSS
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:40 pm (UTC)
FAVE MARIAH REMIX??
Re: FAVE MARIAH REMIX??
that gospel into the dance mix GOD DAMN SIS!!!
I live on Long Island did it not air for anyone else???
Edited at 2017-09-21 03:02 pm (UTC)
Clumsy, curvy and confused walking out lookin' like, "Yep. It wasn't me." with that lame ass harness hanging off her arm. Giiiiirl, I legit died laughing.