Behind the Scenes of "Look What You Made Me Do" Insider look at the production and filming of the "Taylor Mountain" sequence in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.ONTD, is she still the same Taylor?
there was a "FEARLESS" tour book in there (i didn't see the show so idk how the hell i got this lol) and it's like so crazy to see how different she was. lol. i recycled it. oop.
although it was kinda weird actually seeing her have curls again, that's probably just a wig BUT STILL...it's been so long
