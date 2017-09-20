September 20th, 2017, 11:09 pm urtrash Demi Lovato Reacts To Fan Covers of Her Songs - wishes she'd stripped Don't Forget down to piano version- used to sing kelly clarkson covers in her room- says shes gonna steal some of the runs one fan does in sorry not sorrySource Tagged: celebrity reactions, demi lovato Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
jk, i forgot abt demi's debut album my fake scene self was obsessed with it
I wish Don't Forget was stripped down as well. I loved that song right until the end when all the blaring guitars come in.