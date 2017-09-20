i can't believe angelica hale came in 2nd. who is voting for all these children ???? i was rooting for mandy harvey or light balance but the ventriloquist girl is pretty talented Reply

Light Balance should have won, imo that's a Vegas show way more than a singing child, but I was at least glad the ventriloquist girl won over the other singing kid.

mte Light Balance would fare well as a Vegas show. I saw Jabbawockeez live and I was underwhelmed, maybe because its hard to see those tight transitions when you are far away from the stage versus when you watch them on tv and the camera can focus on those things. I think Light Balance can fix that issue because the light show emphasize their movements

i was also underwhelmed by the jabbawockeez! their set was like too short and wasnt even their main group and it was just bleh.

lights really do enhance a performance.



lights really do enhance a performance.

I just watched their performance and while it's super cool, it has more to do with the lighting effects than the actual moves? idk i've seen far better dancers on these reality shows.

I don't watch this show but that light up dance crew was pretty amazing and LOL at Tyra hosting this! I would've watched for her!

tyra was awful at hosting it

"hi hi its ty ty"

she's really awkward around children, animals, adults, inanimate objects, air...

mte

The glow stick dancing would be a cool Vegas show. Who goes to Vegas to watch children perform?!?!?!?

good for her but angelica has raw talent

i found this video to be so funny and accurate when he talks about the show lol

Reply

lol I havent seen a Luan vid in 3 yrs but he does tend to call out clueless white kids he meet







Edited at 2017-09-21 05:27 am (UTC)

loll

hes back to making videos again Reply

Light Balance was amazing. I was hoping they'd win.

those lighting effects are so cool but the dance moves themselves aren't that impressive tbh

I haven't seen the others nor do I care enough to but I'm glad the ventriloquist girl won bc she put on some great shows and her whole act is super cute. Plus, ventriloquism is quite unconventional compared to the rest.



Edited at 2017-09-21 05:29 am (UTC)

o im actually happy for her! i liked the whole ventriloquist stuff. im just happy that damn dog girl didn't win, and i don't understand how they allowed her to get so far???? her act was so fuckin limited and uninspired

i liked the other dog act because they wore cute outfits and that's all i really want from pet acts

I loved that first performance from the deaf girl

Light Balance shoulda been top2 @ least.

When is ANTM coming back?

two ventriloquists have won this show. amazing.

but really who cared after the singing clown was eliminated.

idk but i loved the guy who sang whitney houston's i will always love you, i got chills from it. i think his name was johnny.

angelica wasn't 100% perfect, but damn that little girl can SING. i wasn't a fan of the song choice, but holy crap some of those sweet spots just have me melting. i love listening to her sing.



i also enjoy darci. i just love the act. good for these talented baby children.



and ia with what people have to say about light balance. like the lights are cool and all but the dancing isn't that impressive. they do have a pretty commercial act for a vegas stage tho.



Reply

I still can't believe that girl with the horrid screechy voice who was dubbed "the next T swift" won the last season this show is a fucking joke



Idk why people even send legit children to compete as singers in AGT. Like that one time a 3 year old competed and got to the finals, like really?? If the kid has true talent (like this girl Angelica) I feel it would be better to cultivate it and compete when they are a teen or something



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:42 am (UTC)

people who hate on children are PATHETIC

That ventriloquist act was cute af. What a talented kid.

