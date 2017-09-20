September 20th, 2017, 09:58 pm accioanime Who won America's got talent? WINNER: Darci Lynne Farmer, VentriloquistRUNNER UP: ANGELICA HALE, singer3RD PLACE: LIGHT BALANCE, dance groupontd: which of these acts would you pay good money for in Vegas?source: my tvsource 1source 2source 3 Tagged: america's got talent (nbc), reality show, spoilers Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
lights really do enhance a performance.
"hi hi its ty ty"
i found this video to be so funny and accurate when he talks about the show lol
hes back to making videos again
i also enjoy darci. i just love the act. good for these talented baby children.
and ia with what people have to say about light balance. like the lights are cool and all but the dancing isn't that impressive. they do have a pretty commercial act for a vegas stage tho.
Idk why people even send legit children to compete as singers in AGT. Like that one time a 3 year old competed and got to the finals, like really?? If the kid has true talent (like this girl Angelica) I feel it would be better to cultivate it and compete when they are a teen or something
Before they announced the winner I thought "if a lot of dumb white ppl/trump voters watch this that little dummy singing girl is gonna win"
I don't see shows in Vegas I go to party and eat so I'm not the target audience obv.
Tyra is so awkward with people.