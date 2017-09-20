Jimmy Kimmel goes OFF on Senator Cassidy, Senator Graham, Fox News, Chris Christie, & Trump

Rand Paul and Susan Collins are supposedly firm nos. McCain and Murskowski are looking like nos as well. The vote is suppose to happen next week.



Call 202-224-3121 to be connected to your senator.



Murkoski is probably the easier target because she seems to care about women's health and thus is not going to be happy about what this bill does to PP. McCain seems to oppose how this bill is being shoved through, but lol Graham is one of his bffs so he might vote for it anyway?



And Paul is a spineless coward so he might flip too. WHO THE FUCK KNOWS



I HATE OUR GOVERNMENT. Reply

Yeah, I really don't have faith in anyone and will assume it'll pass until it doesn't. Reply

Agreed about Murkowski. She's probably in the safest position to go against the party. She just won re-election and is popular enough in Alaska that she won in 2010 as a write in after getting primaried. And it's not like Murkowski is an easy name to spell. She's on solid ground so she can actually do the right thing and not worry about GOP retaliation. Reply

lol what. he flip flops more than a pancake. you gonna pet celebrities and take pics w/ them or you gonna blast them?? Reply

i think you might be talking about the wrong Jimmy here... Reply

oh wait i might be lmao. that's fair, my brain is fried and he looks just like the other one Reply

i read this comment and all the replies and i still wasn't convinced that this isn't the other jimmy until i looked at the thumbnail for a good 10 minutes and the other jimmys slightly rattier face popped into my mind.



tl;dr: i feel u Reply

call your senators!!! i live in a mega blue state, but still calling everyday probably because it makes me feel less anxious lol. Reply

if your senators are already voting no what are the best things to do? call other state senators? Reply

I'm from NH, and if those politicians have any presidential hopes, they'll fucking listen. also works for Iowa. Reply

No, if you call other Senators they don't write it down. They are listening to people in their state only. Reply

call them to thank them! Reply

I appreciate him speaking up but like..he only spoke up when it affected him directly.Get ur shit together kimmel Reply

It's typical white male behavior so I'll excuse it



At least he's saying something now unlike some Jimmys... Reply

all the jimmy's are flops

jimmy is an ugly name anyway Reply

It's not even a white male thing it's just a human thing in general, most people don't really care about or understand the impact of something until they are personally affected. Reply

true (like other late night host should be putting the number up)... but ill take it for now cause at least he's using his platform for good Reply

Now, while we agree on things, I have to strongly disagree with you here. It doesn't matter why or how, he's on the front lines of this battle fighting for his son and every other child or adult in need of health care. He's an ass but he responded with absolute grace and was a deeply moving example of the humanity at risk with health care reform. Reply

To be fair, it didn't actually affect him. He has $$$$$. His child would never be affected by this bill. But going through the experience made him empathize with OTHER families who are not as lucky as he is so he became an advocate for them. Reply

Well he did admit tonight that he didn't realize there were children out there without health insurance struggling through the same health issues his son was born with until they did go through all of that with Billy earlier in the summer. I can totally buy that, he's had three children before this and all were, I would imagine, the picture of health, along with the children his cousin's had, but ever since Billy was born, he's been regularly using his monologue time on the various awful health care bills the GOP's been trying to force through, inviting Cassidy onto his show to discuss it and everything.



At least he's trying to do some good, you know? Reply

But that's human nature. Most people don't realise how bad things are until they are affected directly. The huge majority will always vote in their own interest and it would be delusional to think otherwise. Reply

My senators are Cassidy and Kennedy :/

I'm calling still, but they aren't going to budge. Reply

My condolences. Reply

mine are corker and alexander. they can rot in hell tbh. Reply

same ://// Reply

i cant believe this is what 2017 in america is like. late night talk show comedian begging people to call our senators so they can have healthcare and also schooling brazenly heartless senators on their own "healthcare" bill that will basically kill people Reply

I was screaming when he was like "oh and Brian? The same Brian who always kisses my ass and wishes he was a Hollywood elite? He's not working in Hollywood because nobody will hire him. OK Brian??"



Also he's more effective at messaging than the entire Democratic Party tbqh



Also he's more effective at messaging than the entire Democratic Party tbqh



lol that's a very low bar, honestly Reply

This is also true. Reply

That was amazing! He pulled no punches. Reply

I looked at Brian's twitter feed to see if he responded yet and he's whining about 3rd graders disrespecting the national anthem lmao Reply

lol Reply

I loved that shit. My parents eat Brain and Steve's Douchebag's assholes all day and I can't wait to text them this clip then promptly block them forever again. Reply

that was one of my favorite parts lmao Reply

YESSS JIMMY!



FUCKING DRAG THEM!!! Reply

it's awesome Reply

I feel like this is the most heated and expressive I have seen him... when I was part of his live audience before, I thought he was very cold, would not look or interact with the audience and just focuses on reading the script in between filming. Maybe because he is saying something he really believes in and not just what his writers wrote on the teleprompter? Good for him, I doubt he is losing a fanbase anyway since most Trump voters would rather watch Bill O'Reilly Reply

Bill was fired a few months ago bb Reply

Hi ONTD! Are you done talking about how traumatized and scared you were about Hurricane Irma? Because I have barely seen ONE mention about Hurricane Maria and all the damage it inflicted on a US territory. 3.5 MILLION MINORITY AMERICANS have no power. We don't even know how many lives have been lost due to it. Stay ~woke tho. Reply

lmaooooo Reply

Are you surprised? The Southern states are trash, all they do is cry about themselves. Reply

wow Reply

Nah. Gringos in general stay being trash. Reply

hon, I feel for you and many people should do what they can to help, etc. but ONTD is first and foremost a gossip celebrity site, not the epitome social justice hub of people who care about everything and anything going on in the world. You will stay disappointed if you come here for that.... like, the only reason political posts get through here is because a celebrity mentioned it. After 8 years on this site, I learned to just come here for trivial escape from all the crazy news in this country since God knows my other social media feed is filled with it.



Edited at 2017-09-21 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

I've seen quite a few people talking about it. The earthquake and this bill has stolen some of it's attention. Reply

I'm really at a loss of words with what's going on in the world and with the weather and all the tragedies. It's Harvey, then Irma, then two major earthquakes in Mexico, and now Maria...



People are concerned and I've heard and seen a lot about Maria, but it wasn't the same hype as Harvey or Irma. And yes, sadly, some of this probably has to do with the fact that it's not the mainland & so it's not effecting certain people... but I do think people are just kind of disaster fatigued too. We put so much energy into the disasters that hit early on, it's like how do we even handle disasters of this proportion at this rate?



I have friends with families in PR and so I've seen their posts and heard their heartbreak over it and I am hoping we as a country can pull together once more to help those who will need it there and in the other areas effected. Reply

I haven't seen talk about the earthquake in Mexico either, or the wildfires that were happening in the PNW recently. But then again I don't check the comments in every post, so... Reply

I’ve seen a couple people talk about Maria in roundup but I’m not on here as much as I used to be :( I hope you hear from your loved ones soon, and if there’s anything we can do to help, please let us know <3 Reply

Are you going to forget it destroyed an 85% black island before it even got to Puerto Rico? Or how Irma destroyed another majority black island before it made landfall on PR and the contingent USA?



Don't bitch about people not focusing on one island while you straight up ignore the other majority black islands that were obliterated. Stay ~woke yourself. Reply

My senators are Lindsey Graham and Uncle Tim Scott. I guess I shouldn't bother calling Reply

Call them and tell them how unchristian they're being. Reply

lol. Call them anyway. It could be cathartic to tell them what garbage humans they are! Reply

hit on Linds, maybe he'll take you up on it. then blackmail him into voting proper. Reply

Put a hex on them. Pull an Azealia Banks on them. Reply

woke daddy! Reply

I have burr and tillis and they both might as well be brain dead. Reply

