Jimmy Kimmel goes OFF on Senator Cassidy, Senator Graham, Fox News, Chris Christie, & Trump
Jimmy responds to Senator Bill Cassidy, Lindsey Graham, Chris Christie, and Brian Kilmeade after they reacted to his monologue about the #GrahamCassidy health care bill.
Recap: Kimmel talked about the new "healthcare" bill on his show last night (WATCH HERE). Today Cassidy responded with “I am sorry he does not understand." Graham chimed in and said Kimmel's monologue was "absolute garbage" and parroted "liberal talking points."
Call 202-224-3121 to be connected to your senator.
I'm calling still, but they aren't going to budge.
Also he's more effective at messaging than the entire Democratic Party tbqh
lol that's a very low bar, honestly
FUCKING DRAG THEM!!!
