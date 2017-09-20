Who won Big Brother 19?
#BigBrother Finale Recap: Which Houseguest Won Season 19? https://t.co/78kEdt7Rvc pic.twitter.com/D30hKHe92K— TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 21, 2017
Paul won part 1 of the final HOH
[episode recap + winner]
Josh won part 2 of the final HOH
Josh won part 3 of the final HOH
Josh evicted Christmas
JOSH wins in a 5-4 vote (same vote as last year!)
SOURCE
thoughts on tonight's finale?
Immature wuss, Annoying, wannabe edgy Garden Gnome, and boring.
Savage Julie quote at the end "Paul always the bridesmaid"
So this was very satisfying.
Unless Josh is a pos too then I don't even know.
Worst season ever. Icing on the cake is Cody getting America's Favorite, simply because it will piss Paul off the most. Anyone who was rooting for Paul saying he played the game better than anyone else is fooling themselves. He played the game like the POS he is, and most of the rest of the guests were too stupid to see him for what he was. They played themselves, and anyone who trusted him deserved to lose, as did he. Josh is no better, he lucked into the win, he didn't deserve it either.
It should have been Cody, Kevin, and Jessica (based solely on popularity, whether you like any of them or not) but Jessica has been campaigning since she left to "unite the vote" and directed her fans to back Cody. Knocking her down, and probably placing the 4th favorite in her spot. Furthermore...who else was there? Alex? Raven? Matt?
I'd say Mark or Elena, but America didn't seem to fuck with them like that. Like they were ~liked enough~ but, logically they were the likeliest picks after Paul and Christmas to win the last temptation, but that didn't happen. So, I knew they weren't faves in that regard.
I'm no huge fan of Cody for obvious reasons, but gamewise, he (and Jessica) were the only people willing to see the shit early and they paid with their games, but they (Cody) were able to contribute to the jury's bitterness and thus strip the game from him.
Like building a house of cards just to trip up and watch it fall.
But oh @ America awarding a transphobic racist bigot w/ $25k. Bye.
The pool of non-problematics was particularly shallow this season.