Who won Big Brother 19?



Paul won part 1 of the final HOH
[episode recap + winner]
Josh won part 2 of the final HOH
Josh won part 3 of the final HOH

Josh evicted Christmas

JOSH wins in a 5-4 vote (same vote as last year!)

thoughts on tonight's finale?
