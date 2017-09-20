Who won Big Brother 19?

I've never seen this but i don't feel like i have to: Douchebag, Mega douche/pickup artist and Boring. Reply

Thread

Link

It's more:



Immature wuss, Annoying, wannabe edgy Garden Gnome, and boring.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not surprised in any way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was too but believe it or not she's a registered democrat. She definitely acts like a republican though, but she revealed that she was on food stamps for a while so it would be hypocritical of her to vote against a party that benefits her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stop crying we did it kids Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching like 2.5 months ago but caught the reading of the votes tonight and CACKLED. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm drinking Paul's tears with relish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that paul lost wearing the same shirt, in the same chair, and with the same vote. i'm so happy tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm so happy Paul lost again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

insane awful season with a crazy twist ending



Savage Julie quote at the end "Paul always the bridesmaid" Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao!!! I love Julie so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She stole that from Mike Boogie’s message to Janelle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Julie is so over this shit I live for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Julie hates them all it's so great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her just staring at Raven during her eviction interview was so iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried watching the feeds and stuff at the beginning but I couldn't stand Paul at all so I swore off it until he got evicted but of course he had to stick around and ruin another entire season. This ending is extremely satisfying though. Celebrity Big Brother should be good. Reply

Thread

Link

This. I wanted him to lose, because he made feeds unwatachable and I can't forgive him for it. This is the first (and hopefully only) summer I have been unemployed and therefore free to watch 24/7 if I wanted to and I couldn't do it because everyone was garbage to listen to.



So this was very satisfying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i lost interest when jess & cody got evicted. everyone was unlikeable and a pos on a personal level, but at least jody had a mind of their own and didn't mindlessly follow cult leader paul. bb ruined this season the minute they got paul back and gave him the friendship bracelets AND 3 weeks of safety. at least the finale was satisfying bc of all the schadenfreude, but the season was truly fucking terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha! I couldn't get beyond episode 2 this season but I'm so happy Paul lost.



Unless Josh is a pos too then I don't even know. Reply

Thread

Link

Josh is also a POS and so was Christmas. Her talking to Julie about her "integrity" has me lmao. She backstabbed just like the rest of these vile a-holes.



Worst season ever. Icing on the cake is Cody getting America's Favorite, simply because it will piss Paul off the most. Anyone who was rooting for Paul saying he played the game better than anyone else is fooling themselves. He played the game like the POS he is, and most of the rest of the guests were too stupid to see him for what he was. They played themselves, and anyone who trusted him deserved to lose, as did he. Josh is no better, he lucked into the win, he didn't deserve it either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was dying laughing when it came down to Cody's vote cause I knew no way was he ever going to vote for Paul.



Reply

Thread

Link

shit season, fantastic ending! Reply

Thread

Link

But also like how did Jason get into top3 Afp Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like maybe him finding out his wife is pregnant warmed people up to him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe america just really likes transphobic people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well there are some Americans who did vote for Trump soooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Question, what was shown on the show about Jason to make you feel he wasn't in the running? He was shown as the nice guy. The loyal dude. He won comps. He has a kid, a cute wife, a baby on the way, etc.



It should have been Cody, Kevin, and Jessica (based solely on popularity, whether you like any of them or not) but Jessica has been campaigning since she left to "unite the vote" and directed her fans to back Cody. Knocking her down, and probably placing the 4th favorite in her spot. Furthermore...who else was there? Alex? Raven? Matt?



I'd say Mark or Elena, but America didn't seem to fuck with them like that. Like they were ~liked enough~ but, logically they were the likeliest picks after Paul and Christmas to win the last temptation, but that didn't happen. So, I knew they weren't faves in that regard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wasn't he at the top of Jokers rankings for awhile too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul losing was the perfect ending. 👽 Reply

Thread

Link

Paul's realization when it came down to Elena, knowing that the only vote left after her was Cody was beautiful. But, his reaction to it coming down to Cody's vote was like God opening the gates of heaven.



I'm no huge fan of Cody for obvious reasons, but gamewise, he (and Jessica) were the only people willing to see the shit early and they paid with their games, but they (Cody) were able to contribute to the jury's bitterness and thus strip the game from him.



Like building a house of cards just to trip up and watch it fall. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I was nutting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m glad (I GUESS) at Josh winning b/c it meant Paul lost



But oh @ America awarding a transphobic racist bigot w/ $25k. Bye. Reply

Thread

Link

Somebody had to win it.



The pool of non-problematics was particularly shallow this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should have given it to Jodi from BB14 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally everyone in the season was a bigot sans maybe dom and cameron and that’s just bcus we didn’t get to see them show their asses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what were you expecting lol. he’s a whole ass marine, gringos love the military. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally everyone was an irredeemable piece of shit this season, so i'm still glad cody won afp for the sole reason that it's the outcome that shocked and/or pissed off the biggest amount of people among the houseguests. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching it now and LMAO @ PAUL COMING 2ND AGAIN Reply

Thread

Link

also this channel is absolutely gold and you all should enjoy:



Reply

Thread

Link

What is going on here lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link