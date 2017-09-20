Katy Perry begins Witness tour in Montreal + is selling US tickets on Groupon for $9



After pushing the start date of her tour back a week due to "unavoidable production delays" (an excuse that seems more legitimate after seeing some of the more complex elements of her show), Katy Perry kicked off her Witness tour in Montreal last night.





Despite starting strong in Canada, it appears she's struggling in the US as $9 tickets for her tour have reportedly appeared on Groupon.



In other news, it appears that only one of the three famous stolen dancers is rejoining her on tour as she only has female dancers now.

SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
