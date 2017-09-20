Katy Perry begins Witness tour in Montreal + is selling US tickets on Groupon for $9

i want to see her in concert someday just bc of how elaborate her set design always is, and this was def the album to do it but i also don't want to give her money LOL Reply

lol same, her set design is beautiful Reply

I saw some vids yesterday and the set design looks crazy omg. Reply

just go sis, it's only $9! lol Reply

i'm canadian lol Reply

You don’t have $9?! Reply

I really wish I had gone to see the Prism tour. This set looks amaaaazziiiinng. Reply

Those stage pics are vigilant citizen’s wet dream Reply

I haven’t been there in a minute. I used to enjoy their commentary b/c i thought it was all a joke but then i realized they were being real and it got kind of scary



Hmmmm i wonder if they were pizzagaters Reply

Hmm it it's that cheap, I might go actually! I liked the album a lot, shrug, Power looks really good. Reply

Shit, I’d go to see her for $9. The only problem is that I have very few close friends and they all would have no interest in going to a Katy Perry concert, even for free. Reply

where do you live I'd go with you for $9 and to experience this in person Reply

Atlanta is the closest she's coming to me. Charlotte is equally close and better because of not having to deal with Atlanta traffic, but she canceled that show. Reply

I'd go for 9 bucks too. There seem to be a lot of songs off TD so might as well enjoy a big concert with fun pop songs. Reply

Go alone, concerts are usually better alone anyway. And as a bonus, you don't have to admit to anyone that you went to a Katy Perry concert! Reply

Eh I've gone to a few big pop shows like this alone and it's still fun. I'd definitely check it out for $9. Reply

nnn 9 dollars? shit, i just might go then. who's ha opening act Reply

carly rae jepsen haself is the opening act in jan-feb!! Reply

are you for real?! bitch i'm there, lmao Reply

wtf why do we get NOAH CYRUS



CRJ is canadian!!! Reply

o wtf. i would 100% go for Carly tbh! Reply

I've never been to a concert before so I'd go for $9 tbh.

Although, that's before a bunch of random fees get added on I assume. Reply

that is one expensive looking tour



and i cant believe groupon is still running



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:35 am (UTC) Reply

The Felicity of Pop (cut her hair and flopped) Reply

links to this 9 dollar stuff? Reply

Search her name and set it to your location, that's how i found the NYC show: https://www.groupon.com/deals/gl-katy-p erry-2 Reply

nothing here :( dang, i'd definitely pay $9 to see purity ring again. i'd even stay for the off key circus show afterwards! Reply

The link in the article about them being $9 says "One G-Pass to see Katy Perry, starting from $35," so I don't know where they got $9. The Brooklyn link has them starting at $90.



Edited to add, someone else mentioned that they're actually StubHub tickets. (The image showing them as such is in another comment. OK! Magazine just lifted someone else's post without seeing where it came from.)



Edited at 2017-09-21 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

Ok changed my mind lmao. But only if Carly Rae is opening. Reply

I checked and she's not. Fuck that then. Reply

90 bucks on Groupon for brooklyn. So, half-off. Reply

Lol at the idea of even paying $90 Reply

Wow, brainwashing for 9 bucks? Ty but no!!! Reply

I was waiting for that Groupon deal! I don't see any tickets on sale for my city, though. Reply

I saw her on the California Dreams tour and she put on a fun show. She's kind of in that Taylor Swift tier of performing where she's not a good singer or dancer but has an elaborate stage design and outfit changes that help distract from the mediocrity. I wanna go to the show for Carly, but if there are $9 tickets for my show I haven't found them lol. I keep waiting for her to gouge the prices since there's lots of tickets left. Reply

