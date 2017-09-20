Tyler the Creator calls Zayn a Bitch...and Other Stuff
...for flaking on him twice:
Welp! Here's the song in question...it's actually pretty good, Zayn fucked up with this one.
In other news, Zayn's current single Dusk Till Dawn is to be featured on The Mountain Between Us soundtrack. It is currently falling down the US iTunes charts.
sources: 1, 2, 3
do you constantly flake on ppl, ontd?
**mods, i added new info
fun fact: i wrote 'see you again' for zayn but that bitch flaked on studio time twice, so i kept the ref for myself, worked out actually— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 16, 2017
#DuskTillDawn x #MountainBetweenUs— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 14, 2017
In theaters October 6 @MountainBetween pic.twitter.com/Q2achnzGbG
idk idk idk man, i just saw the initial tweets a couple years ago and then nothing came of them so i was like, well, alright. but this dude keeps bringing him up for some reason. like chill and letitgo.mp3 😂
Also that Idris/Kate movie looks like GARBAGE
That said this is aside from professional commitments. In that case you have to be reliable and professional of course.
But aren't they being entitled to your time if they're constantly making plans with you and you go out of your way to accommodate, only for them to consistently break off those plans? It's more about them not having respect for you and your time than anything.
I agree with you about not really minding if they apologize, but if someone is consistently breaking plans with me (being flakey) then at some point it becomes a waste of my own time to even bother.
But, y'know, it's a spectrum. I also think it's unreasonable to get one's panties in a bunch if someone is, say, ten minutes late meeting you somewhere. It's when we start getting into the hours and hours territory that I think it's a problem. And like you said, when YOU are continually being accommodating (waiting, making food, etc.), and they keep breaking it off, I do think that's them being entitled to your time.
anyways she later wrote a message in the group chat saying she couldn't come because shes preggers and was spotting so was freaked out and didn't want to come to the dinner...except prior to the dinner she made no mention of her pregnancy (shes like 6 months in or something), talked about how we were all 'best friends' even thought i had not seen her in like 5 years.
So her message was posted in the morning, no one saw it until that afternoon because we were all at work, she has been on/off jobs since high school voluntaryly (she would sometimes not go to work and say it was because she was in pain, if you had asked her what pain, she could'nt tell you) but she lashed out saying how no one cared about her, no one said 'congrats' on her pregnancy and left the group chat.
no one has talked to her since, including me...like you had the audacity to dodge me asking you why you werent at my bday dinner then had the guts to come around and lash out at me for not knowing about your secret pregnancy?! gurl bye
Anyways I'm still waiting for people to explain their problem with Sia to me I've seen like visceral reactions against this song because Sia is on it.
so accurate!