Tyler the Creator calls Zayn a Bitch...and Other Stuff

I don’t think it would have worked that great for zayn tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Zayn flaked on something??? I'm shook Reply

Thread

Link

the remix of zayn's song that he made is downright atrocious though, LMAO. he "flaked" (idt zayn ever said anything except 'sure,' lol) on him 2 years ago but ttc is obsessed.gif Reply

Thread

Link

lol i liked the pillowtalk, oop. also something more than ~sure must have been said since the initial missed meeting was rescheduled. if zayn changed his mind, cool...but at least let ppl know, cuz studio time is money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loool, sorry, bb, wasn't my thing.

idk idk idk man, i just saw the initial tweets a couple years ago and then nothing came of them so i was like, well, alright. but this dude keeps bringing him up for some reason. like chill and letitgo.mp3 😂



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why does Tyler the creator have the Indian guy as his icon? Reply

Thread

Link

it's the new edgy internet thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is a little person, I dunno just seems tacky. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zayn? Flaking on something? Say it ain't so! Reply

Thread

Link

I love this song and also Tyler's whole album. It's better for him than it would be for Zayn



Also that Idris/Kate movie looks like GARBAGE Reply

Thread

Link

is the whole album good? cuz the few songs i've heard thus far i like, surprisingly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes it's beauuuuuuutiful! i hope you enjoy it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so good, i hate how much i like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's lovely and unlike anything he's released. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't play the song but i have to team no one here bc they're both awful Reply

Thread

Link

flower boy is a great album Reply

Thread

Link

Wow his anxiety is really that bad? Or is he just lazy and getting high all the time? Reply

Thread

Link

zayn or tyler the creator? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, this happened in 2015 so i'm guessing the former Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My problem when people flake is when they dgaf and make no effort to apologize or show respect. Other than that tbh I've never had a big problem with ppl backing out of stuff really, so long as they reach out and apologize if there's an inconvenience... sometimes I get confused at how obsessed ppl are with others being "flaky", I just feel like ppl can be really entitled to others time. Like, just... let it be.



That said this is aside from professional commitments. In that case you have to be reliable and professional of course. Reply

Thread

Link

agreed. if ppl genuinely seem sorry than its whatever, cuz shit does honestly happen. if its a constant thing and they don't seem remorseful at all then i'm not gonna be making plans with them like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just feel like ppl can be really entitled to others time



But aren't they being entitled to your time if they're constantly making plans with you and you go out of your way to accommodate, only for them to consistently break off those plans? It's more about them not having respect for you and your time than anything.



I agree with you about not really minding if they apologize, but if someone is consistently breaking plans with me (being flakey) then at some point it becomes a waste of my own time to even bother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I agree...one of my best friends is a huge flake, and honestly the worst part about it is the waiting around, the spiffing of the house thinking they'll be there, etc. I don't even think I'm some unreasonable rigid type A kind of person, I just think it's shitty to be like, "oh yeah, I'm totally coming!" until like the very last minute. THAT is the very definition of wasting someone's time. Either come or don't come, but don't be all ambiguous about it all day, making someone fucking wait for you <---I realize this is now turning into a specific rant about my own stuff, haha, apologies.



But, y'know, it's a spectrum. I also think it's unreasonable to get one's panties in a bunch if someone is, say, ten minutes late meeting you somewhere. It's when we start getting into the hours and hours territory that I think it's a problem. And like you said, when YOU are continually being accommodating (waiting, making food, etc.), and they keep breaking it off, I do think that's them being entitled to your time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a friend flake my bday dinner, i asked her where she was on that night she didnt answer. instead she messaged another friend to tell him why she wasnt there?!?!? like... wtf?



anyways she later wrote a message in the group chat saying she couldn't come because shes preggers and was spotting so was freaked out and didn't want to come to the dinner...except prior to the dinner she made no mention of her pregnancy (shes like 6 months in or something), talked about how we were all 'best friends' even thought i had not seen her in like 5 years.



So her message was posted in the morning, no one saw it until that afternoon because we were all at work, she has been on/off jobs since high school voluntaryly (she would sometimes not go to work and say it was because she was in pain, if you had asked her what pain, she could'nt tell you) but she lashed out saying how no one cared about her, no one said 'congrats' on her pregnancy and left the group chat.



no one has talked to her since, including me...like you had the audacity to dodge me asking you why you werent at my bday dinner then had the guts to come around and lash out at me for not knowing about your secret pregnancy?! gurl bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zayn needs to just get out of the business Reply

Thread

Link

I try to know as little as possible about anything 1D-related, but even I know that he's prone to flaking. That being said, Tyler utterly sucks as a person and I love how ONTD chooses to forget that from time to time. Reply

Thread

Link

i just found out the extent of the gross fuckshit he said earlier this year and was really shocked/disappointed, cuz the few clips online that i saw him on he seemed ok. idk if he's apologized or not, but ppl have been saying that he's not saying stuff like that anymore. tl;dr idt anyone has actually forgotten, just claiming that ~he's changed...lol who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, since when does ONTD forget anything anyone does ever, especially if it's bad?! But idk, he's been pretty consistently shitty, as far as I can tell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one forgets anything lol??? in the post abt him coming out most ppl swore he was trolling bcus of all the homophobic shit he’s said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't this already posted? lol whatever, stream dusk till dawn on spotify Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why he dragged it back up again if the song came out better and is doing fine without Zayn being on it. If it was to get a rise out of him it didn't work, but since Tyler is the Father John Misty of the rap world of course Pitchfork wrote an article within 5 minutes of him tweeting that.



Anyways I'm still waiting for people to explain their problem with Sia to me I've seen like visceral reactions against this song because Sia is on it. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, i mean...the track does sound like a generic sia leftover. too many of her songs sound alike, and that particular sound is tired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hear her in the chorus obviously and in the melody, but even then the verses are all Zayn to me lol. And I just think she sounds more restrained than she's sounded on some of her recent stuff. It's a pop song. I don't get why people are mad at it for sounding like a pop song lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am cackling at "Father John Misty of the rap world"

so accurate! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link