Tyler the Creator calls Zayn a Bitch...and Other Stuff

...for flaking on him twice:



Welp! Here's the song in question...it's actually pretty good, Zayn fucked up with this one.


In other news, Zayn's current single Dusk Till Dawn is to be featured on The Mountain Between Us soundtrack. It is currently falling down the US iTunes charts.






do you constantly flake on ppl, ontd?
