Ellen and Megyn Kelly discuss whether or not they would have Trump on their shows



-Megyn Kelly, who is desperately promoting her new hour of the Today show after the dismal ratings of her Sunday evening show this past summer, said she would definitely welcome Trump on.

-Ellen says she would absolutely say no.

-She says Trump has enough attention and she wouldn't be able to say anything to change him so she wouldn't give him a platform.

-Ellen to Megyn Kelly: "For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way."

