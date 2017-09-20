Ellen and Megyn Kelly discuss whether or not they would have Trump on their shows

I’d invite him on my hypothetical talk show so I could call him on his lies and blast the receipts on the big screen. “Roll it!” Reply

Ellen to Megyn Kelly: "For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way."



What kind of self expose, damn. Megyn ain't shit and the random y is stupid.



Her show is gonna flop hardcore. Reply

Megyn is admirable in the sense that she’s one of the only conservative (miss me with that ~independent~ BS) journalists to not be a complete loony toon. Don’t get me wrong, she’s wrong a lot of the time, but she’s the kind of person I would actually respectfully disagree with, not boil with hatred towards her.



Especially given the toxic environment she had to work with at Fox. Reply

the random y inspired her to give her children even worse names Reply

Thatcher Bray Brunt, Yardley Evans Brunt, Edward Yates Brunt Reply

y for yt Reply

Can someone make a post about Lawrence O'Donnell's meltdown? I love him but he makes Bill O'Reilly seem cool, calm, and collected here. LMAO







Edited at 2017-09-21 03:23 am (UTC)

lol it wasn't that big of a deal, though? Reply

What happened with Lawrence?? Reply

What is Papa Bartlet doing? I can't see this video.



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:25 am (UTC)

You're kidding, right? The control room was screwing up while he was on air (in a 10 second break), and he simply reacts. This was nothing like the way O'Reilly showed his ass. Reply

"he makes Bill O'Reilly seem cool, calm, and collected here."



That's a strong exaggeration lol I ended up being relieved when I actually saw it. Reply

i took a class on tv production and interned at a tv station. the constant talking in your earpiece and any kind of noise near set is a HUGE no no. cant blame him for losing his shit like this. Reply

The irony here is that back in the late 90's, Bill O' Reilly also had a meltdown on live tv. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-TA23i B4zc Reply

Ellen always seems to find something to "admire in some way " when iy comes to racists. Eg: beeber, meegankelly Reply

and honestly the Dubya interview. like give me a breeeeak Reply

When Jimmy says call, I call. So should you. I love you, @JimmyKimmel. (202) 224-3121 https://t.co/n8IkhcFzxL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 20, 2017

Good for Ellen. She tweeted this today too. Reply

so she admires megyn kelly. okay. Reply

Well, I wouldn't have Megyn Kelly on my hypothetical talk show so Ellen stays trashy. Reply

I would invite him on my show but only if it were a black mirror kinda scenario Reply

So in what way does she find Justin Beiber admirable? His eighth grade percussive skills? Reply

WTF does Ellen admire about Megyn Kelly?



With this knowledge, I now want see how many shitty people have been on Ellen's show. Reply

If I had a show I would totally invite him

I'd be like "QUE PASE EL DESGRACIADO" and just let him have it. Reply

fuck megyn kelly. Reply

who the fuck spells megan like that anyways? it's worse than meghan. Reply

The worst is Meg Cabot's full name (Meggin) Reply

I can't stand this hypocritical bitch and want her show to tank so badly. NBC canned Tamron Hall to give Megyn her spot. That's unforgivable. I hope she goes down in flames in the first two weeks. Reply

Lol @ everyone attacking Ellen in this post?



Y’all are dumb. Reply

Don't they always? Reply

Edited at 2017-09-21 03:34 am (UTC)

