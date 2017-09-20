Ellen and Megyn Kelly discuss whether or not they would have Trump on their shows
-Megyn Kelly, who is desperately promoting her new hour of the Today show after the dismal ratings of her Sunday evening show this past summer, said she would definitely welcome Trump on.
-Ellen says she would absolutely say no.
-She says Trump has enough attention and she wouldn't be able to say anything to change him so she wouldn't give him a platform.
-Ellen to Megyn Kelly: "For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way."
SOURCE
What kind of self expose, damn. Megyn ain't shit and the random y is stupid.
Her show is gonna flop hardcore.
Especially given the toxic environment she had to work with at Fox.
Edited at 2017-09-21 03:23 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-21 03:25 am (UTC)
That's a strong exaggeration lol I ended up being relieved when I actually saw it.
With this knowledge, I now want see how many shitty people have been on Ellen's show.
I'd be like "QUE PASE EL DESGRACIADO" and just let him have it.
Y’all are dumb.
Edited at 2017-09-21 03:34 am (UTC)