Camila Cabello visits a psychic
the psychic revealed that karla never planned to be a pop icon. she also said karla is a very nurturing and loving person. wow.
after getting a tarot card reading, the ontd fave discussed the road to becoming an artist.
i initially was not trying to do music at all. i came to the united states, my family came and my parents made that choice. my mom came over to miami. her main thing was just like, ‘we don’t have money to get you into college, so you’re going to have to get a scholarship and you’re going to have to study your butt off.’ that was always my main focus. i was a book nerd. i was just studying, studying, studying. i didn’t really think of it as a plausible thing, even though it was always my escape. i would always sneak off into my room when my parents went to walmart and i would just sing.
karla also revealed she wrote her global hit song 'i have questions' in a hotel bathroom - i wrote it over this voice memo chord progression that i had in my head.
source
do you believe in psychic readings?
also ot but my favorite college professor reached out to me to write a letter for her tenure promotion filing and i feel pretty honored to do it. she wrote my grad school recs and really helped shape my worldview for the better. it made my crappy day a lot better.
I love tarot cards. The deck i had growing up is at my mom's house. I used to do readings all the time. I wanna buy a new deck.
Actually I want to get into tarot. It's fun
literally going into a fortune telling shop, sitting down, and then being like "no thanks, i choose my own destiny" LMFAOOOO
Of course, the fact that my mom and I watched Montel every damn day didn't give me a positive bias...
I remember she charged ppl $700+ an hour. What a scam
oh my fucking god
"It doesn't matter if they find him honey because he's still over there"
oh my goddd
Psychic readings are fun! I've been waiting on my soulmate 😭😭😭 for the past year lol 😒 He's a wealthy prominent earth sign(specifically cap) but there's a delay bc there's a 3rd party situation(he's taken) 😒😒😒 .. it really does resonate w what I'm going through & I feel like I'm going crazy lmao 🤦🏻♀️
But whatever 🤷🏻♀️ I want to practice w the tarot myself. It's fun to me. Tonight was the new moon so I did my ritual 🔮 ✨🌙
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
She described exactly what she was wearing when she died and I had nightmares about that shit for months. I wanna believe that because my friend dressed blandly the psychic just made a good guess but it just shook me.
Had a tarot reading recently and the woman was so hippie-ish to the point where I couldn't understand her. She kept saying shit like, "These 2 card combinations create an energy of light and movement! Everything is working together towards something and the winds of change are following through!" She also kept telling me my personality, "You're so dreamy! You dream big!" instead of talking about my life which was super irritating. I want my $30 back.
badically my mom anf i went was i was idk 16, but i was very obviously a very sick anorectic girl on sight. Anyway this ~separates us and tells my mom that i will be dead very shortly (A+ cold read lol) and then all she says to me is "enjoy the journey" like lol 👌 i dont have a future just a uber ride to the beyond smdh
my woowoo mother took it v srsly so fuck that woman. 11 years later and im still pissed lol. fuck "psychics"