Camila Cabello visits a psychic



the psychic revealed that karla never planned to be a pop icon. she also said karla is a very nurturing and loving person. wow.

after getting a tarot card reading, the ontd fave discussed the road to becoming an artist.

i initially was not trying to do music at all. i came to the united states, my family came and my parents made that choice. my mom came over to miami. her main thing was just like, ‘we don’t have money to get you into college, so you’re going to have to get a scholarship and you’re going to have to study your butt off.’ that was always my main focus. i was a book nerd. i was just studying, studying, studying. i didn’t really think of it as a plausible thing, even though it was always my escape. i would always sneak off into my room when my parents went to walmart and i would just sing.

karla also revealed she wrote her global hit song 'i have questions' in a hotel bathroom - i wrote it over this voice memo chord progression that i had in my head.

