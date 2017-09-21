Camila Cabello visits a psychic

No but i do believe in listening to the podcast Oh No Ross and Carrie Reply

Thread

Link

they are delightful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i went to a sketchy psychic in the bronx in 2010 with my college roomie and i don't even remember what she predicted for me, so i'm not even sure if she was right or wrong.



also ot but my favorite college professor reached out to me to write a letter for her tenure promotion filing and i feel pretty honored to do it. she wrote my grad school recs and really helped shape my worldview for the better. it made my crappy day a lot better. Reply

Thread

Link

When I was little i used to keep a diary of my psychic predictions, i wish I still had it. It was just dumb day to day shit. I really wanted to have sixth sense abilities lol.



I love tarot cards. The deck i had growing up is at my mom's house. I used to do readings all the time. I wanna buy a new deck. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww lol

Actually I want to get into tarot. It's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this commercial KILLS me and makes me laugh every time



literally going into a fortune telling shop, sitting down, and then being like "no thanks, i choose my own destiny" LMFAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



smh where tf is this gif @op??? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i switch back & forth between believing and not believing like.........a lot. i think it stems from leaving a religion and losing that sort of foundation of belief/hope in an afterlife. i'm like, shit i know jesus isn't real but i really want to see my goddamn dog again someday so???? Reply

Thread

Link

I dunno, I think some people have deep intuitive abilities. But I cynically believe that most ~psychics~ are deluded or are straight up scammers.



Of course, the fact that my mom and I watched Montel every damn day didn't give me a positive bias...



Reply

Thread

Link

Hate this lady & her gross long nails 😩Lolll

I remember she charged ppl $700+ an hour. What a scam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Sylvia Brown, I forgot about ha! Her segments were iconic! 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"They found nothing in the -" "I don't care but it looked like something hit her in the chest"

oh my fucking god

"It doesn't matter if they find him honey because he's still over there"

oh my goddd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Psychic readings are fun! I've been waiting on my soulmate 😭😭😭 for the past year lol 😒 He's a wealthy prominent earth sign(specifically cap) but there's a delay bc there's a 3rd party situation(he's taken) 😒😒😒 .. it really does resonate w what I'm going through & I feel like I'm going crazy lmao 🤦🏻‍♀️



But whatever 🤷🏻‍♀️ I want to practice w the tarot myself. It's fun to me. Tonight was the new moon so I did my ritual 🔮 ✨🌙 Psychic readings are fun! I've been waiting on my soulmate 😭😭😭 for the past year lol 😒 He's a wealthy prominent earth sign(specifically cap) but there's a delay bc there's a 3rd party situation(he's taken) 😒😒😒 .. it really does resonate w what I'm going through & I feel like I'm going crazy lmao 🤦🏻‍♀️But whatever 🤷🏻‍♀️ I want to practice w the tarot myself. It's fun to me. Tonight was the new moon so I did my ritual 🔮 ✨🌙 Reply

Thread

Link

hermana ... 😶 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a tarot reading last year that was kinda true but then the psychic reader guy disappeared so i cant find him no more Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

A friend took me to a psychic one time and it scared the shit out of me. The woman told me someone was going to die close to me and gave specific details and a week later a close friend of mine was murdered by her husband. He pushed her off the balcony of the motel they were staying in and also threw their baby over as well.



She described exactly what she was wearing when she died and I had nightmares about that shit for months. I wanna believe that because my friend dressed blandly the psychic just made a good guess but it just shook me. Reply

Thread

Link

Um woah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you know how crazy I looked when I told the police what that lady said to me. They suggested to my momma she have me checked out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once had my palm read and the lady kept changing her answers based on my reactions. She also said I was going to work in government (I'm actually a music teacher) and that I will meet the man I'm suppose to end up with but then she later contradicted herself and said I've already met him.



Had a tarot reading recently and the woman was so hippie-ish to the point where I couldn't understand her. She kept saying shit like, "These 2 card combinations create an energy of light and movement! Everything is working together towards something and the winds of change are following through!" She also kept telling me my personality, "You're so dreamy! You dream big!" instead of talking about my life which was super irritating. I want my $30 back. Reply

Thread

Link

youtube has been recommending me 5H vids, the more I watch the more I feel like I'm about to stan. That 'He Like That' performance on James Gordon got me shook Reply

Thread

Link