



Odd Eye Circle did The April song is cute but I wish the key in the first verse was the one throughout.Odd Eye Circle did #THAT (although they can't be LOOΠΔ 1/3rd since there's only 3 of them instead of 4. they'd be LOOΠΔ 1/4th or something with a 4th). I wonder if there will be a final subunit with the other 5 girls lead by bb YeoJin?? Reply

yeojin is in 1/3. the description on the mv explains it. Reply

Imagining how much debt these girls are in is making me nervous. Like I'm obligated to support them. 😥😥😥😥 Reply

This 3 put out quality, the first 4 are very meh Reply

I meant the 12 member group that's coming next year. All of their songs are a miss for me, but I remember 1/3 being super hot garbage. Reply

im guessing there’s some underlying profit being made w these girls cus i don’t see why a company would drop so much money on a predebut act unless they were positive they’d see it back 500% fold Reply

didnt one of the girls' parents drop like 4mill for this venture? Loona is the T. Swift of kpop! Reply

these companies now have so many predebut antics to try to build famous idols, before their actual debuts, it's crazy.

and they can't even get top 10 in music shows or a 1million views in a month after they debut. Reply

here for that loona song...I still don't know how loona works tho Reply

They debut girls each month, i think they're still 4 girls left... and then when everyone is revealed i guess its time for the massive Girl group Loona Reply

BITCH I'M READY TO STAN MY TWIN KIM IPSUL Reply

loona really should have saved these girls for last because they're the best ones so far (even though i love the other girls) and have the biggest following so it'll be hard to follow this if they go back to their earlier formula for the last girls



i was expecting something different for this song but it's not bad, not as good as their three title tracks tho Reply

Hola Hola sounds identical to Oh Na Na wtf Reply

Why fix it if it aint broken sis Reply

KARD needs a full album & variation. the tropical vibe is nice, but they need something stronger that can break top 10 in Gaon.



