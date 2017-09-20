Kpop Post: LOOΠΔ, APRIL,KARD
Odd Eye Circle (LOOΠΔ 2/3)- Girl Front (THE NEW QUEENS OF KPOP)
APRIL-Take my Hand
KARD- Hola Hola Selfie version
Odd Eye Circle did #THAT (although they can't be LOOΠΔ 1/3rd since there's only 3 of them instead of 4. they'd be LOOΠΔ 1/4th or something with a 4th). I wonder if there will be a final subunit with the other 5 girls lead by bb YeoJin??
and they can't even get top 10 in music shows or a 1million views in a month after they debut.
i was expecting something different for this song but it's not bad, not as good as their three title tracks tho
Loonatic is straight off Art Angels.