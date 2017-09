Looks like a Wes Anderson but without the charm. Reply

That sums up about 80% of Noah Baumbach's films Reply

Perfect comment. Reply

What a... great... and diverse... cast. Reply

should be called 50 shades of beige, tbh Reply

It’s a movie about a jewish family starring mostly jewish actors



Happy new year Reply

solid point. you right.



sidebar, i still feel uncomfortable w/r/t Ben Stiller and the rumours though.



Edited at 2017-09-21 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

It's wild how every seven years or so Adam Sandler does a film that makes you think, "Wow! He can really act! Wow!" and then he releases another entry into the Grow Ups franchise to make up remember why you don't like him. Reply

That really only happened with Punch-Drunk Love though. His other drama attempts were duds Reply

He got positive reviews for Funny People too. But yeah, that flopped. No reason for a Judd Apatow flick to cost $75M Reply

People were so dumb about that movie tbh expecting it to be a real slapstick comedy per Judd Apatow (and tbh they marketed it misleadingly) but I really enjoyed it as a dark comedy about comedy idk. Reply

click did well Reply

I liked him in Spanglish, but Paz Vega was doing the heavy lifting in that (also, the girls who played her and his daughters). Reply

reign over me was alright (although admittedly, don cheadle was there so it would be good regardless) Reply

I love the Kinks song Reply

Baumbach can keep this Reply

for a few seconds there i thought dustin hoffman was donald sutherland lmao Reply

also noah baumbach >>>>> wes anderson, you fucking plebs combo breaker -- i'm into this. seeing adam sandler in a serious role is my #1 favorite sick fascination.also noah baumbach >>>>> wes anderson, you fucking plebs Reply

Maybe his films pre-Greta Gerwig Reply

i won't stand for this Reply

lmao i have to agree omg Reply

noah baumbach >>>>> wes anderson



I used to like you, not anymore! Reply

you love me Reply

i fucking love dustin hoffman Reply

Me too Reply

That's Dustin under that grandpa beard? Reply

yes. yes it is Reply

it's hard for me not to watch a dustin hoffman film tbh Reply

L’shana tova Reply

I’m just happy to see a jewish movie that isn’t about the holocaust Reply

