16(5) ‘Bad’ Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Great
Blade Runner and The Thing — which are now cited as highly influential entries to the genre, — were received negatively in the press at first.
Screenrant compiled a list of sci-fi films that they believe were unfairly criticized at the time of their release.
OBLIVION (2013)
The Fountain (2006)
Weird Science
Starship Troopers
Battlestar Galactica (1978)
source
Starship Troopers is so good! tho Weird Science is NOT
I think my favorite so-awful-it's-amazing sci-fi movie is Grabbers.
I didn't know Pitch Black was considered bad??? I thought that it was considered great and the sequels as "bad" enjoyable.
I love Titan AE as well. Totally underrated.
Those Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies are my childhood. My brothers and I watched the first one over and over again.
Also, Riddick was supposed to be a woman !!! And the Jack character was gender-bent at the last minute, and the Australian Actress agreed to shave her head for the role (I love Rhianna Griffith). The original script was written by Jim Wheat and Ken Wheat who have been writing horror and sci fi forever.
EDIT - this comment is a mess
Edited at 2017-09-21 02:15 am (UTC)
Its a piece of art.
Oblivion was a surprise. I hardly watch Tom Cruise away from the MI franchise but I was bored one night and this was on, and I liked it. Pitch Black is great, especially since iirc the effects were good considering it was made with just a small budget.
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:33 am (UTC)
edit: I didn't even realize this but that's literally my gif in the comment lmao
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:57 am (UTC)
I don't remember how Bill & Ted was received but I know it's a cult fave now.