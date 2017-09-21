16(5) ‘Bad’ Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Great

Tron_Legacy_The_Fountain_and_Pitch_Black

Blade Runner and The Thing — which are now cited as highly influential entries to the genre, — were received negatively in the press at first.

Screenrant compiled a list of sci-fi films that they believe were unfairly criticized at the time of their release.


OBLIVION (2013)

Tom_Cruise_In_Oblivion


The Fountain (2006)
The_Fountain_Jackman_Weisz

Weird Science
Anthony_Michael_Hall_in_Weird_Science

Starship Troopers
Starship_Troopers

Battlestar Galactica (1978)
Battlestar_Galactica_1978

source
Tagged: , , , ,