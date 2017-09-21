16(5) ‘Bad’ Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Great

vanilla sky fucked me up for a good 3 days Reply

open your eyes Reply

The last movie Cameron Crowe made that I liked sadly (aside from PJ20 but I'm not counting that). Reply

The Fountain is the only movie I saw in theatres that made me want to walk out mid point. I was young though, was too optimistic it would get better. It did not. Reply

my dad and i were so BORED...when the movie was done me and him turned around and we looked at these women and we all started cackling on how bad it was. Reply

I can't believe there are people who slammed The Fountain but love mother!



Starship Troopers is so good! tho Weird Science is NOT Reply

Starship Troopers is everything Reply

I think my favorite so-awful-it's-amazing sci-fi movie is Grabbers. Reply

orange and blue Reply

Starship Troopers is awesome, especially now because you're like "OH, I know them!" My girl Brenda Strong, as always, dies in ST.



I didn't know Pitch Black was considered bad??? I thought that it was considered great and the sequels as "bad" enjoyable.



I love Titan AE as well. Totally underrated.



Those Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies are my childhood. My brothers and I watched the first one over and over again. Reply

I used to know an extraordinary amount of trivia about pitch Black, and at its premier screening it got a standing ovation. It wasn't hated, it just didn't make all that much money, and had a really niche fanbase. David Toohy (sp?) did not write the Pitch Black script, but wrote the Chronicles script, and he basically recycled his script for Aliens 3 (or 4?).



Also, Riddick was supposed to be a woman !!! And the Jack character was gender-bent at the last minute, and the Australian Actress agreed to shave her head for the role (I love Rhianna Griffith). The original script was written by Jim Wheat and Ken Wheat who have been writing horror and sci fi forever.



EDIT - this comment is a mess



Edited at 2017-09-21 02:15 am (UTC) Reply

Do not call this beautiful comment a mess! I love movie trivia. Reply

Tell me more please, I love movie trivia! Reply

the fountain is fucking amazing and i will not stand for any hatred of it. Reply

Yeah. I own the graphic novel too and them together is just...ugh. So good. Reply

I saw it when it came out so I don't remember much but I def remember I didn't hate it the way people seem to lol Reply

I don't remember a lot about it but I remember being haunted by parts of it. Reply

I think I loved the soundtrack more than the movie tbh. I did enjoy it though. Reply

Same.

Its a piece of art.



Reply

The Fountain is legit one of the worst movies i've ever seen Reply

lmao this comment and the one above it Reply

It's one of my favorite movies of all time, but it's also definitely not for everyone. Reply

lol yep Reply

the only thing going for it is the soundtrack. i saw it in theaters and happily took a nap thru the middle. Reply

fucking ditto. every time someone comments or says its ~misunderstood~ I roll my eyes so hard I see the back of my skull. Reply

everyone in this thread except kindergrinder is TRASH!!!!!1 Reply

I want to watch it because of Rachel Weisz but am iffy on Aronovsky...is it worth watching for her? Reply

I loved Weird Science as a kid but I never considered it to be sci-fi. Reply

Same here, under-rated movie Reply

I wanted to see if John Carter was there and it was. I liked it and it makes me sad that it flopped, especially after I read about all the alleged shenanigans that Disney did to fuck up this IP.



Oblivion was a surprise. I hardly watch Tom Cruise away from the MI franchise but I was bored one night and this was on, and I liked it. Pitch Black is great, especially since iirc the effects were good considering it was made with just a small budget.



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:33 am (UTC) Reply

I really liked oblivion I thought it was clever and well done. That and edge of tomorrow were both oddly marketed and idg any negative criticism for them. Tbf edge of tomorrow was generally liked but didn't do as well as it should have due to the marketing aspect, but oblivion held me the whole film, and I thought had a good cast and premise. Reply

Pitch Blacks effects were pretty good. I think the location of the shoot (Coober Pedy) really made the alien planet sell on screen. Coober Pedy is in Australia and it's so fucking hot there that everyone lives underground, and there is a tunnel system to get from a to b to c. Reply

Is Coober Pedy the one with the underground city? I think I watched a show that featured it on Travel Channel. Reply

I thought John Carter was great. My boyfriend read the books prior and hyped me up for it and we both LIKED IT A LOT so it was sad to see it do horribly :( Reply

i love the fountain and its concept. whenever i say that to people outloud i feel like i'm being judged. glad its on this list lmao Reply

You are (see below). Reply

An honest to god work of art Reply

garbage Reply

edit: I didn't even realize this but that's literally



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:57 am (UTC) I thought I knew you, I thought I understood you. I don't even know how to treat this betrayal.edit: I didn't even realize this but that's literally my gif in the comment lmao Reply

RIGHT Reply

Lmao bless this movie tbh. I'm glad it exists, cackling Reply

catfish redmayne's performance OF A LIFETIME!!! Reply

This masterpiece in so-bad-it's-genius filmmaking. Reply

i'm still mad i'll never get a sequel Reply

I preferred The Chronicles of Riddick to Pitch Black.



I don't remember how Bill & Ted was received but I know it's a cult fave now. Reply

Starship Troopers was a great movie!!! There's a difference between bad and camp. Reply

We don't deserve Verhoeven. Reply

Verhoeven is responsible for those horrendous rape scenes in Hollow Man so I wouldn't praise him. Reply

i was so into starship troopers when it came out, I made a scrolling screensaver begging my parents to take me to see it again in theatres. It worked lol Reply

