NYPD Put Cardi B In A Choke Hold
Cardi B tweeted that a NY police officer put her in a chokehold https://t.co/1IUWnBMIEb— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) September 20, 2017
Cardi B says a NYC cop put her in a choke hold Tuesday evening and slammed her against her car.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper says the incident went down around 6 PM near Columbus Circle. Cardi was riding in her new Bentley SUV when another driver hit her. Her cousin got out and argued with the other person when the police got involved.
Cardi says the white officer grabbed her with his arms around her neck and pinned her against the Bentley. She was later let go and the police did not issue any citations or reports.
Welcome To New York!
Lmao.
snake just trying to use you to get at nicki!
I say she fades out before halfway through next year.
I dunno much of her music (or anything besides bodak yellow) but based on what ive heard shes not a very good rapper.
But maybe she'll be able to pull an Iggy level run of fame?
I think her success is pretty heavily accredited to the current state of mainstream hiphop.
Its pretty bad rn because its like mumble rap and migos and lil uzi, lil tentacon, etc.
Also I know everyone here hates her and shes trash, over, racist, bigoted, ugly etc. but Cardi basically has the same aesthetic as Nicki but somehow ends up looking like a wonky version of Nicki(and nicki already looks wonky).
I think it's the boobs?
Because so far she is very unimpressive.
Yall can drag Nicki all ya want but at least shes got bars and memorable verses.
Truthfully, I think Iggy may have had a better run if she re-released "Work".
It had the potential to become huge like Fancy but was slept on because she was initially unknown.
1998 Britney
2008 lady gaga
2018 cardi b
She looks and sounds like she has a very low IQ.