NYPD Put Cardi B In A Choke Hold





Cardi B says a NYC cop put her in a choke hold Tuesday evening and slammed her against her car.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper says the incident went down around 6 PM near Columbus Circle. Cardi was riding in her new Bentley SUV when another driver hit her. Her cousin got out and argued with the other person when the police got involved.

Cardi says the white officer grabbed her with his arms around her neck and pinned her against the Bentley. She was later let go and the police did not issue any citations or reports.

