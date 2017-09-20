NYPD Put Cardi B In A Choke Hold





damn, taylor is not playing about this #1 chart battle. sending ha goons to get ha.Welcome To New York!

fuck u i hate that this made me laugh

omg

hey if hilz has shooters why shouldnt tswizzles

lmao I came here to make a similar joke!! You win!

lol

OMG

oh my god

omg

lol omg

OMFW

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

nnnnn no puedo!

OMG ahahaha

Now that u mention it, her stans on this site have been quiet tonight

i legit screamed

wkfweofwepfk

sis omg

oop

LMFAOOOOOOOOO @ Welcome to new york

I hate you lol

oh my god @ WTNY

ha

lol irl

lmfaoo

I hope she gets him fired

He's white. They wont let that happen.

He's white and a police officer. We have a sooner chance to see Trump being arrested tomorrow.

I wonder who called the cops?

Taylor Swift aknowledges the possibility of Cardi B dethroning her on the #Hot100 by liking this post on Tumblr. pic.twitter.com/kfJW8YEZG7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 20, 2017

they're stannin each other haven't u heard?

I love seeing women empower other women!

i dont support cardi's trash self but i definitely support the mental breakdown onika will have once a one hit wonder reality star gets the one thing she's wanted her entire career!



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:40 am (UTC)

wtf i suddenly like her

don't fall for this shit cardi sis!



snake just trying to use you to get at nicki! Reply

Fuck the police.

Some dude also a few weeks ago sexually assaulted her as she was walking by and people just laughed, she was screaming at him and people just laughed.

That is fucking awful

Whaaat

and people were saying that it was no big deal cos she used to be a stripper. FOH tbh 🙄

Sickening

omg :(

the nypd is a particular kind of disgusting. the cop who killed eric garner still has a job, so i doubt anything will happen to that other piggy.

That video of his death haunts me to this day. It is beyond disgusting that man is still walking around after killing him wirth no punishment.

It's just proof that he's an evil piece of shit because if a halfway decent person had been involved in a situation like that somehow, causing a death would traumatize them and they wouldn't be able to stay in the job.

But the guy who FILMED the murder is in jail. SMH.

they're honestly some of the worst cops out there, and this is coming from someone who's dealt with them and the racist fuckpigs in fla...to be worse than them takes a lot

New York ain't shit.

My only experience with NYPD is when they practically detained my friend (an Indian boy) on a overseas class trip because he was carrying "a lot of money" and that was "suspicious" to them. Keep in mind we were on a class trip to NY, most of us were carrying cash because we were warned that we could have a problem using our cards. They singled him out because he was dressed really nicely, a poc and thought he was up to something and they still didn't immediately release him even after this was explained. He was 16.

also not surprised since trump has given police permission to stop and frisk people and rough them up.

Police / ICE / (conservative) civilian violence is only gonna get worse imo

Shit, that's fucked up 😡

that's super fucked up. more fucked up that they issued no citations/reports after. so basically using their force because they can.

How long do yall think she will be relevant for?



I say she fades out before halfway through next year.

I dunno much of her music (or anything besides bodak yellow) but based on what ive heard shes not a very good rapper.

But maybe she'll be able to pull an Iggy level run of fame?

I think her success is pretty heavily accredited to the current state of mainstream hiphop.

Its pretty bad rn because its like mumble rap and migos and lil uzi, lil tentacon, etc.



Also I know everyone here hates her and shes trash, over, racist, bigoted, ugly etc. but Cardi basically has the same aesthetic as Nicki but somehow ends up looking like a wonky version of Nicki(and nicki already looks wonky).

I think it's the boobs? Reply

If she DOES have better songs and can rap better than on Bodak Yellow pls link them below.

Because so far she is very unimpressive.



Yall can drag Nicki all ya want but at least shes got bars and memorable verses. Reply

Well I mean didnt cardi just start rapping like a year or 2 ago

How timely a comment. I was just watching some Cardi B videos. I honestly really like "Cheap Ass Weave", "Pull Up", "Foreva", "Lick" and "Red Barz". On top of "Bodak Yellow" and I really like the Spanish remix of BY as well.

Cardi has some fun songs, she has only released mix tapes and features on others songs so far, besides Bodak Yellow.

Reply

You ain't lying sis

Bodak Yellow is ha Fancy!



Truthfully, I think Iggy may have had a better run if she re-released "Work".

It had the potential to become huge like Fancy but was slept on because she was initially unknown. Reply

People have been saying Cardi didn't stand a chance the whole time, and she continues to prove people wrong. She signed a big record deal, she isn't disappearing. With the success of Bodak Yellow, all the top producers and rappers will want to work with her. Nicki is getting older and has tarnished her reputation with supporting her brother, Cardi is her replacement.

She's that artist that comes out every 10 years on the eight year and becomes a cultural phenomenon

1998 Britney

2008 lady gaga

2018 cardi b



1998 Britney

2008 lady gaga

2018 cardi b Reply

she's gonna be done next week, let's be real.

It's something with her face and the way she talks.



She looks and sounds like she has a very low IQ. Reply

weird thread for this post. it could've waited.

Fucked up and unsurprising. The institution and the people within it can't be fixed.

that's horrifying and terrifying. i hope she's recovered a bit mentally. :( that's fucking scary.

cops really have no idea how to de-escalate anything without getting violent and physical, especially towards a PoC :| if fucking college RA's go through training on how to handle fights and shit between students without getting hurt or hurting them, a fucking cop should to :|

they probably do but they dont care. what's the number to call the police on the police imo

im wondering cuz ive been cut off/run down/run off the road by more stupid cop cars than almost anyone

Basically, anybody who works customer service or retail knows how to handle situations better than the cops right now. It's terrifying.

They have guns so they don't care. I'm not saying the British police are any better, but I noticed a massive difference in their general behavior while in London.

