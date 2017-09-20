HBO orders Watchmen pilot

HBO has ordered a pilot and script committment for Watchmen. The series, based on Alan Moore's 1986 comic series, is being developed for the network by Lost and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof. Lindelof teased yesterday on his Instagram that work has begun in the show's writing room.

HBO previously developed the book into a series back in 2014, but abandoned it. Lindelof will not continue with what HBO has already done and will start from scratch.

The book was adapted to film by Zack Snyder in 2009 and was meet with lukewarm reception. Recently, Watchmen character Dr. Manhattan was revealed to be responsible for all the changes in the DC Comic's Universe. Dr. Manhattan and Superman, as well as the other Watchmen and DC characters, will finally come face-to-face in November's Doomday Clock miniseries.

