HBO orders Watchmen pilot
HBO has ordered a pilot and script committment for Watchmen. The series, based on Alan Moore's 1986 comic series, is being developed for the network by Lost and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof. Lindelof teased yesterday on his Instagram that work has begun in the show's writing room.
HBO previously developed the book into a series back in 2014, but abandoned it. Lindelof will not continue with what HBO has already done and will start from scratch.
The book was adapted to film by Zack Snyder in 2009 and was meet with lukewarm reception. Recently, Watchmen character Dr. Manhattan was revealed to be responsible for all the changes in the DC Comic's Universe. Dr. Manhattan and Superman, as well as the other Watchmen and DC characters, will finally come face-to-face in November's Doomday Clock miniseries.
that second cover tho!! #chainsawmyassdaddygeoff
metal is all sorts of wacky dc fun, but DOOMSDAY CLOCK IS WHERE ITS AT FOR ME!!!!!
but ia nothing else matters except the already iconic doomsday clock.
Just hope they include/cast Rufus, too.
Also a lot more blue penis, thank you.
hated the movie for changing the alien squid to dr manhattan
I loved the Heroes version of the Watchmen trailer though, it suited it so well.
Fucking WHY with this cultural abuser. May he be GONE.
Hmm. Guess im here for this.
Wish we'd get a proper Birds of Prey adaptation instead.
eta: Not one produced by Damon Lindeloff though.
This is likely because I watched every episode of "Lost" and "The Leftovers" without fail. And after that, I think I'm done.
Plus there's absolutely no point in recasting Jackie Earle Hayley as Rorschach.