HBO orders Watchmen pilot

Who else read this as a teen and loved it, revisited a decade or so later and then realized it sucked

I'll watch if we get some decent Hollis/Sally scenes

will never top zaddy's adaptation, but i'm still very interested in seeing what lindelof does with it. hopefully it's more the leftovers and less prometheus/LOST.

I loved both the comic and the movie adaptation, so I am cautiously optimistic.

Can we talk about that shitty "animated" comic that was on the Watchmen DVD? Wtf was that.

that pirate thing?? i ignored all of that in the book because it was boring lmao.

Yeah and it was supposed to be this awesome extra on the DVD and then it was like one of those old animated picture books for kids. Bah.

i'm so excited for doomsday clock



metal is all sorts of wacky dc fun, but DOOMSDAY CLOCK IS WHERE ITS AT FOR ME!!!!! Reply

lol i legit dont even know whats happening half the time in metal, but im into it.



but ia nothing else matters except the already iconic doomsday clock. Reply

Locke & Key instead pls HBO

That's going to be on Hulu, Andy Muschetti (the director of the new It) is doing it.

...no fucking way? Director of 2017's It directing something written by King's son I am swept up in EMOTIONS.

http://www.cbr.com/hulu-locke-key-c asts-bode-locke/ Yeah the kid who played Georgie is going to be Bode.

Wishes do come true



Just hope they include/cast Rufus, too. Reply

Omg can we stop rebooting things and maybe use one of the other hundreds of superhero stories out there



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:50 am (UTC)

what superheroes do u wanna see

Leather Boy

oh here we go again

I don't mind remakes/reboots so I'm ok with this, if they manage to make an episode for each issue would be fucking awesome, they should totally bring back the original cast except Silk Specter and Ozymandias because they were boring, oh and they better stick to the original ending.

Also a lot more blue penis, thank you.



Also a lot more blue penis, thank you. Reply

im down for a reboot.



hated the movie for changing the alien squid to dr manhattan Reply

Really? I thought the squid in the comic was super cheesy, lame tbh.

I think it worked for the movie adaptation and lbr, a giant cgi squid would have looked bonkers.

........................................ .. I may check it out.

Gotta say the original trailer for the movie is one of my favorite trailers of all time.



I know right!!!

Ahhh, Snyder films with amazing trailers but not so amazing movies.



I loved the Heroes version of the Watchmen trailer though, it suited it so well. Reply

I love this song sfm

got me so hype. i think i had all of them on my ipod at one point.

Yes! It's sooo good.

God why

From Damon Lindelof



Fucking WHY with this cultural abuser. May he be GONE.



Fucking WHY with this cultural abuser. May he be GONE. Reply

I liked Snyder's version tbh.



Hmm. Guess im here for this. Reply

Meh. Whatever.



Wish we'd get a proper Birds of Prey adaptation instead.



eta: Not one produced by Damon Lindeloff though.



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:07 am (UTC)

I still watch the opening credits to the movie every so often and I love them so much. That's really the only memory I hold of Snyder's Watchmen and I hold it in high regard so. I'm cautiously optimistic about this reboot though, it should've been a TV series all along tbh.

The opening credits were done so well!

Nooo. I actually liked the movie.

I like the comic and Snyders adaptation. I'm hopeful for this..kinda.

make this more like the leftovers and less like lost pls

Lindleoff has a lot of goodwill from The Leftovers and actually ending it correctly, so he better not LOST this shit up.

I'm really tired of Lindeloff's idiosyncrasies as a showrunner -- the religious references, the cold opens that start in locations seemingly unrelated to the rest of the show (and have a yesteryear pop song to accompany the sequence), the cliffhanger episode endings that don't get resolved until two or three episodes later, the random self-indulgent episode that develops a lesser character, the surface level pop culture references ...

This is likely because I watched every episode of "Lost" and "The Leftovers" without fail. And after that, I think I'm done.



This is likely because I watched every episode of "Lost" and "The Leftovers" without fail. And after that, I think I'm done. Reply

But the movie was great. Do something new.



Plus there's absolutely no point in recasting Jackie Earle Hayley as Rorschach. Reply

I read this recently and I was just kinda...not impressed? I know it's supposed to be great and all, but I think I just find it way too hard to find gritty douchebags appealing.

i rewatched the movie recently & rorschach was suuuper irritating and sounded exactly like an alt right type weirdo. which is kind of horrifying bc i remember people really liked his character at the time

Rohrschach IS an alt-right type of weirdo. He is quite unlikeable in the comics, on purpose, so I felt really weird about the movie making him so likeable. If I recall correctly, they cut some of his rants about the "immorality" of The Silhouette (meaning her being a lesbian) from the cinematic cut of the movie, but it is in the Ultimate Cut of the movie.

I actually liked the movie and thought it was a pretty good adaptation of the novel, so I feel like this is unnecessary. Like it was over the top and stupid gritty and fun but that's how the book was. I think it's Zach Snyder's best work (though I think everything else he's ever made is not good so not a lot of competition tbh).

