Harry Styles NOT overcharging for L/XL/XXL tour merch
Seventeen confirms that Live Nation has made a statement that there was an error in pricing at Harry's first show last night. Follow up to this post.
This was also confirmed when merch hit his webstore this morning, and the shirts were the same price regardless of size.
source source
“There was a mistake in size pricing at last night’s show. Harry and his team were unaware and this has now been rectified.” - Live Nation— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 21, 2017
