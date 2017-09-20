Katy Perry covers Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done for Me Lately" on the Witness Tour

Was there ever a post about the Witness tour? I want to see the sets and costumes to decide whether I should go!

I'd like to see them too but I might just shell out the $10 and see her regardless tbh



Lol $10 might be all this tour is worth! Reply

cute Reply

Favs from the 80s:















There are a few vids from the tour on Youtube. It looks very 80's/futuristic. It's a cute aesthetic but I still think the tour will flop. Reply

Doesn't she ever tire of the stupid, over the top costumes? After years of it I'd just be like, shut put me in normal leggings. Reply

The stupid costumes are really the only interesting thing about her. Reply

Clearly, but I'd just get tired man Reply

Girl do u watch the Americans? Two of my fave songs they've played on the show! (and in general) Reply

yes! The soundtrack for The Americans is so good. Reply

I would never pay to see her in concert. Reply

this was...cute. it took me way too long to figure out that she was standing in between a venus fly trap in the beginning, lol Reply

off-topic, I just need a place to ramble:



I foster kittens and on Sunday two were adopted. The adopter of one of those kittens wants to return him because the adopter believes that he is allergic. :( I am happy to take the kitten back ofc, but I feel so bad for the little guy. He's going to be so confused. The adopter has never had a cat before so it's not like he could have known...I just feel so fucking sad about this. And I was having such a good day before he contacted me to say this. He is a very good kitten and shouldn't have a hard time finding a new family, but it hurts my heart that his first home isn't working out. (and no, I cannot keep him. adoption is the goal of fostering, and I am not about to become a hoarder.) Reply

Awww :/ I'm really glad he contacted you though instead of taking it to the shelter or worse! Hope the little guy finds a forever home soon! Reply

Yeah, this was what I was thinking, too, once I calmed down from my initial frustration. At least he is doing the right thing in that regard. Reply

Awww I think the kitten will be fine. That’s so cool that you are understanding of the adopter and willing to relocate the kitten 💛 Reply

That's really hard. But animals are resilient, and it's better that the man realized sooner rather than later that the adoption wouldn't work. The little kitty will go on to find a great forever home! It's just a reality of animal adoption that some homes won't work out. But there are lots of people out there like you who are devoted to protecting the welfare of kitty cats! Reply

Besides what everyone's already said, the bright side is that he's been through the experience of at least meeting someone new which is important when socializing kittens. Reply

Janet sweetie.... Reply

I like her outfits on this tour Reply

Bon Appetit is one of the worst pop girl singles ever... Reply

720p60 always freaks me out cuz it looks hyper real

idk i'm high and this bitch is wearing a frisbee on her head god bless Reply

Bette Davis Eyes is my fav 80s song, followed by A-Ha's Take On Me. And then anything by Prince Reply

