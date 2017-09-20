Katy Perry covers Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done for Me Lately" on the Witness Tour

Last night, during opening night of Waitress: The Table Witness: The Tour, Katy Perry gave the gays everything they wanted by performing a mash-up of her smash hit "Bon Appétit" and the Janet Jackson classic "What Have You Done for Me Lately." Check it out above! (The Janet part begins at 2:29)
Edited at 2017-09-21 12:13 am (UTC)
I get that she made it her "thing" but...
Re: I get that she made it her "thing" but...
Re: I get that she made it her "thing" but...
some fave songs...
I foster kittens and on Sunday two were adopted. The adopter of one of those kittens wants to return him because the adopter believes that he is allergic. :( I am happy to take the kitten back ofc, but I feel so bad for the little guy. He's going to be so confused. The adopter has never had a cat before so it's not like he could have known...I just feel so fucking sad about this. And I was having such a good day before he contacted me to say this. He is a very good kitten and shouldn't have a hard time finding a new family, but it hurts my heart that his first home isn't working out. (and no, I cannot keep him. adoption is the goal of fostering, and I am not about to become a hoarder.)
idk i'm high and this bitch is wearing a frisbee on her head god bless