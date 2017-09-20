anna

Katy Perry covers Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done for Me Lately" on the Witness Tour



Last night, during opening night of Waitress: The Table Witness: The Tour, Katy Perry gave the gays everything they wanted by performing a mash-up of her smash hit "Bon Appétit" and the Janet Jackson classic "What Have You Done for Me Lately." Check it out above! (The Janet part begins at 2:29)

source

ONTD, what are your favorite songs from the '80s?
Tagged: , , , ,