Demi defends her choice not to speak on her sexuality
If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017
-Recently Demi was interviewed and asked to clarify what her sexuality was. She decided to say she doesn't want to speak on it and will come out on her own terms. Some people disagree and feel like it's all bullsh*t. Her response above.
SOURCE
Also I didn't know she had a documentary.
It's laughable that cishets r pretty much obsessed with us tbh. Taste the rainbow 🌈 lil punks lol
Edited at 2017-09-21 12:17 am (UTC)
I also don't... really care what her sexuality is.