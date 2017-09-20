Demi defends her choice not to speak on her sexuality

did they..censor the kissing?? Reply

did ppl hack her icloud to get this picture or Reply

probably. i remember a lot of her personal photos leaked a while ago. Reply

why are their lips censored Reply

so glad their lips are censored from my Catholic eyes! Reply

lmao. The censoring is killing me. Reply

why did someone take a picture of them kissing, like, clearly staged?? lmfao Reply

Oh snap. I didn't notice that kiss is censored. This is so hilarious and sad. Is this what we came to? Lol fuuuck Reply

Kittens is beyond gorgeous. That's all I have to add to this post bye Reply

That's her business and that's fair.



Also I didn't know she had a documentary. Reply

I need to know where I can stream it so I can find out what an ex-Barney kid's sexual orientation is. Reply

that's fair. i don't think it's anyone's business to know what someone else's sexuality is. i hate the concept of coming out because like...no one i know who's straight has come out as straight??? Reply

...asked to clarify her sexuality?! yeah, that's bullshit. it's her business and she doesn't have to explain anything, not to mention that she's already living her life in the open. Reply

I don't like ha but wholeheartedly agree with her on that she doesn't owe anybody a damn thing especially when come to speculate upon her own sexuality she herself defines. If she's happy where she's at rn, then more power to ha.



It's laughable that cishets r pretty much obsessed with us tbh. Taste the rainbow 🌈 lil punks lol Reply

If she's happy with a man or a woman, why is that anyone's concern but hers? For her sake, she doesn't owe anyone anything. And the fact that there are "fans" taking her personal photos and and trying to out her is disgusting.



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:17 am (UTC)

I don't care for her but it's her business. Reply

"i'm straight but i want everyone to think i'm bi" Reply

lol Reply

that's a troll, sis. Reply

Better than "I'm a money grubbing narcissist but I want everyone to think I'm a feminist" Reply

Good for her, it's no one's business but her own. Reply

...she has a documentary? Reply

This is giving me vibes like that time a blog tried to force Ellen Page to come out. No bueno. Reply

I had no idea she did a documentary. Reply

this is just a publicity stunt for her shitty documentary Reply

