Wendy Williams drags The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay for 13 minutes
- Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan stop by the Wendy Williams show and discuss life after "The Bachelorette"
- Wendy straight up says she has never seen the show
-Tells Rachel that she doesn't believe in the show and thinks it's a ploy to be famous
-Insults her fiancé Bryan and says she needs a man who can make more money
ya'll this was so awkward. Watch the whole thing.
source
i interned at rachael ray's show (which shoots right above wendy) and there's no security.
i actually interviewed to intern for wendy's show first & they told me shit gets stolen because people come in from the street. i was like, "uh...."
Also, Rachel is just amazing. I never saw the bachelorette and watched the first couple of episodes of her season. The show is just too long for me but I remember just thinking how awesome everything Rachel did was. I just really like her personality, sweetness, intelligence and humor. She's also beautiful. Really perfect. And she remained all of those things while handling Wendy in this awkward interview. Wendy (and a liiittle Brian) are the only ones that came off looking bad in this interview.
it's not rachel l's fault she's not wendy's favorite rachel.
Edited at 2017-09-21 12:14 am (UTC)
honestly i forgot what his name was between looking at the post and scrolling down to leave a comment. i was like, chad? bryce? brody?
I swear I had face-blindness with this one guy I used to work with. He was totally normal looking but I could never remember his name, so I just started calling him "Steve" as a joke. Pretty soon everyone in the entire building, including our guild president, thought the guy's name was Steve. My impact. LOL To this day, I cannot recall that blonde guy's name who sat two desks from me for three years. Sorry, Steve!
Like, during the hurricane she was like "check out what my finace said about the hurricane on his instagram!"
i feel like any time a couple has to defend themselves this much, it eventually implodes.
if you were truly happy & had nothing to prove, then you'd just live your life and not give a fuck.
Edited at 2017-09-21 12:51 am (UTC)
Bryan called Rachel sloppy seconds. He had zero substance that we saw, all fairy tale and fantasy. He is a momma's boy to a creepy extent. His last relationship crumbled because the girl dare not compromise with his MOTHER. He sold tshirts of himself within 5 seconds of the finale airing. He's a fame whore. He did that to himself
rachel tries too hard with bryan. i mean, she handles the shit well-- but come on girl...
i loved how wendy brought up the "wanting fame" aspect of it-- because like here she is on Wendy and like there's no real reason for it? other than she could i guess? idk. i feel like the initial press tour after the finale makes sense-- but it's been a while now since it aired. at this point, she's doing press cause she wants it & wants to keep herself relevant.
them both moving to california says a lot too...