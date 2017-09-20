Harry Potter; DH1

Wendy Williams drags The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay for 13 minutes



- Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan stop by the Wendy Williams show and discuss life after "The Bachelorette"
- Wendy straight up says she has never seen the show
-Tells Rachel that she doesn't believe in the show and thinks it's a ploy to be famous
-Insults her fiancé Bryan and says she needs a man who can make more money


ya'll this was so awkward. Watch the whole thing.
source
