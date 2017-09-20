Wendy Williams drags The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay for 13 minutes

She looks like a Who Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its wendy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Angelyne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly thought that was Pink Angelyne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Charo, leave her out of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My attention span can't hold past 4 minutes but Rachel was handling herself very well in that situation Reply

Thread

Link

same, lol. makes sense though, she's legitimately intelligent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh Wendy is back?? I'm still mad they never gave me tickets to the studio audience. I applied 3x. I feel like I'm doing something wrong. Reply

Thread

Link

you can easily sneak into that building tbh. rofl.



i interned at rachael ray's show (which shoots right above wendy) and there's no security.



i actually interviewed to intern for wendy's show first & they told me shit gets stolen because people come in from the street. i was like, "uh...." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao but very good to know. Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Just saw the interview. Wendy was taking shots almost every 2 minutes. It was almost like the old radio Wendy. And i notice she's still like thay with certain kinds of guests. The chiropractor joke made me laugh pretty hard tho.

Also, Rachel is just amazing. I never saw the bachelorette and watched the first couple of episodes of her season. The show is just too long for me but I remember just thinking how awesome everything Rachel did was. I just really like her personality, sweetness, intelligence and humor. She's also beautiful. Really perfect. And she remained all of those things while handling Wendy in this awkward interview. Wendy (and a liiittle Brian) are the only ones that came off looking bad in this interview. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes, lol. rachel deserves better, though.



it's not rachel l's fault she's not wendy's favorite rachel.



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

rachel is so beautiful and bryan is so.....................................



honestly i forgot what his name was between looking at the post and scrolling down to leave a comment. i was like, chad? bryce? brody? Reply

Thread

Link

Dying at this accuracy. I had to scroll back up twice to get his name. Bryce? Byron?



I swear I had face-blindness with this one guy I used to work with. He was totally normal looking but I could never remember his name, so I just started calling him "Steve" as a joke. Pretty soon everyone in the entire building, including our guild president, thought the guy's name was Steve. My impact. LOL To this day, I cannot recall that blonde guy's name who sat two desks from me for three years. Sorry, Steve! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol! Poor "Steve" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lemme come back to watch this once I'm home Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnnn Reply

Thread

Link

I like Rachel and think she's down-to-earth. I didn't like Bryan during the show, but I think she made the right choice. She seems to like him a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder if he likes her just as much tho 🤑🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he does. On the show, he seemed fake, but now that it's ended, he seems kind of dorky and romantic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she likes the idea of being a beloved Bachelor couple... She seems so much less mature. I also don't think he will be able to handle everyone loving her and not really caring about him... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"you were so...i don't wanna say desperate..." Reply

Thread

Link

This wasn't even that awkward compared to what I just watched on LHHH w Nazel's mom meeting her much younger mini me bf Reply

Thread

Link

Her constant promotion of him on social media is so annoying.... I'm not irrationally angry about her choosing Bryan like I was, but she really needs to realize that nobody gives a fuck about him and that she can post as much as she wants, but he will never be beloved by fans.



Like, during the hurricane she was like "check out what my finace said about the hurricane on his instagram!" Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo i can't



i feel like any time a couple has to defend themselves this much, it eventually implodes.



if you were truly happy & had nothing to prove, then you'd just live your life and not give a fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a liberal interpretation of her post. First of all, Rachel posted a lot and promoted a lot of ways to help Hurricane Harvey victims after it hit Houston. Certainly more so than some others in Bachelor Nation. Her regram of Bryan's post was an emotional post he made when Irma was heading towards Florida since that's where his family is. Just admit you're one of the many thirsty Peter stans so pressed that Rachel dared to not pick your special snowflake. You're on the woman's social media and acting like she's the annoying and out of line one for talking about her fiance. Girl, are you serious?



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha re-LAX, what the fuck does my opinion mean?? You're as defensive as she is haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People are allowed to hate Bryan on his own, it has nothing to do with Peter.



Bryan called Rachel sloppy seconds. He had zero substance that we saw, all fairy tale and fantasy. He is a momma's boy to a creepy extent. His last relationship crumbled because the girl dare not compromise with his MOTHER. He sold tshirts of himself within 5 seconds of the finale airing. He's a fame whore. He did that to himself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ive never watched the shower either and I share those exact pointed out thoughts. Oop Reply

Thread

Link

Im glad they picked Arie for Bachelor because it's someone I can roast and not be disappointed wiht how shitty my favs turn out as leads

Reply

Thread

Link

lololol dyyyying.



rachel tries too hard with bryan. i mean, she handles the shit well-- but come on girl...



i loved how wendy brought up the "wanting fame" aspect of it-- because like here she is on Wendy and like there's no real reason for it? other than she could i guess? idk. i feel like the initial press tour after the finale makes sense-- but it's been a while now since it aired. at this point, she's doing press cause she wants it & wants to keep herself relevant.



them both moving to california says a lot too... Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed, when they started talking about moving to LA, I knew they deserved each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link