Will & Grace will finally be available to stream online
‘Will & Grace’ Lands First-Ever Streaming Deal With Hulu For Old & New Episodes https://t.co/9rxUbD666J pic.twitter.com/RPDgDwOZw0— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 20, 2017
*All 194 episodes of the show's original run will be available on Hulu beginning tomorrow.
*All episodes will also be available on NBC's app as well as on pay TV providers with authentication.
*Episodes from the show's new season will be available across those same platforms the day after they air.
*This is the first time the show has been available for streaming.
WILL and Grace is in my top shows of all time and easily top 3 shows to have on in the background while taking care of business. Im already planning a watch party with my fwb tomorrow night and he doesn't even know it
Ugh
It's not a choppy, glitchy mess anymore that crashes when you breathe much less rewind or fast forward
If you'd asked me even a few months if it was worth it, I'd say no but they seemed to have overhauled something so they're on my good side for once.
And they've finally added profiles a la netflix so my fam's shows dont end up screwing up my queue.
We have ps vue now through roku and I am beyond unimpressed.
Although I will admit Hulu is finally getting its glo up. They're probably more profitable rn because they're more selective with original content and they still have the ad version that brings in more revenue.
Hope this doesn't mean it gets removed from stan
Idek if we get hulu here
I love all the jokes about lesbians but i can seen why my sistren are turned off. it's also NOT kind to trans people
Hulu remains bae.