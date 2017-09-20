Will & Grace will finally be available to stream online

How is Hulu getting everything (suddenly?) Reply

at least this one makes sense Reply

The Handmaid's Tale Reply

I feel like they're not churning out nearly as much original content as Netflix. Plus, the shows that they do have all seem like they wouldn't cost an exorbitant amount to make. Reply

It's owned by the broadcast companies who want to keep their content within their affiliates Reply

this Reply

Duck Hulu Reply

Fuck Reply

lmao Reply

Honestly speaking, as a non-US person... fuck Hulu. Reply

mte. go Netflix! Reply

Oh I was just about to post this. Thanks for doing it instead OP!!



WILL and Grace is in my top shows of all time and easily top 3 shows to have on in the background while taking care of business. Im already planning a watch party with my fwb tomorrow night and he doesn't even know it Reply

Lmao at all the Hulu hate in this post. Hulu is my favorite streaming site 🤷 Reply

Same. It's easily surpassed Netflix now and their commercial free is well worth the $11.99. Reply

Seriously. When I was living with my ex, he wanted to make the move to the no commercial plan and I remember saying "idk I kinda like the commercials. Gives us time to talk about what just happened and what we think is about to happen" and he was just like we can just do that at the end lol. He changed the plan to no commercials and I haven't regretted it once. I honestly lost count of how many times I verbally thanked God for having no commercials during some great television



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:45 am (UTC)

i like hulu's selection but their site is clunky and awful so it just becomes too much of a pain in the ass to use Reply

Hulu??? Y tho???

Ugh







Ugh

I'm good with this. Reply

Yass, this is why I pay for Hulu Reply

ugh, i hate when hulu gets the streaming rights to things. fuck anyone outside of the us, i guess. Reply

Well this sealed the deal on me telling Netflix to fuck off. Reply

Get commercial free it is the best plan. Ive had it since it came out and I dont miss commercials at all. Reply

I've hated hulu in the past but their app has gotten soooooo much better it's not even funny.



It's not a choppy, glitchy mess anymore that crashes when you breathe much less rewind or fast forward



If you'd asked me even a few months if it was worth it, I'd say no but they seemed to have overhauled something so they're on my good side for once.



And they've finally added profiles a la netflix so my fam's shows dont end up screwing up my queue.



What is all the Hulu hate? I love it and will seriously consider switching to their live tv service if the reviews are good.



We have ps vue now through roku and I am beyond unimpressed. Reply

I love Hulu too but I'm biased since I have the commercial free version. I watch majority of my shows on there, I took a break from Netflix but I just got into The Office so I'm back to using it just for that Reply

We are the worst and have Netflix, prime, and Hulu in addition to cable via ps vue. We don't even watch THAT much but just like variety and lots of access when we do. Reply

Im assuming the hate is from those aren't able to watch it because Hulu isn't available outside the US, unlike Netflix that provides their shows internationally. Reply

Sure, but some people in this post are explicitly saying they are in the us and still hate it. Reply

finally Reply

when's hulu coming to canada? is w&g on cravetv? Reply

Edited at 2017-09-21 12:58 am (UTC)

NOW WHERE THE FUCK CAN I STREAM ER? NOWHERE, THAT'S WHERE.





Edited at 2017-09-21 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

I FINALLY watched it on poptv but they only have S1-6 (last I checked). They play three eps every week day and just loop through it. I want moaaaaaarrr!! Reply

I've really never seen this show and the other day I was wondering if it'd be worth it to watch it now. Idk. I probably don't have time anyway Reply

YESSSSSSS Reply

This is the most white gay show ever. No thanks. Reply

I don't understand why it has to be Netflix vs Hulu tbh I am very much "use all the streaming services!!". We have a group of people that subscribes to different things (Netflix, Hulu, amazon, hbo now, etc) and we just share log in info.



Although I will admit Hulu is finally getting its glo up. They're probably more profitable rn because they're more selective with original content and they still have the ad version that brings in more revenue. Reply

yeah I don't get why people act like it's necessarily one or the other. you can have both & it's still way cheaper and a better value than cable. Reply

It's been steaming in Australia for a while on Stan.



Hope this doesn't mean it gets removed from stan



Idek if we get hulu here Reply

theyve been heavily promoting the new seasons so hopefully they have secured the rights Reply

Goddamn Netflix get your shit together Reply

Fuck yes - I'm getting Hulu this weekend. Reply

Can you still watch Hulu with ads? I want to watch but I'm not paying for hulu Reply

my gf and i are watching all the old eps at the moment, its such a great show. Karen is the fucking best



I love all the jokes about lesbians but i can seen why my sistren are turned off. it's also NOT kind to trans people Reply

Apparently I need a Hulu subscription now. Reply

I want Hulu, but I'm already have sling, Netflix, and Amazon prime...I can't justify another streaming service since I only watch on weekends. Reply

Tomorrow? Yas Reply

