Trailer for Blake Lively's new thriller All I See Is You

I never thought this would get released. If I recall correctly the movie is a bit of a mess but Blake Lively got good reviews.



She's a good actress, or at least mediocre. I love that she picks very diverse roles. It shows acting truly is her passion and she's willing to learn it all! Bow! Reply

I will say she's a better actor than Kirsten Stewart, but that's not saying much. And that's all I'll say about that. Reply

I didn't recognize the dude so I looked him up.



Maybe she should have stayed blind. Reply

lol giiiiirl.

But yeah, I agree completely. Reply

who keeps casting her? Reply

She's definitely B List with A List name recognition. She has proven herself to open a movie on her own. Why wouldn't she get hired? Her acting has improved AND she hasn't been negatively reviewed since maybe Gossip Girl or Savages. Reply

it was more of a rhetorical question Reply

i wish nothing but the worst for these people Reply

See Blake undertake a shocking de-glam transformation to play a blind woman in this white thriller set against the exotic Asian backdrop of Bangkok.



lol this description. Shame, the concept sounds pretty interesting. Reply

Have you ever seen At First Sight? It's basically the same concept. Reply

I have not! I'll have to look it up :)



Just looked up the plot and it sounds pretty different...this definitely seems like shit goes down bc the husband is insecure and is no longer "needed" by his much more attractive wife now that she can see, bc masculinity so fragile. idk it sounds like it could be a really interesting movie if done right. The gender flip + the general description of At First Sight don't sound like that tbh, but obv I haven't seen either movie so I can't say for sure lol



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:15 am (UTC)

ikr Reply

I'd probably watch this on Netflix. Reply

honestly I agree. I think it would've done better on demand/streaming than a wide release. Reply

I've always been her biggest critic bc of the 2 x Vogue covers and being inexplicably pushed as a style icon + her in general but I reallyy liked her in Age of Adeline?! I'd watch her in a fashiony rom-com tbh, she'd be good in something like Confessions of a shopaholic Reply

She really improved on her acting! Not just her acting but she's also done a good job at picking scripts. She's always worked hard and it's really paying off tbh!!



I think she can easily do a rom-com, too!



Confessions of a Shopaholic was such a fun movie! Loved it. The soundtrack was fire, too. Gaga covering Heidi Montag? Inspirational tbh!! Reply

what are you? Reply

You're really having fun with those exclamation points! Reply

I really liked her in Age of Adeline too 🙊 The concept and look of the movie was so great, shame they were lazy with the script. Reply

ia, i liked her in it too. i could also see her in a rom-com, but i think she wants to take ~serious roles only now. Reply

I adore her in Age of Adelaine. She’s perfection. Reply

lol i'd been interested in age of adeline for awhile... finally watched on prime... it was soooo cringeworthy. idk i have nothing against blake, she's not the best but definitely not the worst actress and i've enjoyed some of her stuff, but that movie was soooooo hokey



ETA: the outfits were great lmao i would love to see her in a romcom though, i think she would do better with comedy



Edited at 2017-09-21 01:52 pm (UTC)

oh another movie i'd drag my sister to go with, YAAAS Reply

There are blake lively fans on ONTD??? Reply

Yes, she has a few out fans and stans.



Then she has haters who make sure to come to her posts and complain + keep track of her moves just as much as her fans do. Reply

Sounds like you're keeping a log book. Everyone needs a hobby! Reply

So like any post on ontd lol Reply

damn....this isn't your night bb lol Reply

is this really the craziest thing you've seen on here, sis? Reply

i'm getting the feeling she's a member here.. Reply

Stop being rude, Pennywise. Reply

*Fan, there is a Blake Lively fan on ONTD. Reply

Some people love Marble Mouth 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Here here. I root for her. I cackle and their de-glam description. Brown hair and minimal makeup is hardly a TRANSFORMATION. Reply

I hope nothing bad happens to those discus fish. Reply

she's not a bad actress imo Reply

Bless your taste. Reply

don't judge xD



i liked her in age of adaline and the shallows Reply

I mean she's not any worse than a lot of the bland ass men who get cast in movies all the damn time.



I usually find her movies enjoyable. Do I think she's great? No. But I'm not looking for Blake Lively to give me a stand point performance either. Reply

i don't think she's terrible but she needs to pick better roles/projects tbh. i liked her in age of adaline and elvis & anabelle though. Reply

Having rewatched Gossip Girl recently I will have to say that I agree. It's just her voice that bugs me. Reply

Why won't Hollywood cast Jason Clarke (or James Frain, or Karl Urban, or James Marsden) in a movie I actually want to see? I feel like I'm being punished. Reply

Excuse you, Jason Clarke was in the amahzing Our Lips Our Sealed. Reply

But he had a nasty looking soul patch... Reply

OMG!!!!! That was him!

What, that her husband is not hot and she is? Reply

having a not-hot husband is the ultimate disturbing reality Reply

Link





She opened her eyes and was like: Reply

lmfao Reply

Aww he's so cute here Reply

it'll never happen to u, fear not! Reply

Parent

omg lol!! TRUTH tho Reply

sdinvjklm bye Reply

So basically he mises when she was disabled because he basically had the power in the relationship and now hes just going to be a full blown scary asshole because he no longer has an advantage?



Also the casting... Reply

yeah that's what i took from this trailer too



also he's like ~20 yrs older? of course he is Reply

lmao Reply

lol basically my comment Reply

