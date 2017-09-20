Comrade Jewbear

Trailer for Blake Lively's new thriller All I See Is You



It's Blake Lively as you've never seen her before!
See Blake undertake a shocking de-glam transformation to play a blind woman in this white thriller set against the exotic Asian backdrop of Bangkok. After surgery to regain her eyesight, Gina discovers the disturbing reality of her marriage to James, played by Jason Clarke.

In theaters October 27th.

