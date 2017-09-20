Trailer for Blake Lively's new thriller All I See Is You
It's Blake Lively as you've never seen her before!
See Blake undertake a shocking de-glam transformation to play a blind woman in this white thriller set against the exotic Asian backdrop of Bangkok. After surgery to regain her eyesight, Gina discovers the disturbing reality of her marriage to James, played by Jason Clarke.
In theaters October 27th.
She's a good actress, or at least mediocre. I love that she picks very diverse roles. It shows acting truly is her passion and she's willing to learn it all! Bow!
I will say she's a better actor than Kirsten Stewart, but that's not saying much. And that's all I'll say about that.
Maybe she should have stayed blind.
But yeah, I agree completely.
lol this description. Shame, the concept sounds pretty interesting.
Just looked up the plot and it sounds pretty different...this definitely seems like shit goes down bc the husband is insecure and is no longer "needed" by his much more attractive wife now that she can see, bc masculinity so fragile. idk it sounds like it could be a really interesting movie if done right. The gender flip + the general description of At First Sight don't sound like that tbh, but obv I haven't seen either movie so I can't say for sure lol
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:15 am (UTC)
I think she can easily do a rom-com, too!
Confessions of a Shopaholic was such a fun movie! Loved it. The soundtrack was fire, too. Gaga covering Heidi Montag? Inspirational tbh!!
ETA: the outfits were great lmao i would love to see her in a romcom though, i think she would do better with comedy
Edited at 2017-09-21 01:52 pm (UTC)
Then she has haters who make sure to come to her posts and complain + keep track of her moves just as much as her fans do.
i liked her in age of adaline and the shallows
I usually find her movies enjoyable. Do I think she's great? No. But I'm not looking for Blake Lively to give me a stand point performance either.
Also the casting...
also he's like ~20 yrs older? of course he is