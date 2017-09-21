Gal Gadot In Talks To Join Bradley Cooper In MGM’s ‘Deeper’
Gal Gadot In Talks To Join Bradley Cooper In MGM’s ‘Deeper’ https://t.co/Cq1c4ZSC8m pic.twitter.com/6i2UYW7NZ8— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 20, 2017
MAX LANDIS wrote the script
The film follows a former astronaut (Bradley Cooper) hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. Supernatural events transpire as the vehicle gets closer to its destination.
Nope. Bye.
Why are none of the pics i post working
Also, Sphere.
So sign and enjoy your flop project.
The story we never knew we wanted about non-humpback Igor, complete with no monster till the last five seconds.
Oh yeah, his (murderer) father. Wake up, Hollywood, the genes did not pass on.