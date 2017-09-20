Is this show good? Reply

Thread

Link

yes! i've been hooked on the story and actually appreciate how hard it's been to find any spoilers. jessica biel has even turned me into a fan of hers now.



haven't watched the finale yet so I hope they don't mess it up entirely.



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Biel has been great on this show. I hope it has a satisfying ending. When I first started watching the show I thought it was going to turn into science fiction and I'm a little disappointed it didn't lol. Reply

Thread

Link

after the first episode i looked up the book's plot :(



i only caught two more episodes after that, but i feel like i should try to watch the rest. Reply

Thread

Link

cora's a goddamn idiot and phoebe's a manipulative asshole. team no one. Reply

Thread

Link

i like this show but i 100% agree. there aren't any likable main characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom watches this and i caught like 5 minutes of it, can someone explain to me why tf she kisses her sister? are they blood related or is it just straight up incest? Reply

Thread

Link

her sister was a shut in because of illness and parents are super religious so no experiences but i mean, excuses, its incest. the sister wanted to understand how it felt, for some reason jessica beil obliges Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew....yeah thats really weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the younger sister is super manipulative and cora (jessica biel) is an extremely passive, sheltered, traumatized baby-woman who can't say no to anyone. but yeah it was straight up incest D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was just so weird to watch as a casual viewer bc the only knowledge i had of the show was the premise and that they were sisters so when they kissed i was so confused???? even knowing the bg to it now i still find it really unnecessary and weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually kind of meh now that the ~reveal ended up being kind of basic Reply

Thread

Link

I watched 6 episodes but fast forwarded through a lot of it. I find Cora very depressing. She had a horrible mother. I skipped episode 7. I will watch episode 8 when I'm in the mood. I don't really care for any of the characters!



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

you skipped a good episode, but all-in-all it sounds like this maybe wasn't the show for you. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you say episode 7 is good I'll watch it. I'm just not a Jessica Biel fan but the plot sounded good. Thanks for letting me know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was the show better than the book bc I didn't like the book at all but the show looks interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't read the book, but i've heard they switched a few things up including parts of the ending Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to watch this show but her mouth bothers me to no end. Reply

Thread

Link

JB's acting is so wooden. I don't understand her character at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Looking fw to last ep. I've managed to avoid spoilers so I hope it doesn't disappoint but I'm kinda bracing myself for ... Oh Reply

Thread

Link

same here...just in case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Biel pleasantly surprised me in this!

Have no idea what the ending will be. Reply

Thread

Link

This book was terrible and the show is even worse Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for your contribution.

was it the acting?



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her wooden acting, the mumbling, the weird camera angles, the changes to the character backstories, the SONG omg the song so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link