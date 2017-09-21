Buzzfeed lists Queer Non-Canon Ships Worth Losing All Your Sleep Over

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-20 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

God why are people still talking about Sherlock Reply

Thread

Link

I've been saying that shit since 2012 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew exactly which video this was gonna be when i clicked it and you did not disappoint!!



honestly this video is a masterpiece and i could sit and rewatch it all the way through anytime of any day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt so validated watching this video since i stopped liking sherlock after s1. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1 hour and 49 minutes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've watched this the whole way through twice now, its such a well written video essay. it rly dismantled how shit both sherlock and doctor who have gotten under than man's leadership Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“Worth losing your sleep over” how about none of them. Cringe Reply

Thread

Link

Wolfstar 😭😭😭 Harry should've named his firstborn after them rather than dumbledore and snape



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Harry's firstborn is James Sirius. The second son is Albus Severus. He left Remus for Teddy to use. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right I guess I really did successfully manage to erase the final chapter from my memory



But I still wanted Sirius Remus lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2. Paris Geller and Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls

i hadn't realized that this was a thing. paris deserves better tbh



8. Sherlock and John Watson from Sherlock

ugh! the most tedious of ships



14. Poe and Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

<3 (i also support the ot3 poe/finn/rey)



16. Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter series

lol flashbacks to 15 year old me reading my first slash fics



12. Xena and Gabrielle from Xena: Warrior Princess

the original femslash pairing Reply

Thread

Link

Xena and Gabrielle were pretty much canon tho or at least as canon as a 90's show would allow their 2 female leads to be.



Edit: oops I didn't realize you were quoting from the list.



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i didnt expect it to be as obvious as it is tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i was 13 when i saw this the first time with my older sister and i honestly asked her if they were in love. it was so obvious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah exactly! any time i watch it now, i have to laugh at it being called lesbian "subtext" :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Draco and Harry were my first slash fic too and they're still the only non canon slash ship I ship. It's too stressful to ship non canon no matter how much I love it because there's so little material online for it.



Also, tho, I could definitely ship Poe/Finn/Rey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

buzzfeed is cancer Reply

Thread

Link

Which astrological sign matches to how trash you think Buzzfeed is?



You got: Cancer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss the fandom fourth wall so much Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe it's normal to show celebs explicit fan art and talk to them nonchalantly about shipping now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That freaks me out so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this makes me sf uncomfortable. especially if its RPF. like, wtf? how could u ever think this was appropriate??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe people are that bold. Like it just baffles my mind when I hear about people doing that kind of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fucking creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haaaaaaaate that omg. Like, yeah, they have the Internet and they can find out for themselves, but let's not TELL them. Let's at least pretend there's a fourth wall there.



(Unless it's Graham Norton. I find it hilarious when he tells celebs weird fandom shit, because he usually makes it funny and they just have a sense of humor about it. But he's, like, a buffer. It's still weird for fans to legit tell the actors themselves.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So do I. This is a shameful thing that should have stayed in the dark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot fucking stand all the people that relentlessly bother actors and creators about their ships. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, I miss when people didn't talk about the internet in real life...what happened on the net, stayed on the net~



Edited at 2017-09-21 12:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't lose sleep over "canon" lesbians, let alone some crackship.

Shipping is weird. Reply

Thread

Link

Does Buzzfeed literally have nothing better to do? Reply

Thread

Link

half this list is filled with assholes who have been physical or verbally abusive with the other shipmate Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. But let's say the character grew and both got better, right? Nah, a lot of ships are based on really awful people who are literally villains abusing and doing awful shit to others/to the protagonist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looking at you Sterek 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read that as shrek and was like wtf happened there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what did Sterek do? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

excuse u they were having a bad day and it's just a cute and quirky personality trait!! or something?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You sound neurotypical!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link