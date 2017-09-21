Florence

Buzzfeed lists Queer Non-Canon Ships Worth Losing All Your Sleep Over



source

with fan comments!

1. Dean and Cas from Supernatural
"Dean and Cas could go down as one of the most epic 'star-crossed lovers' storylines to ever be shown on TV, if the CW would just let it happen already!"

6. Stiles Stilinski and Derek Hale from Teen Wolf

8. Sherlock and John Watson from Sherlock

15. Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor from Supergirl
