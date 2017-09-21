Buzzfeed lists Queer Non-Canon Ships Worth Losing All Your Sleep Over
22 queer non-canon ships worth losing sleep over https://t.co/hh4Sfx4e2F pic.twitter.com/Cakzjhr3Bz— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 20. September 2017
with fan comments!
1. Dean and Cas from Supernatural
"Dean and Cas could go down as one of the most epic 'star-crossed lovers' storylines to ever be shown on TV, if the CW would just let it happen already!"
6. Stiles Stilinski and Derek Hale from Teen Wolf
8. Sherlock and John Watson from Sherlock
15. Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor from Supergirl
honestly this video is a masterpiece and i could sit and rewatch it all the way through anytime of any day
But I still wanted Sirius Remus lol
i hadn't realized that this was a thing. paris deserves better tbh
ugh! the most tedious of ships
14. Poe and Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
<3 (i also support the ot3 poe/finn/rey)
16. Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter series
lol flashbacks to 15 year old me reading my first slash fics
12. Xena and Gabrielle from Xena: Warrior Princess
the original femslash pairing
Edit: oops I didn't realize you were quoting from the list.
Also, tho, I could definitely ship Poe/Finn/Rey.
(Unless it's Graham Norton. I find it hilarious when he tells celebs weird fandom shit, because he usually makes it funny and they just have a sense of humor about it. But he's, like, a buffer. It's still weird for fans to legit tell the actors themselves.)
Shipping is weird.