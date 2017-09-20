lmao kj Reply

The BTS video was interesting actually. I always wonder what an actor goes through hour-by-hour when filming. KJ's video was fucking hilarious.



Most importantly, we CAN'T. BREAK. FOURTH. WALL.



Lmfaooooo so accurate.



And yaaaaas @ my hustling queen Mads getting that YouTube money on the side $$$$



Edited at 2017-09-20 09:58 pm (UTC)

That impression is funny! Reply

LMFAO that jughead post 😭😭😭 Reply

Nnnnn, if KJ had posted this on ONTD he would have been banned from making further posts. Reply

Huh.. Can someone be 'banned from making further posts'? Reply

I'm not sure if it's a permanent-permanent ban but it can apparently get you a weeks long posting ban. It happened with a Cole Sprouse post. Reply

wtf! Cole must a very important person. Reply

the cole sprouse posts being deleted multiple times is so odd?? Like is his team on ontd in some way and shooting them down?? Reply

she's so pretty but i hate her personality. trying to be a youtuber when she's already on a hit show is a bad idea, especially when her videos are so poorly edited. Reply

ia she's very pretty but she's insufferable w how thirsty she is for attn and pimping out her relationship w that fuggo white rapper on social media tho i would expect nothing less from some1 who used to date aaron carter Reply

I actually respect her hustle. Attention (and good attention lbr she's harmless and cute for her fan base) = better career = more $$$.



I don't respect her taste in men though. Reply

mte Reply

that hit show is going to end some day and let's face it, she probably doesn't have the acting chops to land other money grabbing parts after riverdale is done. Reply

No comment on the beautiful Madelaine Petsch, but fucking lmfao at that Cole Sprouse impression LOL Reply

C/D list celebs are turning to youtube now lol. I'm not mad at it tho



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:27 pm (UTC) Reply

LMAOOOOO @ KJ Reply

mte aasdfjksklls Reply

is there more money in yt than on the cw? that's kind of sad for the cw. Reply

I fucking lost my shit at KJ's instagram post. It's too spot on Reply

She seems..very thirsty. Reply

This made me like her even more lol.



I wonder why she drove herself to work...I thought the show/network pays for transportation to and from the show per SAG. Reply

it's condescending, if anything Reply

Lmao Reply

build up that subscriber count honey! i liked seeing the hmu before and after. Reply

i will watch for cami lol Reply

She's really attractive, even though she's a major try-hard. She better line up a good side gig while "Riverdale" is going, because once it's done, I don't see her getting many major roles. Reply

