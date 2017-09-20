Jay-Z Allegedly Turned Down the Super Bowl

Nobody. Boycott that POS racist league.



It would save some people some brain injuries too if the whole thing failed.. Reply

Thread

Link

rihanna needs to do it. Reply

Thread

Link

Rih is a terrible performer lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( her voice has improved ok?! and which other popstar has enough hits to sustain the whole performance? but i think it's gonna be another guy this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so is Katy but her halftime wasn't bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she'll have the best production ever. superbowl will help her put on a show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love Rih but I'd also love Xtina



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no not now when Kapernick is unsigned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I'd love ha. She has them hits and she's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm baffled that riri hasn't done one yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Gaga did amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck this entire dumpster fire of a league tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Bookmark me ONTD!

It's Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift. We're stuck with white mediocrity Reply

Thread

Link

It can't be Taylor swift, Pepsi vs Coke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think her contract ended this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I actually thoroughly enjoy JT's discography. :|



TSwift will be a good choice for them though, she's just the white female counterpart to racist, white men like them.



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JT (and minor appearances by N Sync) ... amazing in MTV Awards or whatever it was. I'd be here for that he's a great performer and is discography has enough bops to carry the half time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is JT even still eligible to perform after the 2004 show? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can't wait til Justin pulls Taylor's tit out. She could milk that for yeaaaars. (ahem, so to speak) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Justin is not mediocre (or at least he wasn't). But he is going to get dragged by the black community for the rest of his life. So he should do it, tbh.

And Taylor is afraid of the media. She's not gonna do it when Super Bowl = many interviews when she will be asked about the fact that she is a cowardly selfish white feminist. She may be a guest, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw him live last Fri night. What a fucking pro Reply

Thread

Link

I'm seeing him in December, I'm so excited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s so good live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's excellent live. I'd love to see him do halftime, but fuck the NFL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jay on his own is boring performer and his post 2008 albums have been snorefests, no ty. They should stick to pop stars. Reply

Thread

Link

They should pick Halsey. Reply

Thread

Link

Coldplay, so they can redeem themselves for the snoozefest they gave us last time. Reply

Thread

Link

Carly Rae Reply

Thread

Link

There's a video/vine out there somewhere of the "and now, the Super Bowl halftime show presented by Pepsi" then cuts to Carly walking on stage to Run Away With Me



I really wish I could find it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's make it happen!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

America's Sweetheart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ED SHEERAN! Reply

Thread

Link

they should just get holograms of dead musicians to perform Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't last year some dead person named Joanne? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i didnt just come here to dance

boy problems

gimme love

tiny little bows / this kiss / turn me up / good time medley

all that

cry

higher

call me maybe

run away with me







theyre saying that carly is performing, shes bringing surprise guests & the setlist is apparently;i didnt just come here to danceboy problemsgimme lovetiny little bows / this kiss / turn me up / good time medleyall thatcryhighercall me mayberun away with me Reply

Thread

Link

An unknown main guest bringing a surprise guest, Emily Post is rolling in her grave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Actually considering that it's going to be in Minnesota this year they should have Prince's favorite protege Rita Ora perform a tribute. Reply

Thread

Link