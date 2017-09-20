Jay-Z Allegedly Turned Down the Super Bowl
Here's the NFL's response to that Jay Z Super Bowl rumor https://t.co/CUYGMHIZ5V pic.twitter.com/EbeOREIaRU— Complex (@Complex) September 20, 2017
As previously reported, Jay-Z was in talks to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show this year. However, it is now being reporter that he turned down the offer. Many people believe his decision was influenced by his friendship with Colin Kaepernick, who he even gave a shout-out to during his performance at Meadows Music and Arts Festival last week. Regarding the rumors, the NFL released the following statement:
"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."
Source
Who do you want to see during the halftime show, ONTD?
It would save some people some brain injuries too if the whole thing failed..
It's Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift. We're stuck with white mediocrity
TSwift will be a good choice for them though, she's just the white female counterpart to racist, white men like them.
Edited at 2017-09-20 10:05 pm (UTC)
And Taylor is afraid of the media. She's not gonna do it when Super Bowl = many interviews when she will be asked about the fact that she is a cowardly selfish white feminist. She may be a guest, tho.
I really wish I could find it :(
So the NFL, for many reasons, is trash. Fuck the Super Bowl.