Jay-Z Allegedly Turned Down the Super Bowl



As previously reported, Jay-Z was in talks to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show this year. However, it is now being reporter that he turned down the offer. Many people believe his decision was influenced by his friendship with Colin Kaepernick, who he even gave a shout-out to during his performance at Meadows Music and Arts Festival last week. Regarding the rumors, the NFL released the following statement:
"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

