Kristen Bell Recorded Her Cast Mates Reacting to The Good Place Twist Reveal
Watch @IMKristenBell's amazing video of her castmates finding out that shocking @nbcthegoodplace finale twist: https://t.co/13Gd9PK5Y1 pic.twitter.com/KUmGqEQuRj— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 20, 2017
Kristen Bell and Ted Danson were the only ones who knew about the season one finale twist. Before filming the finale, show creator Mike Schur gathered the main cast members who were in the dark and clued them in — and Kristen Bell filmed it all.
Do NOT watch if you haven’t seen the first season. Major spoilers!
Season two premieres tonight on NBC at 10:01 pm.
I thought it was a fun show, it'll be interesting to see what they can do with season 2.
[Spoiler (click to open)] Damn, they were in hell the entire time? That's rough buddy.
yeah it's crazy cause the whole time they think they're IN "the good place"/heaven whatever and that shit just got fucked up... but then it turns out it was this whole sinister grand design for "the bad place"/hell the entire time... which makes total sense, because nobody has been happy the entire time they've been there. but they feel all guilty and crazy about it because until the last episode, they think they're in the good place. rofl. it's great[/spoiler]
(bunch of stuff happens)
during the finale kbell discovers that the whole time they were in hell. ted danson then resets everyones memories of what happen during s1 so he can torture them again. it ends the way the pilot began with kbell arriving in "heaven" but this time chidi isnt her soulmate (because danson thinks seperating everyone wont make her discover its hell again). she then reads a paper she wrote just before the reset that says "find chidi"
does it get better?
I CANNOT WAIT