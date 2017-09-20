raz

Kristen Bell Recorded Her Cast Mates Reacting to The Good Place Twist Reveal



Kristen Bell and Ted Danson were the only ones who knew about the season one finale twist. Before filming the finale, show creator Mike Schur gathered the main cast members who were in the dark and clued them in — and Kristen Bell filmed it all.

Do NOT watch if you haven’t seen the first season. Major spoilers!

Season two premieres tonight on NBC at 10:01 pm.

