Kristen Bell Recorded Her Cast Mates Reacting to The Good Place Twist Reveal

I thought it premiered next week so thank goodness for this post.



I thought it was a fun show, it'll be interesting to see what they can do with season 2.

Oh I didn't know this was back tonight

stupid tumblr spoiler this for me long before i started this show :(

u better start it 😤

i watched two eps when i was in the US and someone today said it's on Netflix Canada so I can watch the rest now :)

Ugh that sucks. I feel like that would totally ruin the viewing experience.

I haven't finished s1 yet but this is such a cute show!

*Mike Schur, and I love this cast so fucking much!! D'Arcy is a queen. Looking forward to this season!

Oops

Who's going to sit down with some fro yo and the premiere tonight?

I finished the first season last night and didn't know it was coming back tonight so I guess I have really good timing haha

I loved the first season, the cast and the twist. I keep trying to get my friends to watch it but they think its some religious corny show and I am like "Its not!!!!"

Lmao that's why i didn't watch it at first. Then i decided to give it a go on netflix and i was so lucky i wasn't spoiled for the twist

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Damn, they were in hell the entire time? That's rough buddy.



What's the spoiler? I like being spoiled about shows I don't watch.

NVM I CAN'T FIGURE OUT THAT SPOILER SHIT



yeah it's crazy cause the whole time they think they're IN "the good place"/heaven whatever and that shit just got fucked up... but then it turns out it was this whole sinister grand design for "the bad place"/hell the entire time... which makes total sense, because nobody has been happy the entire time they've been there. but they feel all guilty and crazy about it because until the last episode, they think they're in the good place. rofl. it's great



Edited at 2017-09-20 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the show is about kbell (eleanor) going to heaven (there are different heavens and the architect of this one is ted danson), finding out she isnt the right "eleanor" meant for heaven and is actually supposed to be in hell. heaven gives you a soulmate (his name is chidi) so she tells him her story and they work together to make her worthy of being in heaven.





(bunch of stuff happens)



during the finale kbell discovers that the whole time they were in hell. ted danson then resets everyones memories of what happen during s1 so he can torture them again. it ends the way the pilot began with kbell arriving in "heaven" but this time chidi isnt her soulmate (because danson thinks seperating everyone wont make her discover its hell again). she then reads a paper she wrote just before the reset that says "find chidi"



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

i cant wait!! this cast is so cute all around. i just am nervous bc s2 could either be brilliant or a huge misstep.

I watched the first couple episodes and I could not get into it.

does it get better?

does it get better? Reply

If you haven't gotten into it by then, I don't know if you ever will.

It's a very different kind of comedy show. It's definitely story and plot heavy-- so if you're not feeling where it's going now then idk if it's for you. But the shit gets DEEP the more you watch it.

Its really good but the same feeling and pacing so it's probably just not for you. Sorry bb

I feel like I should watch this show cause I love Kristen Bell.



She's very funny in it, you should give it a shot!

if you like Kristen Bell, you'll probably like the show!

lmaooo I love their faces. D'Arcy was the most intrigued haha.

I CANNOT WAIT



I CANNOT WAIT Reply

I didn't really love this show, but it was cute. I'm probs more excited to see how the new season will work, and how different the dynamics will be

Same. Tbh I'm not a big fan of kbell's portrayal of eleanor lol. (I'm use to see her play good characters) but I like the other characters. Lol

