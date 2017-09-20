Marilyn Manson reveals Justin Bieber’s apologetic texts as the pair settle their bizarre feud

"bro, it's bieber"





That took me out! I hate that Bieber brought me some joy today. Reply

I listened to Marilyn Manson's new song because Banks or someone had it on my Instagram feed and I hated it. /my contribution to this post Reply

Was it me lol



The album leaked and it's ok but it's a huge step backwards from the pale emperor imo Reply

I was disappointed tbh. It also sounds dated or something?



Banks had it on her IG story so I was like ok lemme go and play it but yeah can't say I'll be playing it again. Reply

I had to re-read the second text three times. Reply

is he blowing a kiss after shooting the arrow? Reply

Bro, you ARE an asshole jsyk Reply

BRO Reply

Why not just get it over with and suck his Nightmare Before Dickmas. Reply

This is just...peak 2017. Old, pudgy shock rocker vs brattiest brat in music. Reply

I'm still mad that he managed to salvage his nearly-dead career and become more popular than ever.



Never forgetting that he sang about lynching black people on camera Reply

who did that?? Reply

Bro, its bieber 😂😂 Reply

I'm legit shocked Manson is still alive.





both of them now that I think about it. Reply

Broget about it. The both of you. Reply

lo and behold the power of our lord jesus christ Reply

lmaoo Reply

