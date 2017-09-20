all mine

Marilyn Manson reveals Justin Bieber’s apologetic texts as the pair settle their bizarre feud




Marilyn Manson recently revealed messages from Bieber, proving it wasn’t too late to say Sorry, after coming off as a dickhead in their first encounter. The messages read:
-‘Bro, it’s Bieber, what’s up with this article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry.
-‘Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an asshole or even just was an asshole, I’m sorry?
-‘Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off,’ Bieber continued. ‘Again, my bad. If I was an asshole, that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.’


source= https://twitter.com/MetroUK/status/910534323039858688
Tagged: , ,