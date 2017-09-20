Stars come out for the premiere of Star Trek Discovery

I'm excited for new Trek. And I completely forgot that Adam Nimoy and Terry Ferrell were together. Reply

I DID NOT KNOW THIS



I thought she was still married to the sprint guy



This trek royal couple my mind is blown

FINALLY some respect for my bb Rekha!



I've been DYING at all the Ben Sisko gifs being used in reference to that article calling Sonequa Star Trek's first black lead. Sisko could be so over the top (but I LOVE him, he is my fave captain).



I like some of the cast for this, I just wish more people involved knew what they were doing and had actually thought it through. Like, I love you Nana, but I WISH this show was positioned to take us into the future.



Edited at 2017-09-20 08:25 pm (UTC)

People don't appreciate Sisko and the wonder that is DS:9. I know I didn't until I started a rewatch on netflix, I remember being bored of it (but I was a kid so. meh) and a lot of people talk a lot of trash. But, as an adult, I can appreciate a lot of stuff I couldn't before.



Also Kira is a gift.

I'd follow Sisko into hell tbh

DS9 is criminally underrated. Sisko had one of the best Captain arcs of any show, it was so well-crafted and very much about every aspect of his life. Kira's series arc was also fucking amazing.

DS9 absolutely stands up to this day. The plotting and characters were so complex. Sisko, once the writers were free to actually do something with him, was the most developed leader in Trek.

Honestly I was a DS9 fan back in the day when it aired, and I still am to this day. Had we not had DS9 we wouldn't have had the modern BSG imho, and all that has come after it. It made truly political scifi that went hard on the big questions more mainstream.



And it still stands up on those moral questions to this day.

I was also crying over all the Sisko. He's not exactly what you might call forgettable!

I've been lowkey a Rekha stan for years and FINALLY I hope she gets the recognition she deserved, that she SHOULD have had since BSG!!

I AM SO HERE FOR THE SISKO APPRECIATION. He is my favourite captain and DS9 is my favourite trek.



I am a huge shipper too... but if you've seen DS9 you already know the pairing ;)

I fucking love Sonequa so I hope this is a big success for her.

omg lookit all the Star Trek OGs coming out to support the new show, bless. Jonathan Frakes is a treasure.



I'm excited for this negl, I have high hopes for it

Jonathan Frakes is a lovely person. So is Jason Isaacs.

Gates and Terry look fantastic.



Sonequa is beautiful but I hate that dress. Sorry, she can do better.



I'm still cautiously optimistic but I hope I am proven wrong.

i am so annoyed cbs is handling this like dogshit because i want to see sonequa slay

I would consider paying for CBS Access if they had good content but literally all of their other shows are garbage



It's going up on netflix in pretty much every country so this is bullshit

I like the theories going around that this show actually takes place in a third timeline which would be kinda fun. Not the Kelvin timeline or TOS but a different version. At least they would be free to take some risks.

That's a lot of hair, Mary. 👌

Hollywood did Nichelle so damn dirty.

I really, really hope this'll be good.



I just finished rewatching DS9 and it's even better than I remembered. It's definitely my favourite Star Trek series.



My Voyager rewatch is not going as well though.

Voyager had the potential for so many interesting storylines/character dynamics and they really shit the bed with every opportunity. I still have fond memories of it, but it was only played to about 50% of what it promised it could be.

Yeah that's what's so frustrating, you can see the potential but it never quite gets there. One episode there's great character development and interesting dynamics and the next episode it's back to square one. It's overall just kinda flat.

Jason Isaacs always ♥♥ I hope Shazad Latif's role is awesome, as I'm still (YES, STILL) mad about Penny Dreadful.



Edited at 2017-09-20 08:46 pm (UTC)

I really hope he uses his own accent! Apparently Isaacs is going for a southern American thing, hmmm

Are you mad it ended or the way it ended? I have strong feelings about both.

Well, both, really, but mostly the latter -- I'd rather a show end while it's still good and I mostly liked S3, but then it wrapped up SO abruptly and just abandoned half its interesting plotlines (LIKE HE NEVER BECAME HYDE??? WAT) and gave my girl Vanessa the most half-hearted sendoff ever. I just cannot believe they ~planned it that way all along, as John Logan claimed. It 100% felt like they got canceled and hurriedly had to conclude everything> >:( Reply

they could've done so much more with his character

I can't wait to torrent this show.

omfg I hate we can't use Getty anymore, it's a total goldmine. I love Terry and Jason and I just... Reply

Damn, Terry looks amazing. She looks pretty much exactly the same as she did on Becker and that was more than 10 years ago. Reply

It's because she stays out of the sun! She had some kind of skin issue or allergy, which made shooting outside a no go for her, and caused some of the DS9 producers to label her difficult.



Like, please, they had about 1.5 actual non-set scenes in the whole show.

Since when can we not?

