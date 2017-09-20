julian

Stars come out for the premiere of Star Trek Discovery




Sonequa's amazing dress is by Georges Chakra



Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and Shazad Latif on the red carpet



Sonequa and Michelle with a whole squad of Georgious!











Other Trek folk also came along, including Nana Visitor, Nicole de Boer, Shatner and more






Early reactions to the premiere (reviews are embargoed until Sunday):







Click for TrekCore thread for more non-spoiler impressions:



Only four more days!
