Stars come out for the premiere of Star Trek Discovery
.@SonequaMG and @NichelleIsUhura meet on the #StarTrekDiscovery Premiere Red Carpet! #WCW #WomanCrushWednesday pic.twitter.com/gUTXlPXLu8— CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) September 20, 2017
Sonequa's amazing dress is by Georges Chakra
Sonequa at #StarTrekDiscovery's premiere pic.twitter.com/2LTvy4rcvJ— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 20, 2017
Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and Shazad Latif on the red carpet
#StarTrekDiscovery stars take over the @ArcLightCinemas Hollywood for the @StarTrekCBS premiere screening! 🖖 pic.twitter.com/mmxrv4wNNn— CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) September 20, 2017
Sonequa and Michelle with a whole squad of Georgious!
. @SonequaMG and the Georgious #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ghTQ1Zez2w— Laura (@lsirikul) September 20, 2017
Cylon reunion on @startrekcbs red carpet w @TheRekhaSharma @MichaelTrucco pic.twitter.com/Rb1MrTlQYD— Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) September 20, 2017
Miss you already, Captain my Captain!😘😘— Rekha Sharma (@TheRekhaSharma) September 20, 2017
@therealjasonisaacs @startrekcbs @startrek #startrek #trekkie #starfleet #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/8v98pq0rR0
Other Trek folk also came along, including Nana Visitor, Nicole de Boer, Shatner and more
@4TerryFarrell and @adam_nimoy from Al Ortega's live stream #startrek #discovery #premiere #gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/VaWiuKGArU— Laura Fawcett (@Janeway_931) September 20, 2017
This makes me so happy! #StarTrekTNG #StarTrekDiscovery @gates_mcfadden @jonathansfrakes pic.twitter.com/8bHQkFLBUr— Sam (@MsSamanthaViner) September 20, 2017
Early reactions to the premiere (reviews are embargoed until Sunday):
# StarTrek Discovery stands respectfully on the shoulders of past Treks and is positioned to take the tradition into the future. I loved it.— Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 20, 2017
Phenomenal visuals, outstanding cast, Sonequa rocks! Well worth the wait. #StarTrekDiscovery #LLAP pic.twitter.com/VZMeelIXk8— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) September 20, 2017
Click for TrekCore thread for more non-spoiler impressions:
Burnham is truly the center of this series - and @SonequaMG has what it takes.— TrekCore 🖖 (@TrekCore) September 20, 2017
Only four more days!
I thought she was still married to the sprint guy
This trek royal couple my mind is blown
I've been DYING at all the Ben Sisko gifs being used in reference to that article calling Sonequa Star Trek's first black lead. Sisko could be so over the top (but I LOVE him, he is my fave captain).
I like some of the cast for this, I just wish more people involved knew what they were doing and had actually thought it through. Like, I love you Nana, but I WISH this show was positioned to take us into the future.
Edited at 2017-09-20 08:25 pm (UTC)
Also Kira is a gift.
And it still stands up on those moral questions to this day.
I am a huge shipper too... but if you've seen DS9 you already know the pairing ;)
I'm excited for this negl, I have high hopes for it
Sonequa is beautiful but I hate that dress. Sorry, she can do better.
I'm still cautiously optimistic but I hope I am proven wrong.
It’s going up on netflix in pretty much every country so this is bullshit
I just finished rewatching DS9 and it's even better than I remembered. It's definitely my favourite Star Trek series.
My Voyager rewatch is not going as well though.
Edited at 2017-09-20 08:46 pm (UTC)
Like, please, they had about 1.5 actual non-set scenes in the whole show.