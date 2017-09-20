Usher's Georgia Accuser in Herpes Lawsuit Reveals Her Identity
Usher's Georgia Accuser in Herpes Lawsuit Reveals Her Identity https://t.co/nTCbFIXPCO— TMZ (@TMZ) 20 septembre 2017
Laura Helms is suing Usher for $20 million for allegedly giving her genital herpes.
She had 2 sexual encounters with the singer.
She noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek.
A few days after that she noticed a similar bump (the size of a green pea) on her vagina.
source
Damn, the end result is still herpes tho. I guess money with herpes sounds better then herpes and broke af.
This damn photo op... transparent af!
anyways whatever happened to the dude that was suing usher? that's the case i want an update on...
Lmao yeah okay
who she is doesnt matter, what he did is what matters
Edited at 2017-09-20 10:50 pm (UTC)
I mean it's not far off but at least it's not green?