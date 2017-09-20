Usher's Georgia Accuser in Herpes Lawsuit Reveals Her Identity





Laura Helms is suing Usher for $20 million for allegedly giving her genital herpes.
She had 2 sexual encounters with the singer.
She noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek.
A few days after that she noticed a similar bump (the size of a green pea) on her vagina.

source
