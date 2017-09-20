She was so bad in La La Land. Honestly the only thing I've liked her in was Easy A. Everything else just seemed like 'Emma Stone is Acting Here' Reply

She was so great in Easy A, I just wish that movie was better. Reply

im still bitter she took natalie portmans oscar for jackie T B H Reply

I can't really agree because I hate Natalie Portman's acting with the fire of a thousand suns. Reply

i didn't think jackie was that good tbh Reply

I thought she was fine in LaLaLand, but Natalie should have won for Jackie. She was robbed. Reply

Yes forever :(



Especially considering she is reportedly much better in Battle of the Sexes. She could’ve won her first Oscar this year for a much more culturally significant role.



Edited at 2017-09-20 10:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Lol you mean Isabelle huppert's for Elle. Natalie wasn't the best of the category either Reply

Easy A was definitely her best. Reply

no she wasn't lol



ontd has to be such an annoying edgy contrarian about everything jfc Reply

"she was so bad in la la land" lmao nope Reply

IA. Same w Jennifer Lawrence Reply

i feel the same way when i see jennifer lawrence, leop decaf, Reply

i don't think she was BAD, but she brought literally nothing special to a role that was already boring. pretty much anybody could have done it. Reply

Excuse me, how come Aloha is not number one?!!?!?! Clearly playing an Asian woman displays her range - JLaw hew?



Oh gawd, Aloha is 14!!! They try to defend this too.



Edited at 2017-09-20 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't stand her lmfao, I think she is just SO MUCH. Reply

isnt that jennifer lawrence Reply

I honestly think she was stronger in Birdman than La La Land - at least in Birdman she played an actual character. Reply

She screamed her way through Birdman, it was super cringe and OTT. Reply

I wouldn't say it's her best performance but I'd still say it's better than her being a shell of a character in La La Land. *shrugs* Reply

seeing this in theaters it was very clear that this was the ~Oscars Clip~ Reply

this is giving me such drama 101 self-chosen monologue performance wow Reply

I never understood how she wasn't embarrassed having this clip played during the ceremony. It's so embarrassingly overdone and mediocre Reply

Omg I honestly don't think she's good in birdman. Like this whole clip was awful for me and I like emma stone lmfao. Reply

It's weird that Friends With Benefits is actually ranked at all, she's in it for like 2 minutes. Reply

that was my first thought. it was really more like a cameo than anything. Reply

I really don't get LalaLand's hype and call for excellence... Reply

Every Emma Stone performance: rank



fix'd Reply

lmao this is the kind of comment that keeps me from abandoning ONTD Reply

lol Reply

LOL Reply

Nah I'm j/k, I have no opinion on her, but that was a really good pun opportunity. Reply

She's someone whose public persona has melded into her performances, as in when you see a film you might think that's Emma Stone the movie star. However, that being said I think it's cool that she started out in raunchy teen movies to now dramas and etc. She has tons of charisma and charm, and someone who I think stands out from the bland actresses we've now. Reply

My father watched La La Land because he likes (old) musicals. He didn't like it. When I told him that Emma won an Oscar for it, he had a very JasonBateman_ArrestedDevelopment_-_Ann_H er.gif type reaction. Reply

I think that's why I disliked it so much. I love old musicals but this just seemed so half-assed, like more time and energy went into the cinematography than into the writing or hiring actors with charm who could sing and dance Reply

Exactly. The word I continually use to describe it is "half-baked." It had all the ingredients (well, minus a true leading man and true leading lady) but it just fell flat in the execution Reply

My choices:



1. Easy A

2. Crazy, Stupid Love

3. The Help

4. Zombieland

5. iCarly Reply

This is a good and accurate list, imo Reply

Omg I nearly forgot Crazy Stupid Love I love that movie except for the teenage boy's/babysitter storyline ugh. Reply

without having seen all of her films, i'd go with Easy A Reply

Im trying to embed a video but it's not working













Edited at 2017-09-20 08:04 pm (UTC) She's one year older than meIm trying to embed a video but it's not working Reply

i'm glad easy a is as high as it is



and having seen 'battle of the sexes' i'd be surprised if she got an oscar nomination. not saying she was bad (she carried the movie and was great) but i just can see the academy passing on it because the movie overall wasn't super great (plus carell's character drove me nuts) Reply

Easy A was clearly her best performance, Hollywood just rarely wanks teen comedies during awards seasons when they are trying to make sure everyone knows acting is srs business. Her Birdman performance was TRAGIC, BTW. Reply

Also jfdlasuioprueqwjkldahdosiur340894014uijk;m ds.nasl'kw'



Mueller requests extensive records from the White House, including Trump’s private discussions about Comey, Flynn https://t.co/4Xo6rvbyPJ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) 20 September 2017

I liked Easy A but I have also liked most of her performances.Also jfdlasuioprueqwjkldahdosiur340894014uijk;mds.nasl'kw' Reply

Mueller rn: Reply

